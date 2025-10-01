Off the Record 10/1/2025

REMEMBERING JIM SHIELDS: We are planning a celebration for my dad on Saturday, October 4th from 3-6 p.m. at the Laytonville Rodeo Grounds (next door to the Water District Treatment Plant) Please consider yourself cordially invited. More info on his memorial celebration will be shared soon.

Thank you for your support,

Jayma Shields Spence

UPDATE ON THE MENDOCINO OBSERVER

by Jayma Shields Spence

I want to thank all of our Observer readers, advertisers, subscribers and fans for the outpouring of love and support during the shocking and unexpected departure of my father, Jim Shields. The enormity of his passing is coming in waves for so many of us. I want to thank everyone who has called, stopped by in person or sent an email or card, your words keep me going when I felt like I’m about to drown.

As smart, organized and efficient as my dad was, he didn’t leave us with much of a plan. I was notified by the bank last week that due to his account being under a designation of sole proprietorship, and me just being merely a signer on the account, not a beneficiary, I am unable to utilize the Observer’s finances at this time. Many of those who we have to cut checks to have been incredibly understanding while I wade through these murky waters. Our family had obtained and will be obtaining further assistance from the Legal Eagles of the world so we can develop next steps in our new weird-reality show.

Fear not, The Observer will not go anywhere for now, but we do need your help! Please send along any written contributions you would like to see printed. Supplying us with content helps tremendously. I can’t guarantee it will all make it in, but I am trying my best. While I grew up around my parents running this newspaper, and I did absorb so much, I am left with many challenges and hurdles.

Together, with our wonderfully supportive community, we will get through this difficult time without Jim Shields taking control and guiding us all. It brings me comfort to know I am in the same boat as those who relied on him for so many things.

If you would like to be in touch with me, you can reach me at (707) 984-6223 or [email protected] or PO Box 490, Laytonville, CA 95454.

CHUCK DUNBAR: Re: (re the crisis at Family and Childrens Services)

As a former Mendocino County FCS/CPS social worker supervisor, it is troubling to see Mark Scaramella’s piece today on the current status of that department. So much of what is covered reminds me of what occurred off and on during my 18 years at FCS.

I could go on and on here, but I’ve already done that in the past. I will say this: I came to believe that management staff often (not always, there were some knowledgeable, good souls who led us from time to time) undermined, even destroyed, the level of trust and integrity necessary to a healthy-functioning social service department. Absent trust and integrity, organizations fail in so many ways. They did so in the past with some of the same uninformed, unwise, crude and cruel actions noted in Mark’s piece. I’ll note that these kinds of actions directly contradict and violate the following Mendocino County policy:

From the County’s Human Resources Department Statement on “Leadership Philosophy:”

“About the Mendocino County Leadership Initiative At its core, the purpose of the Leadership Development Initiative is to transform our organizational culture by cultivating ‘leaders at all levels’ within the organization by engaging, developing, supporting, and utilizing our employees to their fullest potential. In order to achieve effective leadership at all levels, and excellence in public service, we believe… Trust and integrity are essential. In departments working together as one organization. In employees being involved in key program and policy decisions that impact the organization. That investing in and supporting employee development results in the retention and promotion of quality employees. Darcie Antle, CEO”

I respect that FCS staff are now pushing back on management staff’s failure to follow the above policy. Direct service staff are the ones who see the severe costs of dysfunctional management. They are taking a risk in voicing their concerns, but they are acting righteously and with honor. You do a needed, tough job. You need your voices heard. And you deserve respect and support in doing so. Good fortune to you folks.

JIM ARMSTRONG (re the crisis at Family and Childrens Services)

It is hard to believe that this most important county responsibility has been allowed to misfunction so badly for the at-least 55 years that I know about.

Folks like Chuck held sway for varying periods, but it was a battle.

The Peter Principle has been a big part of it, but mostly the people who have been in charge didn’t know how to do the job and didn’t really much care.

In the 70’s, there were knowledgeable and dedicated workers who tried hard to put neglected and abused children first but faced often having it come to naught by ultimate decisions being made by business administrators.

Now (as in human affairs in general) may be the worst it has ever been.

A READER WRITES: Rumors are swirling around legal circles in Ukiah about a possible/proposed settlement offer being considered by the County, the County’s insurance carrier, and the attorney for Chamise Cubbison in her defamation/wrongful termination civil suit against the county, perhaps in the millions of dollars. The stipulations that might accompany the agreement are not included in the rumors.

