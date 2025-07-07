Valley People 7/7/2025

AT MOSSWOOD, JULY 1ST

ON-LINE COMMENT: We lost a talented musician in North county last week. People- There is fentanyl in the coke! I don’t know why this is not publicly stated and warned! Humboldt has great weed …but the “coke” is not cocaine. Please tell everybody especially the kids! And please push for our police to arrest these dealers of death- they seem to just sweep it under the rug.

THE PHILO HOUSE used to be Doug and Bev Elliott's house across from Flood Gate.

I visited them many times. I really liked the house when they lived there. It was a lovely simple home with character. Now the house is "fancy" without any character.

Just plain white. Blah.

Any locals got $1.3 million? Ha.

ANDREA GARCIA

We need some Valley help. Last night at 9:47pm, my husband's equipment (chainsaws) was stolen right from our unit. This Valley is just too small for this type of stuff. The equipment that was stolen is used to live on and it is heartbreaking and disgusting that this happened. It was stolen from right off my family's property we live on really makes me feel uneasy. They came from the Ukiah direction and left towards Boonville. It is clear that this individual or maybe those, if any involved, targeted this unit. Please also keep an eye out for 2 small chainsaws and one large being sold. Will get specifics on types. Please reach out to me privately if you have any leads. This doesn't only affect us, but a long time Small, Local, Family Business.

IT IS AVAILABLE AGAIN!

We are looking for a tenant for our 1 bedroom cabin, available July 1. It is on our property up off of Indian Creek Road in Philo. It is small but charming and comfortable. It is quiet and has great views of the Valley. The cabin has wood stove and gas heat. Appliances (fridge + stove) are included and some furniture can be included if you would like. Internet and utilities are included. Parking for ONE car is included. Sorry, no pets. The monthly rent, all in, is $1,250. First month rent and a one month deposit will be required prior to move in. 1 year lease.

The place is ideal for one person or an adventurous couple!

Plenty of shared vegetable garden space and chickens if you would like.

It is really a great and unique place… I have great references from previous tenants I would be happy to discuss with you on the phone.

Because responses have been numerous in the past, please do not D.M. me (facebook). Rather, complete a quick contact questionnaire by clicking here: https://forms.gle/nUmR9p7MiSu6z8rA9 I will get back to you within 5 days.

Looking forward to hearing from you via the form! Don't delay… It will go fast!

WORK IS WELL UNDERWAY on the Lambert Lane/Robinson Creek Bridge replacement in Boonville. This week the contractor, West Coast Contractors (WCC) out of Coos Bay Oregon cleared the area in preparation for the specially designed temporary steel girder bridge that will allow traffic to pass while the existing WW2 war surplus Bailey Bridge is dismantled. Overseen by at least three County Transportation Department staffers, a lot of attention is being paid to detail, including the removal and relocation of a surprisingly large 100 steelhead in the summer flow of Robinson Creek as well as carefully positioned exclusion fences to keep frogs, salamanders and turtles (we didn’t know Robinson Creek had turtles) out of the project area. Special attention is being given to keeping the area where the heavy equipment is working wet so reduce fire hazards. Sometime next week the cantilevered steel bridge will be delivered and probably installed with a crane.

(Mark Scaramella)

SCOTT MILLER MOBILE SHARPENING

Scott and his dog Bocci will be at Pilar's Mosswood Cafe Wednesday morning at 9 am til about 10:30 am - just enough time to sharpen your knife set! Or all your yard tools!

Scott Miller: 707-272-7274

VELMA'S FARM STAND AT FILIGREEN FARM

Friday 2-5pm and Saturday 11-4pm

This week's offerings include: blueberries, carrots, sprouting broccoli, lettuce mix, butterhead lettuce and little gems, scallions, summer squash, kale, chard, beets, cabbage, cauliflower, fresh garlic, kohlrabi, basil, parsley, olive oil, and dried fruit!

Our hours are Friday from 2 PM to 5 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Follow us on Instagram for updates @filigreenfarm or email [email protected] with any questions. All produce is certified biodynamic and organic.

NORM CLOW

My pop, Bub Clow, with his life-long best friend John Peterson, at Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay, visiting the 1939 World’s Fair, the Golden Gate International Exposition. They drove down the hundred miles from Anderson Valley to take a break from their respective ranching duties. I worked two seasons for John on his apple and sheep ranch during summer break from college. (This is a photo from the Anderson Valley Historical Museum in our hometown.)

MARTY TUTTLE

Quiet roadside studio cabin in the town of Navarro for rent. Convenient location across the highway from the Navarro Store. Garbage, water, and Wi-Fi included. Free Laundry facilities on premises. Both Propane and Electric heat. Ideal for individuals or a couple. The move in cost is $1000 deposit and the first month’s rent. (Contact via Facebook)

THE HAPPY HANDYMAN

Is excited for the beautiful weather and long days on the coast. With that in mind it’s a great time to get’it done, that to-do list or someday project, that little annoying squeaking board or a light that won’t turn on, maybe a little paint to brighten up the place. For being in the business for over 30 years I could go on with the list for a while. If you want references I can provide local ones gladly. Let’s not waste any more time and get’it done with attention to detail and honest, hard work.

Let’s talk soon,

Pauly Gondusky

The Happy Handyman

[email protected]

707-357-3071

ASHLEY ANDRUS

“I may have left that place behind, but its essence has woven itself into my being, shaping who I am and who I’m becoming. Some places aren’t just locations-they’re pieces of your soul.”