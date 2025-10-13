Letters 10/13/2025

DEMS & COURTS RESTRICTING LEGAL ACCESS

(and violating the Sixth Amendment Right To A Public Trial)

Dear Editor,

More on California's courts cutting off public access while everybody was distracted. Will anyone take time away from arguing? about Trump to take a look?

When the county court system took away all online access to criminal court files and all reasonable access to those, I blamed them and they are partly to blame. They had resisted for a long time but a big cheese here didn't like my articles showing foibles by the prosecution, or so I am told. They were. forced to bend to a truly Anti Democratic and unconstitutional edict by an unelected, incompetent, secretive state agency named the California Judicial Council. This agency does not let anybody criticize our courts. They do not want anybody pointing. out corrupt DAs, judges or public. defenders. They did this to us. We can change this if people would care. The Democrats claim to be opposing Fascist actions by Trump. They are. But this move is all Democrats all the time and as fascist, or actually MORE than anything Trump is doing.

We can contact State Senator Mike McGuire and Assemblyman Chris Rogers. Back 30 years ago when the likes of Bernie M was around we'd be all over this. This is the age of obedience and waiting for the world to change, I'm afraid. But. if you care we can do this. Tell Newsom too. See if they have any mettle for a serious issue. Or if somebody has the guts to tell me how I'm wrong.

https://mendocinocoast.news/philo-man-pleads-guilty-to-two-felony-sex-charges-in-plea-bargain-but-thanks-to-states-court-fathers-forcing-the-county-to-stop-offering-online-criminal-files-we-wont-be-able-to-keep-reporting-f/

Frank Hartzell

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

707-964-6174

SNOW BIRDS

To the Editor:

Here in the north, it’s that time of year again. Autumn’s cool breezes have the Canada geese preparing for their annual journey to warmer climes. Climate change has affected the migratory patterns of some birds.

There is a bird whose migratory pattern has changed dramatically, but not from climate change. It’s the Canadian snowbird.

After decades of flying to places like Arizona, Texas and Florida for the winter, the snowbirds are now choosing to fly somewhere else. Unlike the Canada goose, the snowbirds bring cash: an estimated $20 billion per year.

The reason for the change in annual migration has something to do with threats to their home territory through tariffs and annexation. While they don’t get to vote in their winter territory, they do get to vote with their money.

A significant change has happened to the migratory pattern of the Canadian snowbird, and all indicators point to the change being permanent.

Ken Hildebrand

Winnipeg, Manitoba

ORANGE IGNORANCE

Editor:

The alleged causal link between Tylenol and autism, the withdrawal of funds for cancer research and the campaign against vaccinations are further evidence for the ineptness of the current administration. The unanswered question is what is the motivation for this effort. The obvious surface answer is ignorance. But I would propose a deeper answer: populism.

Over its long history, this “ism” has wandered all over the map. But in its vagueness, it can be described as a division of two groups: one as an established elite and the other as “the common people.” Autocrats embrace it as a mean to maintain power. In the current context, the elite are the scientific groups, some from the medical establishment, some from the university research community. Power is maintained only if the independent judiciary rules against this funding denial in cancer research. Or in the Tylenol example, if the “common people” refuse to go along. Neither seems likely.

Ted Crowell

Healdsburg

REAPING WHAT IS SOWED

Editor:

The assassination of Charlie Kirk was tragic, but it also reflected the toxic, violent culture he helped cultivate. Political violence is never acceptable. It violates both the law and basic human decency. But let’s not ignore the reality: we live in a country where weapons are worshipped more than children. I was disturbed by the size of the crowd at his memorial. So many mourned a man who built his career on division, cruelty and fear. While I won’t celebrate his death — no one should be killed for their beliefs — I also won’t pretend he was a victim of random misfortune. When your livelihood depends on stoking hatred and tearing people apart, eventually something breaks. “You reap what you sow” isn’t just a saying, it’s a warning.

When his wife, Erika, spoke, I recognized her grief. As a single mother, I’ve lived that kind of loss. And when she quoted Jesus — “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” — it hit me hard. That grace applies to Charlie Kirk too. He didn’t fully grasp the damage his words could cause. Words matter. They shape minds, fuel movements and sometimes — tragically — they destroy.

Elaine B. Holtz

Santa Rosa

SUPES’ POT BIAS

Editor,

In honor of the late Jim Shields, a dedicated community advocate who championed government accountability to public will, we echo both that sentiment and his concerns regarding the ineffective legalization of cannabis cultivation in Mendocino County.

Our recent observations from the September 9, 2025 Board of Supervisors meeting reveal troubling developments.

Discussions on increased “Low Intensity Camping” (Hipcamps) in inland areas saw Supervisor Mulheren advocate for lot sizes as small as RR1 acres, potentially impacting more heavily populated residential zones like Redwood Valley and areas near Ukiah.

Simultaneously, cannabis industry-benefiting changes to the facilities ordinance were proposed, revealing clear biases among at least two present Supervisors.

