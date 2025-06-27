Announcements 6/27/2025

VERA JUANITA BALLEW

Vera Ballew

Vera Juanita Ballew, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother passed away on June 15, 2025, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, at the age of 91. Born on September 9, 1933, in Avant, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Jesse Godwin and Pearl Meeks, whose legacy of love and resilience she carried throughout her life.

Juanita was known for her deep affection for her family and her ability to create a warm and inviting home. She is survived by her three children, Judy Rone, Amy Kelley (Darrel), and Vince Ballew; Her brother, Dwight Godwin(Donna); Her grandchildren, Cheryl McClard(Fred), Dale Hamilton(Angie), and Dixie Ballew-Miller(Michael), along with great-grandchildren Nathan McClard, Nick McClard, Natalie Grizzle, Ryan Hamilton, Wesley Hamilton and 6 great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Godwin and Pearl Meeks; Her husband, Pete Ballew; Her brothers, Morrilton Godwin, Harvey Godwin, and Gary Godwin; Her sisters, Wilma Fisher, Verna Williams; And her son, Randy Ballew.

Juanita had a special place in her heart for quilting, crocheting, and playing bluegrass music alongside her friends in the West Mountain Bluegrass and Gospel group. She dedicated her life, alongside Pete, to care for and give her son, Randy Ballew, the best life possible.

A visitation to honor Juanita’s life will be held on June 19, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Smith Family Funeral Home in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Her funeral service will take place the following day, June 20, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Avant Community Church in Jessieville, Arkansas with Brother Roger Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include Ted Fisher, Jesse Godwin, Greg Terry, James Sims, Jerrime Sims, and Darrel Kelley.

Honorary Pallbearers include Dr. Mark Aspell, Dr. Scott Irwin, Dr. Hunter Carrington, the staff at Lake Hamilton Health & Rehab, and Nathan McClard, Nick McClard, Ryan Hamilton and Wesley Hamilton.

MARJORIE DUNLAP

Marjorie Dunlap

Marjorie Mae Dunlap, Age 99, of Covelo, CA, passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2025, in Ukiah, CA.

Marge was born August 12th, 1925, in Oakland, CA, one of four children welcomed by parents Bill (d.1979) and Rosella “Toody” Bresee Davis (d.1979).

A self-proclaimed city girl, Marge found her unlikely soulmate when she met cowboy, mountaineer, and jack-of-all-trades Milton Dunlap (d. 2004) of the tiny valley town of Covelo, CA, also known as Round Valley. Despite their 10-year age difference—and initial objections from her folks—Marge and Milt were married Christmas Day, December 25, 1941, when she was 16 years old.

Marge kicked off her high heels for good when, after brief residencies in several Northern California locations, she and Milt settled permanently in Covelo in 1954, the year of Round Valley’s centennial anniversary. However, it wasn’t until she met Edna Henderson at the local service station that Marge would truly embrace the rugged and isolated beauty of her new home. In turn, Marge and Edna would remain lifelong best friends.

Of the union of Marge and Milt are their four surviving children: Darlene Conner (Vard Lee, Robert Conner) of Los Molinos, CA; Robert “Bobby” Dunlap (Dolores Dunlap) of Covelo, CA; Linda Meredith (Chris Meredith) of Nantucket, MA; and Terri Campbell (John Campbell) of Ukiah, CA. Marge is also survived by six grandchildren: Duane Lee of Redwood Valley, CA; Tracy Lee of Los Molinos, CA; Jamie Dunlap of Washington; Mercy Dunlap of Covelo, CA; Hailey Campbell of Healy, KS; Michael Campbell of Hanna, OK; eight Great-Grandchildren; nine Great-Great-Grandchildren; and numerous Step-Grandchildren.

Marge was renowned for her cooking skills, most memorably for her authentic Chinese food, which she developed a taste for during her early days in Oakland’s Chinatown. Covelo community members always looked forward to “Margie Wong’s” Chinese booth at the Blackberry Festival. Marge was also passionate about landscaping and gardening, ultimately turning their 25-acre ranch into their Shady Lane sanctuary, which became a site of music and laughter for family and friends. No one threw a better get-together than Marge and Milt.

