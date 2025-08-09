The Redwood Ramble 2025

On July 17, 18, 19, and 20th Camp Navarro in Anderson Valley hosted the tenth annual “Redwood Ramble.” The stated purpose of the event is “Bringing people together in an environment that fosters a sense of community while at the same time supporting the common good. To offer support and opportunity for people at a four-day family friendly music-infused campout under the Redwoods.”

Growing out of the Strawberry Music Festival, the Ramble was originally christened “Joy Kills Sorrow” when it emerged as an alternative survival party following the cancellation of the Strawberry Fest due to the Yosemite Rim fire in 2013. It morphed into something so special that attendees vowed to keep it going. Rumor has it that each year 20 minutes after the 1200 tickets go on sale they are sold out. Leadership fell to Steve Zimmerman and family who picked the name to honor Levon Helm and his “Midnight Ramble” sessions.

The Redwood Ramble is indeed a different kind of festival and it’s about a lot more than the music, although a healthy number of bands play. There are rules that come with attending and the result is an amazingly peaceful gathering. It may be the largest group of polite people you’ ever see together in one place. The beauty of the setting seems to inspire people to be on their very best behavior. Litter is virtually non-existent. Everywhere you turn someone is wishing you a “Happy Ramble” or thanking you for some small courtesy. It is actually shocking to be immersed in such a civil and friendly environment reminiscent of a much earlier era.

The setting at Camp Navarro contributes a lot to that peaceful feeling. Cool and shady, the forest reaches out to embrace the crowd. The vibration is definitely chill. Many families attend and kids from infants to teenagers have a lot of freedom to roam. Teen boys and girls seems to wander in segregated packs — the girls looking winsome in their midriff bearing outfits and the boys looking longingly after them. There are art and music activities and lots of game areas.

The teen boys seem to especially like the meadow where balls, rackets, corn hole and other outdoor paraphanelia is available. Large hammocks, big enough for two or more, are also very popular with the younger set who lounge, chat, read and nap.

Almost half of the attendees buy the meal plan, which provides breakfast and dinner for three days.

Working in the kitchen we helped to crack 110 dozen eggs — that’s a lot of scrambled eggs baby! The service in the dining room is attractive with its rustic fireplace, wooden walls, linen-like tablecloths, and flower arrangements of redwood branches, laurel leaves and wild sweet peas picked right out of the forest. Also on site is a walk up café with pastries, sandwiches, and hot and cold beverages. A wood-fired oven produces pizza, an oyster shucker provides fresh oysters and the burger grill is busy.

There is a popular bar with beer, wine and the occasional marguerita. Of course everyone attending is camping, so many just return to their camp kitchen for meals and snacks.

The camping is mostly tents but there are designated areas for RVs. Accommodations are made for people with special needs. Many return year after year to camp together with their friends. Many campsites have names like “Crow” and colorful banners marking their spaces.

Nighttime at the stages and in the camps is made magical by strings of lights and all kinds of lighted accessories including capes, hoops, and balls. Colored light halos worn on many heads are very captivating as people shift and move through the dark night. A “Bubble man” creates gigantic bubbles with a simple pail, two wands and some string. In the daytime kids chase and pop them, some as big as 70 inches long. At night the bubble man sets up banks of lights that reflect off the giant bubbles making fantastical rainbows.

There are two stages, a small one that is an amphitheater and a large one where the bigger bands play. The crowd brings their chairs and seems to leave them in position for the duration to park and relax while coming and going at will. Much of the time the crowd is on its feet in front of the big stage dancing, singing and swaying with the bands. They look like an organic boogying herd moving together.

There are always a few who really “have the music in them” and they are especially fun to watch: old timers, teens and little kids too. Over all four days no drugs of any kind were in evidence aside from alcohol.

All meals are taken outdoors by everyone. The dining hall where the meal plan people get their food is set up for serving only, no indoor tables. Lots of tables and chairs are out under the trees. The tables are also used for board games and conversational gatherings. There are lots of places to perch. Also on offer is the river which, while not as full as one might like, is still wet and a magnet for water rats large and small. There is a rope for swinging out over the water where city kids can get a taste of country pleasures.

There are people who make attending multiple music festivals something of a hobby. One woman shared that she regularly attends seven festivals and that “The Ramble” is the most special of them all.

Of course, making something like this happen and run smoothly doesn’t just happen. A tremendous amount of planning goes into every aspect. The Zimmermans and their team work all year round producing the festival. Camp Navarro has an entirely engaged staff that keeps an eye on everything all the time throughout.

Site manager Nedjma Elliot has a unique leadership style. The consensus of her staff is that she “runs a tight ship,” but they all smile as they say it. She manages to keep morale exceedingly high with everyone on task and willing to go the extra mile while they enjoy being part of a well-oiled organization. As part of the staff during the festival, my husband and I were thrilled to be hired and trusted to deliver the goods even though, ahem, we are not spring chickens.

The bands cannot be readily pigeon-holed, but there was blues, some reggae, some funk and some folk music. Bands included our own local Real Sarahs, as well as Shiny Ribs, Magnolia Boulevard, Hattie & Joe Craven, Steve Poltz, Marin County Breakdown, Achilles Wheel, New Monsoon, Jason Carter Band, Handmade Moments, Jenerator, Rhiannon Giddens, Galactic, Miko Marks and Mojo, and Miller Blues Power. If any of this sounds like real fun to you, you might consider attending next year. A “Happy Ramble” to you.