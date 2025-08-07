The Covid Billboard & Other Mysteries

In the grand scheme of things, this is nothing. But every time I drive north on 101, past the Lake Mendo Drive exit, I notice an almost-completely faded, full-sized “Get Vaccinated” billboard. It was designed, and I assume paid for by the County of Mendocino, and their name figures prominently in the design, and has been up since the peak of Covid.

I’d like to think some community-minded billboard company donated that space in the spirit of the times, but I’m more inclined to believe the County has been paying for that thing for the past five years.

I signed the Eyster petition. A year after my kid was killed on Highway 128 — a year after the CHP told me that the County “never prosecutes accidents like this, in the 25 years I’ve been an officer, I’ve never seen it happen once” — my son-in-law got charged with Vehicular Manslaughter. He was not drunk or high. Just tired. They were delivering a refrigerator to a family in Albion at the request of the landlord because it was Mother’s Day weekend. My daughter — a mom of 5 could not live with the idea of a family not being able to celebrate Mother’s Day, so they made the trip after a long, long day, and he fell asleep for that one fateful second.

I wrote a letter to Eyster, signed by my daughter’s huge family, asking who exactly the victims were that the county felt needed justice for? I thought we were the victims. It was a low-ball move. There’s more that he’s done involving my family. Worse, actually. I doubt if they’ll get the sigs but at least it’s an attempt at democracy.

I’m glad you’re still with us. At the Truck and Tractor pulls at the Fair I ran into a nice young man who only reads the AVA. In the midst of the diesel fumes and ear-splitting noise we discussed John Locke, Federalism and Hamilton. My best day at the Fair!