In addition, Marge enjoyed playing slot machines at the casino, where she frequently experienced extraordinary luck, even winning an ATV in a New Year’s Eve jackpot. She always looked forward to her evening cocktail, and she was an avid traveler, visiting numerous states and Canada in her lifetime. But her favorite place to be was likely her back porch, where she could watch the grey squirrels and hummingbirds and listen to her wind chimes, surrounded by her oak trees, blue hydrangeas, and her children and loved ones.

Margie spent her last few years living in Redwood Valley with Grandson Duane and his partner, Julie, who graciously welcomed her into their home.

Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Margie will be celebrated for her quick (and sometimes-sharp) tongue and her unparalleled sense of humor, which she continued to practice up until her death, waiting until the morning of June 9th—Milton’s birthday—to quietly pass away on her own terms. Those who love her know how much she is enjoying the last laugh. She will be deeply missed.

LUIS MANUEL CRUZ VASQUEZ

5/19/1969 - 5/23/2025

Luis Manuel Cruz Vasquez, 56, of Anderson Valley, California, passed away on May 23, 2025, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Luis was born on May 19, 1969, in Oaxaca, Mexico, to Angela Vasquez Ramos and Julian Cruz Ramos. He made a life defined by love, dedication, and resilience. A hardworking man with a kind spirit, Luis was known for his constant smile and infectious laughter that brightened the lives of those around him.

Above all, Luis was a devoted and loving father. He is survived by his three daughters: Yuridia Cruz-Arreola, Nizamaith Cruz Hernandez, and Fatima Cruz. His memory will live on through them and all who knew and loved him.

Luis will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his joyful presence and unwavering strength.

There will be a gathering of family and friends at Empire Mortuary Services, 697 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, CA 95482 on Friday, June 6th from 5 - 8 pm with a Rosary of prayer starting at 6:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Elizabeth Seton Mission, 8771 Philo School Rd., Philo, CA 85466 on Saturday, June 7th at 11:00 am.

ROBERT E. WOLF

Robert E. Wolf August 3, 1939 – April 13, 2025 Robert (Bob) Wolf passed away suddenly on Palm Sunday, April 13, in Napa, CA. He was 85 years old. Bob was born in Downey, CA, growing up in nearby Norwalk. Most of his early years were spent at the local library, where he was allowed to read books in the adult section at age 10 , as he had read everything in the children’s section. Reading became a lifelong passion, particularly biographies and U.S. military history, Graduation from Excelsior High School in 1957 where he had been active in the Cal Cadets, Bob left the next day for the U.S. Army. He served honorably for 3 years, including a year stationed in South Korea. During this time, he married Catherine Vacarella in Norwalk and daughter, Janet, was born in 1960 at Fort Benning, GA. Following Bob’s discharge, the family returned to California, where son, Jeff, was born in 1964. He continued to raise his family, working at Baker Oil Tools, Camarillo State Hospital and Juvenile Hall. Although he never considered himself “college material”, a neighbor talked Bob into signing up for 1 class at Cerritos Community College and he excelled, while working full-time and caring for his family. This was followed by receiving a BA in Social Welfare from Long Beach State, where he taught part-time following graduation. Bob received a stipend to attend the University of Missouri, with a commitment from him to work in this then-undeserved area for 2 years, following graduation. He received a Master of Science in Social Work in 1970. He always said he had more actual money, being a student with a stipend and the GI Bill, than he had working full-time. After completing his commitment, the family again returned to California. In 1977 Bob relocated to Modesto, where he became a program manager for Stanislaus County Mental Health. In 1984, he was appointed the Director of the Mendocino County Department of Mental Health, retiring in December, 1998. Bob Wolf believed in equal opportunity for all, in all aspects of a person’s life. He always hired as many women managers as men, and he belonged to NOW before most women had heard of it. He also believed in giving back to one’s community. Following retirement to Vallejo CA, Bob was an active volunteer. He served in the Board of Directors of the Florence Douglas Senior Center for 6 years, was a docent at the Vallejo Naval/Historical Museum, and a tour guide on Mare Island. Robert Wolf is survived by his wife, Ruth M. Park. The couple was married 40 years. He is also survived by his daughter Janet (Peter) Jones, his son Jeffrey (Michelle Hakala) Wolf, and his stepson, Mark Davis, 2 grandchildren, Max (Jane) Cheney and Jo (Andrew) Childs, as well as 2 great grandsons. Bob requested to have his ashes scattered in the Pacific Ocean near the Golden Gate Bridge. He wanted no other services.