A READER WRITES:

CPS management, always a sh** show. Personal agendas, power hungry, self righteous, selfish, looking out for themselves always. Nothing changes, its been that way for a million years. CEO comments are outrageously laughable, since when do the top leaders admire the first line staff for real? Ha! She’s taking names and retaliation awaits. All those leadership initiatives…..great teachers came but staff were never allowed to implement anything learned. If you did, you were gone. The CPS staff speaking out are brave, and to be commended, but I hope they all have back up career plans and good mental health therapists. They are going to need both.

CHUCK DUNBAR (retired long-time FCS Staffer):

There were some good management folks, off and on, over the time I worked there in Family and Childrens Services –1996 to 2014. Most of them had extensive field experience, knew what was what, cared deeply about the work, cared about staff, cared about children and families. They did their best to listen to staff. When we worked for these folks, even disagreeing at times, we felt supported and valued. These kind of leaders had our backs. We could go about the hard work of CPS and not have to worry about the next management betrayal. I”ll name a few: Bryan Lowery, Deborah Moody, Deborah lovett, AJ Barrett,and way back in time, Steve Prochter.

What’s happening now at CPS is scary and outrageous–and I’ve recently heard direct reports from past and current supervisors and others, as well as Mark’s recent piece–needs to be addressed directly by the BOS. CPS staff clearly state what is wrong and what needs to change. Bold action by the BOS to correct this course is needed. It’s clearly an out of control situation, with management staff who are out of their league, overwhelmed, and don’t have the trust of staff. They have turned in their frightened, stressed state to the crudest kind of managerial style–brute power, threats and maltreatment of staff. That of course makes it all worse.

BOS–you now know the extent of the problem, made clear in the staff petition and other documents. Do your jobs. Take action.

Bernie Norvell, I know, from your history here on the coast, that you know how to deal with difficult situations, know how to listen, know how to plan and execute plans of action in difficult matters. As our BOS representative now for the coast, I especially hope you will assert yourself in this matter, and assist in resolving it, making it right. Without bold, effective, BOS intervention, this matter will just go on, and will just get worse–a certain outcome, and a disservice to the County’s citizens.

SUPERVISOR BERNIE NORVELL sends along this note from FCS staffer Jeff Weston who presented the petition to the supervisors recommending that a restructuring proposal for family and children’s services be delayed:

“Good afternoon, On Tuesday, Sept. 9, during the public comment of the Board of Supervisors meeting, members of the Family & Children’s Services (FCS) department of Mendocino County Social Services supplied a Petition and separate attachment titled “Executive Summary” regarding changes being implemented to the FCS and issues occurring within the department. I would like to officially withdraw the “Executive Summary” attachment from the Petition that had been supplied to members of the board, CEO Antle, HR and to Director Dede [DeNeese] Parker. Given the short time the department was under, a rushed version of the Petition had been assembled collaboratively. The attachment was, as it turns out, not written with the attention of the staff who had signed on to the Petition. We cannot in good faith support the statements made in the Executive Summary, as they do not reflect the opinions of all the staff as had previously been thought. Today, management has met with staff to formulate a reasonable time frame going forward with input being included from staff. Our hopes to have time to collaborate further as an organization have been reached. Thank you for your time and your attention in this matter. Jeff Weston Eligibility Specialist Supervisor SEIU Executive Board At Large member and Mendocino County Area Representative local 1021 Mendocino County Department of Social Services Family and Children’s Services Division [email protected] Desk phone: 707-463-7965 Cell phone: 707-830-0365”

MARK SCARAMELLA NOTES: Apparently the “Executive Summary” portion of the attachment was assembled by a manager in FCS and added to the petition/attachment after it was signed. The situation regarding the petition and its authorship has become confused, but the conditions in the department remain bad.

HEADLINE FROM FRIDAY’S SF Chron:

“Gavin Newsom has hundreds of bills on his desk. These ones are a window into his political future.” (These ones?)

FORT BRAGG TO APPOINT INTERIM POLICE CHIEF

Appointee has an extensive background with the Santa Rosa Police Department and Napa County Sheriff’s Office

by Elise Cox

The Fort Bragg City Council is expected to appoint a major with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office (Athens, Georgia) as interim police chief at its meeting Monday.

