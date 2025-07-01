Off the Record 7/1/2025

ELISE COX (KZYX News):

At the Ukiah Town Hall on annexation Thursday night, Ukiah Deputy City Manager Shannon Riley laid out some unique ground rules — there were to be no statements or comments, only questions. Members of the audience asked that city staff would in turn ask the audience for a show of hands — who was in favor of annexation and who was against? Staff ignored the request. (It wasn’t a question.) Finally, someone from the audience took the microphone and asked the audience themselves. Not a single person raised their hands in favor of annexation.

MENDO BASEBALL BACK THEN

by Andy Johnson

I started playing baseball at age 8 and still play in the Old Timers games in Laytonville every year but understand it may be over for now. We played ball at the same time. I often wondered if we ever played against one another. After college I played in a league called Redwood Empire Baseball League. There were teams from Fort Bragg, Laytonville, Point Arena, Willits, Novato, and Santa Rosa. Very competitive and fun. We also played SF teams like the SF Merchants, SF Spiders etc. — mostly black players plus some old vets, but all fun guys to play against.

I first played “summer ball” in Branscomb. The Harwood family made a diamond near their mill, and they hired a guy to take care of it full time. Grass infield, nice bleachers, and a very unique outfield which was 6 or 7-foot diameter logs laid end to end. As you know Branscomb is in the boondocks so teams, especially from the city were blown away when they saw that field. Lots of great memories there, especially one.

We were playing a black team from Oakland, and it was deer season. Well, everyone carried a gun then and if a buck happened by all hell broke loose.

So, it did, around the middle of the game a buck appeared on the hillside above centerfield and the guns came out. Down the foul lines the boundaries were lined with smaller logs so fans could pull up in their cars and watch the game while sitting on the hood having a cool one or whatever. Shots rang out, lots of them, even from a guy shooting from the dugout! Imagine what all the black players were thinking.

Eventually someone got the buck, and the game continued. I have told this story many times and people think what a bunch of BS. But there is proof. One of the Oakland players knew someone at the Chronicle and the story appeared in the sports section when it was green.

In addition to the nice field in the boonies, Arthur Harwood Senior had two sons Bud who went to Cal and played third and Jack who went to Stanford and played second. Arthur Senior had a real enterprise going at the mill and he would hire baseball players who his sons knew and offer them a summer job at the mill if they played ball. One of them was my high school coach Richard Matlock who pitched for San Jose State. The team was probably an A league caliber, and they killed everyone.

I mentioned Rich Robertson who was a freshman when I was in my second year at Napa. I thought I was as good as him, but the scouts did not agree. He got drafted after one year by the Giants who sent him to Santa Clara on a scholarship. He then went to the bigs and played for the Giants for several years.

I got my first baseball glove when I was 9, a Wilson A-2000. We had friends from San Diego who came to our ranch in Branscomb to buy split stuff every year and right next to their business was a boxing club. I was a fan of Rocky Marciano, and we talked about boxing a lot with them. They told us about the club next door and saw how interested I was, so on the next trip they brought me a present from that club. It was a card with a large picture signed by Archie Moore along with the baseball glove!

That’s all for now. Iwill continue with more stuff on baseball if you have not fallen asleep by now. I was a friend of the late, great Vern Piver and coached Jon DeSilva when I was pitching coach here in Fort Bragg. Vern was a great guy, and I have many stories coaching around him.

PS. Over the years I have read many things in the AVA that I would like to add to if you are interested. We both played baseball, pitchers no less. I pitched at Napa and enjoyed your articles on your past baseball prowess, one where you had, I don’t remember, 20 strikeouts? And especially the Giants. A teammate of mine pitched for the Giants in the 60s, the aforementioned Rich Robertson. Other things to mention are my employment with Mendocino County and people like Al Beltrami, Norm Vroman, Johnny Pinches (a good friend). I too went to Laytonville High, knew Reno Bartolomie, Budge Campbell et. al., the Bear Lady of Laytonville whom I was related to. I remember Jim Jones, Tim Stoen, all the older supervisors: Avila, Scaramella, Banker, Barra, et al, the Holmes Ranch in AV, the naming of Anderson Valley Way and how it came to be. Anyway lots of stuff over the years some of which may interest you.

ED NOTE: We look forward to more of Mr. Johnston’s tantalizing recollections.

JAMES (JADE) TIPPETT

Re: Andy Johnson’s memories

Richard Matlock, the summer star pitcher of the Harwood Sawmill team returned to Laytonville as a teacher, starting in the one room schoolhouse up on Bell Springs where his first duty was evicting the family of feral hogs living under the schoolhouse. He went on to become Laytonville Elementary School principal, a position he held for many years. After his purchase of a BMW one fall was misinterpreted by his breakfast companions at the Laytonville Inn, as success in the local illicit agriculture, he took to morning coffee in the Laytonville Schools bus barn with Ron Peterson. As the bus mechanic at the time, I often sat in on those morning get-togethers where Richard would tell stories from Laytonville’s past.

