Valley People 10/10/2025

AT LEAST 40 CANADA GEESE were hanging out on the runway at Boonville International last week.

BILL KIMBERLIN: Indian Creek Bridge as it led into Philo.

I am betting that there were lots of fish in that creek which was way before the current authorities banned summer earthen dams and destroyed our fishing holes.

BIG BOOK SALE at the Mendocino Community Library on Saturday, Oct. 11th, from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm. New and old, fiction and nonfiction, mystery and crime, romances, children's books, puzzles, DVDs, and collectors' items. Bag of books for $5 after 2:00 pm. Corner of William and Little Lake in Mendocino. Be there or be square. Mark your calendars. The event of the year. Bargains galore. Can’t go wrong. Don’t miss it!

42ND ANNUAL CHESTNUT FESTIVAL!

42nd Annual Chestnut Gathering at the Zeni Ranch will be Saturday, November 1st from 10 am to 4 pm.

Potluck dinner this year! Bring something to add to the table along with your own eating supplies.

Dogs on leashes are ok, but your responsible for your pet.

Chestnuts are $5.00 a pound if you pick, or $7.00 if already picked. No credit card service available.

Call or text Jane Zeni 707-684-6892

Fresh raw chestnut honey, T-shirts and our popular nut sacks will be available, and other farm products.