Valley People 9/29/2025

BOB VAUGHN, popular long-time valley resident and KZYX programmer has died. Correctly described by long-time KZYX programmer Karen Ottoboni as “committed and passionate,” Vaughn often lived hand to mouth, sometimes homeless, but was always upbeat and and took his KZYX responsibilities very seriously. We hope to have an obituary soon.

DONNA PIERSON-PUGH/BOONTWORKS:

We invite you to the Community Information Meeting next Monday, September 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the AV Senior Center to learn about the project and share your ideas.

AV FFA/BETH SWEHLA: On Friday and Saturday the AV FFA officer team participated in the North Coast Region FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Conference at Santa Rosa Junior College's Shone Farm.

Jenni who is also a North Coast Regional FFA officer lead workshops for those attending.

It was awesome to meet officers from our region. It was really awesome to see Jenni growing her own leadership skills.

Thank you to the North coast Region officers and Shone Farm.

We are now Rooted to Rise!

A READER WRITES: I dreamed I moved to…I’m not really sure where—some little burg, maybe back east and I was retired. And you were there, producing a little 8-page newsprint paper. With the old fashioned compugraphic typesetter, waxer, rollers, and LOTS of straight edged razors. You asked me to work on the paper, and I said ok. The remainder of the dream was me trying to get the flats done and cut the rubylith. It was one of my typical frustrating dreams wherein I cannot get anything accomplished, while you were out in town getting stories and ads, wearing an assortment of hats. And I mean actual, not metaphorical, hats.

I think about and wonder how you’re faring with the chemo. As I am sure your large following of friends and admirers do, I miss your wonderful ed notes and await your return to health. The goddess has been cruel to you, that bitch!

ED REPLY: I don’t dare revile the goddess who, over the long years, has been more than indulgent with me, over-indulgent even, given the many times I’ve provoked her, so I now trust her to permit me to stumble on for another few years, although I’m way past my pull date.

Chemo. It may be a new thing but I get a shot every three months and I take a powerful pill twice a day, so powerful my laundry has to be done separately. At first, the pill wiped me out, but after a week my apparently endlessly resilient, ancient bod adjusted and I was able to resume my daily hour of strenuous exercise and my gluttonous appetite returned full on.

As it happens, today (Wednesday) I got my first of six weekly radiation zaps, and now I await nightfall to see if I glow in the dark. The lively young woman who wields the magic twanger noted.a faint rash on my left shank, asking, “Do you know what that is?” I said I didn’t but was pretty sure it wasn’t an STD. Since I can’t talk, I have to write out my sallies with medical staff, which is tedious for the person I’m communicating with, but I was gratified when she gave it a big laugh.

Overall, my two years of reduced functioning, and my resulting dependence, has been hard on my family who have had to adjust their lives around my debilities, although my primary nurse has only missed a couple of mahjong tournaments. If I’d known what a burden I would become I might have taken the Weldon Kees option — I’ll pause here while you scurry off to google — but we’ve all adjusted and, life hog that I am, I’m trusting the goddess not to pull the plug on me any time soon.

Former Sheriff Tom Allman and Elk Legend Bobby Beacon in Sunday’s Boonville Fair Parade (Photo by Lisa Nunes)

GUADALUPE ARIAS-PENA:

Hello everyone! I am excited to share that five other members and I of the Anderson Valley FFA and I have been given the incredible opportunity to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Over the past few weeks, we have been working hard to raise funds for this trip. To help cover the costs of flights, admission tickets, and visits to local attractions, we are hosting a food sale and selling raffle tickets. Your support will make a meaningful difference in helping us represent our chapter at this national event. Thank you so much for your consideration and generosity!

SMALL AV BASED CREW seeking honest and dependable person wanting to learn carpentry, deck building, remodel work, etc. Previous experience is less important than attitude and desire to learn, so if you’re glued to your phone then this isn’t the opportunity for you. Earnings depend on the individual. To learn more and arrange a meeting, contact Alan: 707-272-8593, or Geoff: 707-272-4748.

REMEMBERING THE BOONVILLE LODGE

Five years, nine months, and twelve days ago we lost our local bar to a fire. The Boonville Lodge was more than just a building — it was where friends gathered, where stories were shared, and where our community came together.

Today, we’re proud to say the spirit of that gathering place lives on. The Buckhorn Saloon (downstairs) is open — a new home for locals and visitors alike to meet, laugh, and make memories together. Here’s to new traditions in an old valley.

ED NOTE: How about the fights? Bet you can’t match them.

FLOODGATE STORE

Upcoming Closed Dates*

Good Morning Valley,

The Floodgate Store will be closed for 12 days starting next Tuesday.

The Floodgate will be closed September 23rd - October 4th.

The Floodgate will be back open Sunday, October 5th at 7am.

Come enjoy a free cup of coffee Sunday and Monday, October 5th and 6th when we are back.

Thank you for your continued support.

RENEE LEE (AV Senior Center Director):

The AV Senior Center bus trips to CV Star Center Swim Center in Fort Bragg on Mondays are canceled until further notice. Please help spread the word. We will let you know as soon as the trips will resume. Sorry for the inconvenience.

JEFF BURROUGHS:

Me and my Dad, John Burroughs, about 1975, with the airplane we rented in Ukiah to fly over to Colusa where we would meet with Jim Zanocco of River Guide Service. My dad received his pilots license through the Anderson Valley High School flight program.

BILL KIMBERLIN:

We had a lot of old cars when I was growing up at my Aunt and Uncle’s “Ray’s Resort”. Sixty acres to play around on. Every year a new crop of local girls who worked as waitresses for our guests, serving them three wonderful farm to table meals. Nearly a mile of river front and all the ice cream and soda pop you could handle.

They say you can’t go back, you can’t go home again. Yet, in Gatsby Fitzgerald gives us this famous closing line, “Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that’s no matter—tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther…. And one fine morning… So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”

I put a green light beside the door to my studio in Boonnville, that I can see from out a window in my house there. It tells me you can go home again.

NORM CLOW:

Devin made his first trip to our hometown in California with Ruth and Uncle Austin, along with one of Austin’s teachers at The Clowvazar Academy and her son, neither of whom had ever been to the Golden State. He embarked on his first plane ride from San Antonio Friday morning, and alit in San Francisco. First stop was Alamo Square in the Upper Haight to see the famous Full House exterior, then the 100 miles on up to Anderson Valley on the North Coast to take in the County Fair and see where the Clows made their stand 150 years ago as one of the first pioneer ranching families. First stop was Hendy Woods State Park right across the Navarro River from our old homestead, containing some of the biggest redwood trees in the state (or world). Devin loved it, as did Lois and her son, spending a couple of hours. The whole contingent stayed in Fort Bragg up the coast, where he and the other two native Texans on the trip saw the Pacific Ocean for the first time. In the morning they drove back down to Anderson Valley and took in the Fair, where Devin excelled at the bumper cars, and dinner with his Aunt Jackie, who had never met him. Saturday afternoon they traveled back down to The City where they visited Chinatown and the downtown area around Union Square, spent the night, and flew home Sunday morning. The first thing Devin did when he got back to our home in Spring was sit down at the digital piano and start playing. (The photo of Devin in the driveway in front of the red house, is where I grew up on the homestead. The Philo Market with Devin on the porch was owned by Ruth's parents for a few years while she was in high school.)