One I distinctly remember dealt with a baseball game held in Fort Bragg. Serious baseball rivals, Harwoods and Union Lumber. The Harwood team was down and Matlock was pitching. During a batting rotation half-way through the game, Bud Harwood Senior came down to the dugout. He said, “Matty, we gotta win this one. I just bet the [mill] payroll on the game.” Well, thanks to Matlock’s talent on the mound, Harwood’s won. After the game, Bud came back down to the dugout and quietly handed Matty a bag stuffed with cash.

That was just how the game was played back then. I always liked Mr. Matlock.

ONLY 16% OF AMERICANS think going to war against Iran is a good idea. But the Democrats still can’t come out against it. (You know why.)

ACCORDING TO HIS OWN Government Ethics Office, Trump hauled in $57,355,532 for his stake in his World Liberty Financial crypto-scam, launched last year and another $12 million from a variety of grifts, including selling sneakers, colognes, watches, guitars and Bibles…

— Jeffrey St. Clair

ACCORDING TO THE COUNTY’S CONTRACT PORTAL, over the last six years, Mendo has issued 16 contracts with Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, the SF Law Firm that is representing the County in defense of the Cubbison civil case. Two contracts are currently open. Most of the contracts are listed as being from the Human Resouces Department. One is out of the Executive Office and two are out of the County Counsel’s office. The total value of the contracts is almost $1.5 million. The biggest one is, of course, the Cubbison case defense contract now pegged at $400k which extends to June of 2027. (What could have possibly possessed the Supervisors to extend the contract for that long?) Our favorite contract title is “Membership in the LCW legal consortium which provides expert training and consulting services to assist Agency in workforce management and employee relations.” Value? About $18k. The County also pays LCW for “Contract Negotiations and Employer-Employee Relations” (2 contracts totaling about $335k.) At least there are no current contracts with LCW for union negotiations.

THERE’S ALSO A NOTE in the CEO report about the “Strategic Hiring Process” buried deep in this month’s CEO report. The Strategic Hiring Process,” is the Board’s and the CEO’s silly euphemism for a hiring freeze, the more accurate term that Supervisor Maureen Mulheren didn’t like. “Human Resources will present a monthly agenda item to the Board of Supervisors, which reviews all departmental requests to fill vacant or soon-to-be vacant positions. Each request will include a justification outlining the necessity of the position, any legal or regulatory mandates, and the proposed funding source.”

So far, nothing of the sort has appeared on any Supervisors Agenda.

(Mark Scaramella)

ELISE COX (recently laid off KZYX News Director)

It seems the word is out: KZYX will not be funding its one-person news department in the next fiscal year. The final broadcast of KZYX News under my leadership will be June 28.

When I took the job at KZYX, my goal was to build a self-sustaining newsroom that held itself accountable to editorial standards, as reflected in the editorial policy I proposed. I also proposed raising funds and launching additional programs to support long-term sustainability. I described this vision to the interim GM and the Board of Directors. While they approved the editorial policy, they were unable to support fundraising for the news department or any revenue-generating initiatives beyond the biannual pledge drives.

This was a missed opportunity. Following the example of other NPR network stations, implementing KZYX newscast sponsorships (underwriting) could have defrayed 110% of the cost of the news department. Raising the underwriting rates and expanding sponsorships had been discussed for more than six months but was never implemented.

Still, sometimes missed opportunities can lead to bigger, better, and more sustainable solutions.

Now is the time to build a stand-alone public media organization solely focused on news—one that can collaborate with similar organizations across the country to ensure equal access to taxpayer-funded distribution networks, including both digital and broadcast platforms.

It’s important for the public to understand that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has directed the vast majority of its funding to infrastructure (like antennas) and to large metropolitan media organizations.

In California, less than 3% of total funding has gone to rural radio stations.

If the Corporation for Public Broadcasting had dedicated equal funding to newsroom infrastructure—including reporters and editors—in rural areas, we might not be living in a deeply divided country where people increasingly turn to attention-seeking influencers and entertainment-style news.

If I were in Congress, I would not support giving money to CPB unless the entire allocation went to funding newsroom infrastructure in the rural areas they currently claim to serve.

With or without CPB, the community of professional journalists has continued to train the next generation, even in the absence of a viable economic model to pay them a living wage. Thanks to publicly funded infrastructure—antennas and broadband—this commitment to pay journalists is all that is missing.

Mendo Local is a news organization dedicated to producing factual, fair, and honest reporting that reflects the challenges we face here in Mendocino County. We do not claim to be “unbiased”—whatever that means. Instead, we are committed to accurately reporting on all sides of an issue when there are multiple, strongly held points of view. This includes covering perspectives our reporters may strongly disagree with.

