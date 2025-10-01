Announcements 10/1/2025

ANDERSON VALLEY PIONEER WALK

The Anderson Valley Historical Society is hosting a cemetery program featuring the oldest section of the Evergreen Cemetery (originally Greenmound Cemetery) in Boonville. The program will be held October 19 from 1-3 PM. Please see the attached flyer.

We are looking for descendants of the families listed below. Sources we are using to locate those folks include Findagrave membership information, reaching out to local folks who are descendants and social media posts..

If you are a descendant or can suggest someone who is a descendant and might be interested in participating, Please contact me at [email protected]. Or you may send Sheri Hansen a message via Facebook messenger, which she will forward to me.

A little more about the day.

If you could join us at the cemetery that would be ideal, but if that isn’t possible, perhaps you could share your stories/family information via email and I could share it on your behalf. I will lead the group from grave to grave, but my intention is for a descendant to say a few words or share a personalizing anecdote, story etc. We look forward to an afternoon of local history as told through the stories and family information of those early settlers by their descendants..

A little about myself. I have been working on the AV Cemetery database for many years. All information I have uncovered has been uploaded to Findagrave.com. I know many of you have created entries for your ancestors as well as edited the entries I manage on Findagrave.

These are names of families buried in B section through 1950: Brown (first burial in 1860), Smalley, Witherell, McGimsey, Prather, Rawles, Clow, Murray & Stubblefield, Burger, Kendall, Rose, Ray, Ingram, Ornbaun, Gowan, Reilly, Lawson, McAbee, Gschwend, Main, Van Zandt, Jeans, Farrer, Blevins, Duff, Wightman, McCarty, Frye, Irish, Dillingham, Hiatt, Heryford, Obarr, Boyd, Chipman, Musgrave, Long, Jones, Tritchler, Dell Aqua, Windom, Rose, Fry, Donnelly, St John, Clay, Hartly, Estill, Hutsell, Long, Singley, Wallach, Gerchens, Rector, DeYoung and Harrison, Walker, Crispin.