We from Redwood Valley expressed opposition due to a lack of public understanding and input on these complex proposals, which include potential on-site cannabis sales, removal of dwelling unit requirements, and streamlined security.

Mendocino County has the right to be more restrictive than state standards and we have grave concerns over the possibility of combining Hipcamps with cannabis grow sites near residential areas.

Our prior efforts to establish a Cannabis Exclusion Zone in Redwood Valley, denied despite concerns over quality of life and property values, highlight our ongoing concerns.

The prospect of on-site sales, especially to minors, and commercial camping near homes raises new safety and enforcement issues, with the County’s lack of budget for enforcement a significant worry.

Implementation of these changes may also prompt new lawsuits against the County for abuse of private property easements.

Many of our stated concerns appeared to go unheeded.

Supervisor responses following public comment demonstrated perceived favoritism towards the cannabis industry, including a local marijuana alliance president being allowed extra speaking time while a statement from an absent citizen was denied.

The meeting concluded bizarrely with admissions of no county funds for implementation, a request for growers to list their priorities, and a suggestion by Supervisor Williams, and then reiterated by Supervisor Haschak, for grower contributions to fund such proposals — leaving us feeling unheard and suspecting undue influence on Supervisors’ votes.

Finally, we found Supervisor Haschak’s attempt at humor at Redwood Valley’s expense insensitive, reinforcing a perceived lack of respect for ALL property owners’ rights.

We urge concerned Inland Mendocino County residents to review the meeting video (mendocino.legistar.com, Sept. 9, 2025, items 4h and 4i).

Rest in Peace, Jim Shields; your voice is profoundly missed.

Respectfully, Frances Owen, Chris Boyd, Pien Ris-Yarbrough, on behalf of Concerned Redwood Valley Citizens (CRVCs)

LAKE COUNTY'S ANTIFOCACCIA FRACAS MAKES SOUTH PARK

Editor,

A few days ago I dropped a Lake County weirdness report about one of our few real restauranteurs taking heat for some “anti-Charlie-Kirk” social media post. I’ve since learned that, allegedly, the community condemnation was earned by posting a musical rendition of “Hey, Nice Shot.” (A common compliment in redneck country.)

On Saturday, our county made international notoriety thanks to Trey Parker and Matt Stone. I feel better already.

Betsy Cawn

Upper Lake

TO HELP FAMILIES…

Editor:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture decided to end its annual food insecurity survey. This survey documents real families’ struggles to put food on the table. Just as deep cuts to anti-poverty programs take effect, the administration is sending a clear signal that they want to hide poverty rather than solve it. And leaders in Congress are not helping.

In addition to pushing us to another costly government shutdown that is disrupting services for millions, they continue to attack programs that make a difference. Recent census data shows that the child tax credit, coupled with the earned income tax credit, kept 6.8 million people out of poverty last year. SNAP kept 3.6 million people out. Yet, the Big Beautiful Bill takes the child tax credit and SNAP away from millions of hardworking families, trapping them in poverty.

Good policy needs good data to back it up, and good leaders to make it happen. I urge the president to work with both parties in Congress to pass a proper budget that repeals the harmful Big Beautiful Bill cuts and prioritizes investments in anti-poverty programs.

Marjorie Xavier

Santa Rosa

DOING GOOD, NOT BEING NICE

To the Editor:

If I were to make a list of the main problems in today’s political discourse, calls for more civility would not be among them. Of course it’s possible to misunderstand or misuse the concept. But as Gandhi said, the true meaning of civility is the inner desire to do good to your opponent. Given the dominance of brutality and indecency in today’s politics, isn’t that an idea worth considering, especially because it’s so rare?

David Blankenhorn

New York

A CANADIAN’S LAMENT

To the Editor:

Dear Americans: I’m an old Canadian, born two days after Pearl Harbor in 1941. I have traveled extensively in your country; I’ve contemplated buying property there. In the last years of my career I was a partner in one of your most successful global consulting firms. I’ve always admired your spirit, your unfailing confidence, your sense of justice and fairness. I’ve long been a fan.

However, today I cannot believe what I’m hearing and seeing of the state of decline of your country. Your president seems to be determined to destroy everything that has made your country great. He has manipulated the Supreme Court, attacked the justice system, blackmailed the media, attacked health care and now coerced the military. He threatens your beautiful Constitution.

What I would like to know is: Where is your leadership? Is there no one left to lead the fight against the tyrant destroying America? The world is watching, and we are afraid.

Tony Grant

Toronto

A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN BECAME A NECESSITY

Editor:

I never thought a government shutdown was particularly good for the nation, our citizens or the economy. It smacks of desperation, of not being able to get your way because you don’t have enough votes. That all changed:

— The dominant political party ceded congressional authority to the executive branch.

— Free speech is no longer guaranteed.

— Science is no longer at the heart of health policy.

— Bribery and flattery — both foreign and domestic — are the way to access power.

— Due process can no longer be expected.

— Combat troops are being used for the sole purpose of political intimidation.

Under such circumstances a government shutdown is not just politically smart, it is a patriotic necessity.

David O’Rear

Santa Rosa