Eric Swift, a former Marine, has an extensive background in law enforcement. He most recently served as a major with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and as a regional advisor and performance coach for Performance Protocol, a human capital management firm focused on law enforcement.

The resolution to approve Swift’s contract as interim chief is on the consent calendar.

According to the resolution, City Manager Isaac Whippy is recommending Swift’s appointment to ensure consistent leadership and the smooth operation of the Police Department during the transition.

If approved, Swift’s at-will employment would begin Oct. 1, 2025. His contract is set to terminate after he has performed 960 hours of service, though either party can end the agreement with 14 days’ written notice.

In a public comment, resident Jacob Patterson expressed support for the appointment. “I reviewed the proposed employment agreement for our new interim chief, Eric Swift—he sounds very qualified based on my preliminary internet research into his background—and I see nothing to be concerned about in the agreement,” Patterson wrote. He also praised the city manager’s selection, calling the choice of a police chief “one of the most important duties and significant decisions a city manager can make.”

Swift joined the Santa Rosa Police Department in 2002 after leaving the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent seven years there as a gang detective, including three years working with the FBI Regional North Bay Gang Task Force. He later served more than eight years at the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, rising to the rank of administrative lieutenant. He worked as a major at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office through the end of July, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As interim chief, Swift’s responsibilities will include:

Providing daily administrative oversight of the Police Department and dispatch functions.

Overseeing the department’s response to critical incidents.

Managing personnel functions, including employee evaluations and hiring recommendations.

Overseeing the department’s budget.

Attending City Council meetings and reporting directly to the city manager.

photo of Eric Swift in 2018 as a Napa County Sheriff's Lieutenant (Napa County Sheriff's Office)

I THINK ALL OF US are looking for that which does not admit of bullshit… If you tell me you can bench press 450, hell, we’ll load up the bar and put you under it. Either you can do it or you can’t do it — you can’t bullshit. Ultimately, sports are just about as close to what one would call the truth as it is possible to get in this world.

— Harry Crews

“NATIONALISM is not to be confused with patriotism. Both words are normally used in so vague a way that any definition is liable to be challenged, but one must draw a distinction between them, since two different and even opposing ideas are involved. By ‘patriotism’ I mean devotion to a particular place and a particular way of life, which one believes to be the best in the world but has no wish to force on other people. Patriotism is of its nature defensive, both militarily and culturally. Nationalism, on the other hand, is inseparable from the desire for power. The abiding purpose of every nationalist is to secure more power and more prestige, not for himself but for the nation or other unit in which he has chosen to sink his own individuality.”

— George Orwell

”SO MANY THINGS were testing his faith. There was the Bible, of course, but the Bible was a book, and so were ‘Bleak House,’ ‘Treasure Island,’ ‘Ethan Frome’ and ‘The Last of the Mohicans.’ Did it then seem probable, as he had once overheard Dunbar ask, that the answers to riddles of creation would be supplied by people too ignorant to understand the mechanics of rainfall?”

— Joseph Heller, ‘Catch-22’

WE WERE TOLD RECENTLY that that big $800k state Auditor’s office audit of Mendocino County’s finances announced by the Supervisors and State Senator Mike McGuire last year is indeed underway and that the investigator(s) is asking some very pointed questions of County officials. If true, it’s possible that this audit may have real public interest value. We do not know what the release date of the results of the audit will be, but last year when it was announced it was supposed to be finished this year. (Mark Scaramella)

ERIC ENRIQUEZ: Yesterday was the Equinox as well as the birthday of our late great-grandmother Elsie Allen. Elsie was a mentor to many. She continues to serve as a primary role model for me. Her era of notability occurred beyond the age of 50. Prior to that, she prioritized family and the building of a strong foundation with husband Arthur. I also have a grand personal vision for life beyond 50. Pruning and gathering, dreaming and creating. Mastery precedes excellence. Thank you, Elsie.

[1] All those de-institutionalized patients who lived disordered lives on a daily basis were loose on the streets. It was as a wave of humans suddenly released into society from the relative safety of the hospital settings. There was no preparation, and to a great extent they were ignored. When they encountered situations they could not manage, some of them tried the behaviors which would gain re-admittance to the institutions which provided a semblance of order to their lives. Except the institutions were shuttered tight, left as abandoned facades on lots becoming overgrown with weeds. The patients were left abandoned on city streets. Ill-prepared, possibly not capable of functioning in ‘the outside world’, the classes of ‘street-people’ and ‘homeless’ were thus effectuated.