As part of our mission, we recognize that power imbalances exist at every level of society. We will work especially hard to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities. While this typically includes people with fewer economic and social resources, it can also include farmers, industrialists, small business owners, and mom-and-pop landlords—as well as Tribal residents, people with disabilities, children, undocumented individuals, people experiencing homelessness AND people experiencing the effect that local homeless polices have on their own ability to uplift and serve their community.

We’ll be producing both digital and audio content, distributed through publicly funded infrastructure—broadband and broadcast—as well as through negotiated partnerships with other media organizations.

I am thrilled by this opportunity and humbled by your support. I feel the love of this county, and I am deeply grateful for the chance to serve you by doing what I love most.

Please note that Mendo Local has not launched and will not launch until we fulfill our commitment to KZYX. If you sign up, you will be notified of our first post. Please sign up!

LEW CHICHESTER (Covelo)

I wonder what KZYX station management actually does to justify much of a salary at all. We operate a community radio station in Round Valley with all volunteer labor. The financial management and programming coordination takes about four hours a week, maybe. The operating engineering rarely requires anything more than fixing computer glitches once in awhile or showing new people how to make a radio show. The utilities and repairs run about $20,000 a year. Many of the smaller communities in Mendocino County, including Gualala, Willits, Laytonville and Fort Bragg have similar organizations broadcasting relevant and timely content to their listeners. Again, my question: what does KZYX management possibly do to require full time salaries? They should use the money instead to pay for local news reporting.

THE PASSING OF A FRIEND - SKIP NEWELL

I just received word from Retired Sheriff Tom Allman that a very good friend of ours, Retired Reserve Deputy Sheriff Skip Newell passed away Saturday evening. He was a good friend and a strong supporter of Law Enforcement. May He Forever Rest in Eternal Peace and May His Spirit Soar High Above in Heaven. My Thoughts and Prayers are with His Wife, Barbara, and their Families. May God Bless them All

The image posted shows Skip standing next to Deputy Sheriff Frank Rakes and CHP Officer Tom Tommy Stone on the occasion of the Redwood Empire Fair. It was reported that Tommy was the first mounted CHP Officer.

(Former Sheriff Jim Tuso)

LEO NOMELLINI

Before the age of multi-sport athletes was a common phenomenon, there was Leo Nomellini, an Italian-American powerhouse who dominated not one, but two demanding professional arenas: football and wrestling. His story isn't just one of athletic prowess, but of incredible longevity and versatility, making him a true legend in both fields. "The Lion," as he was known, roared loud and clear across the American sporting landscape for over a decade.

Nomellini's journey began at the University of Minnesota, where he honed his skills on the gridiron as a formidable tackle for the Gophers. His talent was undeniable, earning him first-round honors as the 11th overall pick in the 1950 NFL draft, selected by the San Francisco 49ers. This marked the beginning of an illustrious 14-season career, remarkably spent entirely with one team, a rarity in modern professional sports. For his first three seasons with the 49ers, Nomellini showcased his exceptional versatility by playing both offensive and defensive tackle, a testament to his sheer athleticism and dedication. He was a constant presence on the field, playing in an incredible 174 consecutive regular-season games, earning him the moniker "indestructible." During his time with the 49ers, he was a six-time First-team All-Pro and a ten-time Pro Bowler, earning All-NFL recognition on both sides of the ball. His impact was so profound that he was named to the NFL's 1950s All-Decade Team and the NFL 50th Anniversary All-Time Team, and his number 73 was retired by the 49ers.

THESE MENTIONS of Leo Nomellini remind of my childhood when I was a close neighbor of the Great 49er in Palo Alto.

Leo ‘The Lion’ Nomellini, star tackle for the 49ers from 1950-1963 died of cancer at age 76, October 22, 2000, at Stanford Hospital. Several of his football friends contributed tributes and anecdotes for a couple of pretty good Bay Area obits for the big bruiser the following day. We had our own. It happens that Mr. Nomellini was a down-the-street neighbor of ours when I was a kid growing up in Palo Alto from 1953 to 1955. Mr. Nomellini was born in Italy and grew up in Chicago. He was a tough but friendly man who was well known to the neighborhood as the big 49er lineman down the street who always waved, smiled at, and occassionally chatted with the star-struck kids who rode by on their bikes. These were the days of hand-powered push mowers. Nomellini, who stood 6-feet 3-inches and weighed upwards of 270 pounds, impressed us kids by being able to stand on one side of his suburban front lawn and give his push-mower a giant shove. It would somehow mow 20 or so feet of grass before it came to a stop near the other side of Nomellini’s front lawn. Nomellini would then stroll across the new-mown strip, turn the mower around, give the mower a couple of short pushes to catch whatever it had missed on its prior one-shove dash across the lawn, then shove the mower back across the lawn again, and again, and again in single bursts, back and forth, until it was thoroughly mowed. By the time he was done, Nomellini usually had ten or twelve awestruck kids standing around watching and applauding each shove. He didn’t pay us much attention though — when mowing, the future Hall of Famer was all business. — Mark Scaramella

