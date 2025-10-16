Announcements 10/16/2025

BOB VAUGHAN

On behalf of the Anderson Valley Senior Center’s board of directors and “family,“ we would like to express our deepest condolences to Bob Vaughn‘s family as he lost a valiant battle against cancer. He passed away on Saturday, September 13, 2025 with family by his side.

Bob had a larger than life personality and liked to talk about his many life experiences and adventures that took him all around the country, including to the remote areas of Alaska. Bob wore many hats in this community, including hosting a local radio show on KZYX where he earned the nickname “24 Hour Bob.“ He was also known for working at many of the local restaurants such as the Horn Of Zeese, Roadhouse Barbecue and the Buckhorn, to name a few. Closer to our heart, he was the Senior Center’s cook for over two years until he had to make his health a priority. We appreciated his contributions to the Center and our local seniors.

Rest in peace, Bob.

A memorial is planned to honor Bob on Saturday, October 18 from 4 - 6 pm at the Mendocino Dragon Community at 9870 Gray Fox Rd. in Boonville.

NEARING SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE AV HIGH SCHOOL TRACK!

Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

Following a couple of false starts, Anderson Valley Unified with the partnership of CalTrans Clean California is off to a clean finish with a remarkable partnership of installing the new natural field and synthetic track as part of the Clean California AV Track and Field for Health Project.

The almost five million dollar transformative project in the picturesque Anderson Valley will serve a community with few health amenities and keep citizens from running on the highway. Integral to the grant design is a health and fitness component to reduce diabetes in the community and provide an amenity to serve the high socio-economically challenged community with a health and fitness opportunity to transform rural recreation. The grant was received under the Cal Trans Clean California Grant opportunity truly transforming under-served communities.

Related Superintendent Kristin Balliet-Larson, the project had some significant challenges and initial bids came in over budget for an all weather field and the project had to be redefined to fit budget parameters. “We are so grateful to CalTrans for their partnership as we redefined scope and we are exceptionally grateful to Rege Construction and Don Alamedia, Architect, for their work.” The grant was originally awarded under the former Superintendent Louise Simson and Chris Vetrano related Larson, but the current team has led the field to fruition; the Ribbon Cutting will be November 21st at 1:15 p.m.

“It is an amazing community amenity for the citizens of Boonville and we are truly grateful to CalTrans for the partnership" related Larson-Balliet. “Congressman Huffman was extremely supportive of this “ask” and we are grateful.”

BILL KIMBERLIN: This is the beautiful new “Rubberized” (they call it synthetic) track at Boonville High (they call it AVHS) that is the result of millions of dollars of investment… I run on one of these near me in Berkeley and hope to run on this one if the school doesn’t lock me out. Even if you just walk it you will feel a spring in your step.

BURN BAN LIFTED

As of Monday morning, the ban on outdoor burning in Mendocino County was lifted, the Mendocino Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection reported.

In a press release, Cal Fire officials reported that the suspension of of residential outdoor burn permits would be lifted on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at 8 a.m., noting that “Mendocino Unit Chief Brandon Gunn is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.”

The release also explains that “agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season, (and that) inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns.” The permits are available online at: https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov

Cal Fire officials also stressed that its “Burn Permits are only for residents who live in the State Responsibility Area, or where Cal Fire has jurisdictional authority. It is the responsibility of the landowner to check with local fire agencies to determine any additional permits that might be required and if there are any additional burning restrictions for their area. You must have possession of a signed permit while you are conducting a burn. If you lose your permit or it expires, you will need to obtain another permit before you start burning.”

The release adds that “state, federal, and local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands. Before you burn, call Mendocino County Air Management District at (707) 463-4391 to confirm that you have all the required burn permits and to ensure it is a permissive burn day. Burning can only be done on permissive burn days and is prohibited on non-burn days.”

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, on how to be prepared for wildfires, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit https://ReadyForWildfire.org