[2] THE POT BIZ, an on-line comment:

The State pushed big grows and consolidation. Without the Acre cap lots of farms went as big as possible to chase revenue from all the falling prices from over production. A couple could just about get a 10,000 footer to a $20,000 trim machine and do it. Beyond that, or any trimming to get your $300 “AAA” buds, takes people. Most bigger grows surviving are paying immigrants about half what immigrants used to get paid, and now must trim the weed faster and better. Gone are the days of Europeans with tourist visas. Besides the drop in wages, many were getting detained if they flew into SF, or LA and they had any 707 numbers on their phone. You might be expecting to pick up a friend, they never walk out to arrivals, a week later maybe they call from home. Didn’t really matter if you just wanted to ski or trim. Sign this and never come back, or we’ll detain you indefinitely until you change your mind. The “choice” is yours.

[3] This is my impression of the public discourse anytime anything bad happens now:

“It never happened, and if it did then it was taken out of context, and if it wasn’t then it was staged, and if it wasn’t, then the other side did it, and if they didn’t, then it was a false flag operation, and if it wasn’t, then Russia/Israel/Iran did it, and if they didn’t, then it was justified!”

[4] If Donald Trump has a license to kill men in a boat off the South American coast, then any American has the right to kill any person anywhere, including Charlie Kirk, and laws prohibiting murder are simply words on paper. We’re in a free-fire zone, and we better get used to it. No utterance is free of risk, and reading this comment could be dangerous.

[5] I remember Kimmel performing hand motions on butts, and the country laughed. I then remember Al Franken doing exactly the same thing on a USO plane and then have him be cancelled by Senators with the names Feinstein, Gillibrand, Hirono, Murray, Cantwell. Now these same political groups are having seizures because the US Govt just cannot cancel people. Is the US Senate part of the government? And I will not bore people here but I can go on and on with examples of various branches of the US Govt censoring and cancelling people. This has been the play book of the Democratic Party and its media allies for a decade or longer. To act as if this did not happen is simply ludicrous. It is not becoming of serious people and believe me people out here in the country are clued into the hypocrisy.

As a Dem myself, I often wonder what 2024 would have been like with Franken vs. Trump. It certainly may have been an improvement over the dementia patient or the cackling dry drunk. But we will never know. Regular non-elite Dems just have no voice and they are not allowed to have nice things. It is far more important for our elite Dems to promote self-important nitwits preaching and scolding and censoring about identity politics and wokeism.

I for one have been fed up for a long time. This past two weeks has been the icing on the cake. I am done. My neighbors are done. My colleagues are done.

Dems, you started it. It is quite the show watching you being force fed your own medicine.

[6] I’m armed as many of my neighbors are. That’s the case in most neighborhoods. There’s a reason that (with a few exceptions, like the dude with the pink shirt and AR), most of this stuff remained in commercial districts in 2020.

It’s also worth remembering that ~80% of the people mouthing off about Charlie Kirk on social media are middle and upper middle class women with big fee fees and a few estrogen and SSRI soaked brain cells.

ARs aside, do you really think many of the people running around howling “speech is violence” have ever been hit by a 2x4? Or even punched in the nose?

[7] All the nice ladies were sewing cloth face masks. I put one on one day and exhaled. I could feel the warmth from my exhaled air. I put a mirror in front of the mask and did it again. Water vapor appeared on the mirror. If the fucking mask can't filter water vapor, how is it filtering viruses.

I couldn't take it. I took off the filthy face diaper and I never put one on again. If I was forced to cover my face I used a bright tie-dyed handkerchief. I also made sure to don a baseball cap and sunglasses and completely obscure my face. If I was going to be forced to act like an asshole, I always took it the distance. My goal was to try and get people to see the absurdity of their behavior but nobody noticed. The apex of the insanity came when I went into a Wells Fargo bank with my bandana, baseball cap and sunglasses to conduct financial business and the tellers didn't think twice about my concealment. A year earlier only a robber would do this.

Man, that was a mind numbing time to live.

[8] I try to curb my use of profanity. Especially the use of the F--- word that so many Americans today will use multiple times in one sentence formulated to describe a bowl of their favorite jello. I reserve use of the word to appropriately communicate total disgust in a person or in a person's action.