‘LAZARUS’ (Willits)

I have followed the Willits City Council for at least 50 years. For decades, some who handled the revenue denied that the marijuana money had an impact on the local Willits economy. I always found that opinion amazingly stupid…

However, within the last year, there was an address mistake on a filing for an election document by a seasoned City Council member, which forced her to become a write-in candidate, which likely cost her the election. Many around town thought that was odd…

Another Council member abruptly resigned from the council for personal, professional, or whatever reasons. Another unusual, if not bizarre situation.

A previous rather unpopular City Council member and Mayor is chosen over several qualified applicants to replace the member who resigned.

Then the previous Mendocino County Sheriff gets elected and, within a few months, becomes the Mayor of Willits.

Once the new Mayor was in place, the City Manager was unceremoniously released from the job with a hefty financial settlement.

And now, the Council member who resigned has taken aim in the Press at the only person left at City Hall who is trying to pay the bills of the City.

That person has been warning the City Council for months, if not longer, that a financial reckoning is coming.

Then the new Mayor with law enforcement experience, rather suspiciously, mentions publicly that he believes no illegal activity took place regarding the money when the City nearly missed making a payroll period.

What a town…

“Willits Faces Severe Budget Crunch After Years Without Oversight” is unfortunately an accurate description.

MARK SCARAMELLA ADDS: Willits has also had a very high turnover rate in their Police Chief position in recent years. The current chief is listed on line as Brian Fay who was sworn in just a few weeks ago on June 2, 2025.

Apparenty Mr. Fay is a Humboldt County native. Mr. Fay replaced interim Chief Parrish, who replaced… As far as we can tell Willits issued no official Press Release concerning Chief Fay’s appointment.

ON-LINE COMMENTS OF THE WEEK

[1] Long before these mass roundups started, any thoughtful person, regardless of political preference, could see the obvious coming. How do you determine that a person is undocumented? You have to demand to see their documents, naturally. BUT (behold the underlying truth), any citizen can be stopped or their house or business raided and demanded to produce their documentation that they are a citizen. No warrant need be produced, as clearly demonstrated by the recent detention of Brad Lander. You can be stopped on the street and demanded to show your papers. Just like 1930’s Germany.

[2] Less than a year ago, CNN proudly declared Joe Biden sharp as a tack and labeled any suggestion otherwise to be right-wing misinformation. That the media could so steadfastly and blatantly abdicate their responsibility to the American people in the interest of defeating the 45/47 at any cost says volume about the collusion between most media outlets and one political party in this country. If it takes an investigation to shed some light on this, totally worth it.

[3] The chance of this ending with Iran surrendering after a couple of bunker busters take out their underground nuclear facilities is very slim. So then you’re left with a longer war and either an open-ended occupation or a failed state at the end of it. As with Afghanistan and Iraq there is no endgame in sight. We’ve seen this movie before and know how it (never) ends.

[4] My good friend, a left-leaning smart lawyer in his late 60’s, has spent the last two decades of his life caring for his mother who suffered from dementia and for his sister who has managed to survive the ravages of multiple cancers. He understandably has tuned out the last ten years of trump. He says what’s the point of following the Trump debacle when no one is able to stop this grifter from breaking the rule of law and getting away with it. I wonder how many Americans, who have a lot less to deal with in their personal lives, have also tuned out Trump. They go straight to the sport pages of New York’s tabloids. That’s the real danger of authoritarian overreach. People tune out.

[5] Don’t worry about WW3, repent and believe the gospel. No one is going to want to be here to face God’s wrath that is about to take place.

[6] The president, who is essentially a cul* leader, is immune from the keyboard warriors because he doesn’t read. That’s not an exaggeration. It is common knowledge that staff shield him from all negative press. He is driven by something internal, something more noxious than conspiracy obsession. Lone wolves have come for him twice so far, and it is likely another one will come and eventually succeed. Because he is that unique type of leader, I believe his organization will fall apart without him at the head. I can’t imagine anyone else, especially JD Vance, even with his connections and financing, would be able to inspire people act as insanely as Trump’s fans do. Of course the damage will have been done.

[7] I’m an 80 year old American Jew for better or worse. Despite my age, I don’t have a good idea of the nature of reality. Is there a God or not? I don’t know, and I probably won’t know unless either he announces himself openly and directly to the world while I’m still alive, or there’s consciousness somehow after death. I’m not in a hurry to find out about the after-death part. So I just want to live peacefully, healthily and learn as long as I can. But no - pesky humans try to tell me how I should behave and what I should believe in.