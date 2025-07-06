Announcements 7/6/2025

BRADLEY WITHERELL

Brad was a proud family man and successful businessman. Born to Herbert Witherell and Velma Witherell, he was raised in Philo, California. The Witherell family’s roots in Anderson Valley date back to the 1860s, when Brad’s grandfather first settled in the area. Brad cherished his country upbringing, where he learned valuable life lessons from his parents including raising sheep, bookkeeping, and building. Brad spent much of his adult life in Healdsburg, California, where he raised his family. He was active in community service, serving on the Healdsburg School Board, the board for the Healdsburg Museum, and the Healdsburg Rotary.

In 1982, Brad and his wife Angie established an antique auction company that continues to be operated by their son Brian Witherell. Brad is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Angie Witherell; his brother, Jim Witherell (Jan); his children: Nancy Witherell (Betty Andrews), Brian Witherell (Donna); his step-children: Ruth Ann Crespo (Robert), Michael Lopez (Dari), and Michelle Figueroa (Tracy); and ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Though his passing was unexpected, Brad left behind this note: “I am the most fortunate guy in the world. I have a supportive, loving wife who has always been at my side. Wonderful children, grandkids and great grandkids. I dreamed since I was a child that I would be successful with a family by my side. All of my dreams have been fulfilled. It was a hell of a ride and I would not trade with anyone. So close your eyes, dry your tears and remember the good times. Love always, Papa.”

A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Senior Center in Boonville, California, on May 18, 2025 at 11:30 AM. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you plan to attend. To honor his memory, contributions may be made to the Anderson Valley Historical Society (www.andersonvalleymuseum.org).

HANK COX

I just found out that my very good elementary school buddy, ‘Hank’ Darrol Cox died October 9th, 2024 in Cosmopolis, Washington state, age 62. (Born Oct 11, 1961)

The Cox family lived on the Nash ranch (Nash Mill Road). We lived on Clow Ridge Road that branches off Nash Mill Road, and we became fast friends from kindergarten (1965/66) through elementary school until they moved to Missoula, Montana. We did everything together. Biking, swimming, building hay forts in the barn. His mom, Carol would milk our cows when we were away. Our families were even on the same phone party line.

I visited him briefly in Missoula once in my teen years in the mid-70's. He came to visit us in Boonville around 2007, the last time I saw him. I lost contact about 8 years ago I think.

There was no obit, and Hank was the last surviving member of his family. I have no recent picture of him to post.

His Dad was Henry and Mom, Carol. Older brother Don (deceased) and older sister Laurie (deceased). I know Hank lived near his Mom, Carol in Anacortes before she passed.

Farewell my friend.

Eric Peterman