Mendocino County Fair 2025

The Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show came to Anderson Valley September 12-14th this year and it was the 101st time this has happened. This year’s theme: “Mendocino County Coastal Adventures” reminded everyone that the Fair is not just a Boonville event. Many things at the Fair stay the same but many of the local people who attend every year are seen to change from babe in arms to stroller-roller, grade school explorer, high school young adults and finally parents themselves. For any long-time resident watching this progression it is a touching reminder that nothing stays the same for long.

The weather was kind. Overcast mornings gave way to warm but not too hot afternoons and comfortable evenings. The special fair clothing purchased by many had an optimal chance of being seen, admired and even comfortable. Notable were some tiny golden boots about three inches long worn by a fashionista under the age of one. One teen girl wore red and white striped tights with a second pair of black tights on top in which artful holes had been carefully cut creating striped polka dots up and down her legs. Festive. A woman in a full-length blue jean maxi skirt revealed one entire bare leg where half the skirt had been carefully trimmed away.

The tattoos seem to cover more skin and become more elaborate every year. Someone in the know tells me that one-color tattoos are what is happening; multicolor is out at the moment. A riot of various hair colors was on display. So many people passing by and not a covid mask in sight despite reports that it is out there again. Fairgoers seem confident that it won’t get them.

Sitting on the benches next to the Wool Building is the best place to view the fair’s human parade especially as evening closes in. This is also the best place to see happy reunions, hugs and kisses. Happily the Elder Home wine bar is right there providing beverages to accompany all the promenade action.

It’s always time to eat. And Milo’s refreshment stand is ready to serve up your favorites. Sadly after 45 years in the business Milo died this year. He will be remembered for taking fair food to a whole new level of excitement with his towering two-story candy colored signage and exuberant food offerings. The Volunteer Fire Department’s burgers were in higher demand than ever before with their fresh garden tomatoes, lettuce and onions at a nice price of $10. Sausage sandwiches were up to $14 this year. Most popular by far were the giant blocks of French Fries that are enough to feed an entire family. Grace’s apple pie is still my favorite dessert, but there were loads of other sweet options. Funnel Cakes with plenty of whipped cream and powdered sugar got lots of play. Probably the healthiest option is the baked potato with everything on it served up annually by the AV High School Seniors.

Adults of course like to relax a little with their alcoholic beverages. Beer is the big favorite but wine is very popular with some. This year a Marguerita booth seemed like it could hardly keep up with the demand. Cheers!

There is a saying that “Those who give the most get the most” and it just might be true. The Fair runs largely on volunteer power and the volunteers looked awfully happy this year. The number of hours some put in just so people can relax and enjoy those three fair days is astonishing. I know that Palma Toohey has been working on decorating the Hall of Flowers since September. Ellen Fontaine was accepting, displaying, guarding and releasing all items in the Junior Division for days on end. Brenda Hodges lays out her own special style in the Home and Fine Arts and Wool Buildings. Mandy runs herd on the livestock. The Grange runs the beloved Exhibitors dinner and I’m sure that there are many others that I don’t know about.

The exhibits in the Hall of Flowers are all put together by volunteers. The small demonstration gardens take days to assemble. Matt and J.J. from the A.V. Market camped out to put their lighthouse themed grand prizewinner together. Debbie Pichler and her family also spent many long hours, as did all the garden builders including Mea and Eric Bloyd. It is a labor of love. The potted plants are heavy to lug to the Fair but people like Janet Lombard and Julie Winchester loaded up their trucks and made the supreme effort. The flower arrangements take time and care and sensitivity. An entire brigade of flower arrangers put it all together for your viewing pleasure. Congratulations to Denise Mattei: Best in Show for her “Shell Story.”

The Fair staff which is unbelievably small for this size undertaking straps themselves in and gets ready for a wild ride as they prepare, supervise, troubleshoot and finally put the Fair to bed. It is a monumental undertaking. Thank you Jim, Gina, Jo, Becky, Johnny and Dominic. We really don’t know how you do it but we are really glad that you do.

All the local clubs and organizations that run booths and contribute to the festivities including the Veterans, Fire Department, First Responders, Lion’s Club, Unity Club, Y.C.B.A., Senior Center, Elder Home, Felines of Philo, The Grange and on and on must be thanked.

Sitting at the back gate at the very close of the fair watching the goats prance, pigs waddle, cattle lumber and sheep dance as their human owners urged them on is such a privilege. It is a lot of work to take care of animals and it is clear that they are very fond of their charges. Watching the animal judging is even more fun. Some of the judges are kind of like poetry in motion as they examine, manipulate and evaluate one rabbit after another, or pigs or goats. There is a lot of dignity in the way they comport themselves. The relationship of the judges to the animals and to their owners is so civil. Everyone is on his or her best behavior and it is delightful to observe.

There is an air of belongingness that permeates the Fairground that you can feel. For a few days there is a community that comes together and it feels really good. Someone told me that their out-of-town relative decided they wanted to move to Mendocino County after attending the fair. We kind of are in a “Blue Zone” if you know what that means.

I know a First Responder who did everything in her power to respond to two simultaneous emergencies during the fair. I know two young men who both answered the call when the burger grill at the Firefighter/First Responder booth failed and they got ‘er done too! So that’s the way it is at Fair time in Mendocino County.

Sightings reflected in the photos included quilts, paintings, gardens, ribbons, a surprising blow-up Martian, a big girl on stilts, a sweet 4-H bunny, a giant pumpkin, The Fair’s mascot Apple Jack, lots of wonderful animals and their tenders, kids having fun… I think it is safe to say that a good time was had by (almost) all. I wasn’t able to go to the Sunday parade, the rodeo, the dances and a few other things, so you won’t find them in this report. You can’t do it all — but I wish I could. Until next year… Happy Mendocino County Trails to you.