REPORT FROM A SMALL FARM IN BOONVILLE

Petit Teton Monthly Farm Report - May 2025

What strange weather we’re having. The spring has been very moderate overall, but also very windy at times. Today, the first day of summer, is actually cold at 67 degrees which is nothing like what we’re used to this time of year. The berries — red, black and gold raspberries, strawberries, marionberries, and two types of blackberries are loving the cool as are the English shelling peas. Also, the tomato plants are lush and setting fruit, what remains of the onions (those that didn’t scape) are hardening off, and the fennel is flowering. We save fennel seed because the kitchen uses a lot of it. Cucumbers are flowering and gherkins are being harvested. Apples all have good sets and have already been thinned. Pears thin themselves and they too are loaded with fruit. But the okra, sesame, and peppers are struggling from lack of heat.

The grand winners though are the plums…my goodness, the trees, 8 of them, are so full and heavy that the branches are leaning on fences and the ground for support. Even with the winds thinning the fruit, there is still such an overwhelming amount that we’re worried big branches are going to break. This week over 110lbs of plums were harvested from one very large and beautiful Thundercloud wild plum tree. There are 10 boxes in the kitchen ripening. Next week they will be cooked to soften so the pits can be removed, a long and tedious process done by hand in a large pan, then checked again for misses by pouring through a French mill. All this as precursor to making jars of jam.

Last week we made another 64lbs of pork sausage. Four 5lb packages of thawed pork are put in a large bowl onto which we toss the spicing mixture which I make a day or so before from all the herbs we grow (except the star anise for which I’ve been unable to find seed)…see picture below. Gloved and apron-ed we then mix the ingredients by hand. It’s an upper body and hand workout for sure.

So, this is a taste of what we’ve been up to, and we hope you’ve been keeping happily busy as well. Take care of yourselves and those around you…and don’t forget to march in the next rally.

Nikki Auschnitt and Steve Krieg

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Parents District English Learner Advisory Committee and Parent Advisory Partners,

I want to sincerely thank you for your active participation in the Parent Survey, Parent Feedback sessions, School Site Council (Parent Advisory Committee), and the District English Learner Advisory Committee (ELAC/DELAC), as well as all other LCAP feedback opportunities. Your valuable input on the goals and actions of the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) has played a key role in shaping our work. The feedback you provided—both during meetings and through surveys—has directly influenced the determination of priorities and several refinements to the 2025–2026 LCAP.

Families have expressed their desire for:

Increased, proactive academic support for students experiencing difficulties

Increased support for bilingualism

Improved instructional quality (reduction of screentime, more experience-based instruction such as outdoor education and curriculum-related field trips)

Increase in social-emotional supports and clear communication to students and families about how to access these supports

Proactive supervision and support for positive student choices and interactions during unstructured times

An increase in rigorous coursework options for college-bound students

An increase and earlier start for college-awareness opportunities and assistance with the college application process

An emphasis on keeping classes as small as possible

Increase student attendance

These items are highlighted in the following LCAP Actions:

California Community Schools Partnership Program: enhanced social-emotional and academic supports, and increased emphasis on community and family partnerships

Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (academic and social/emotional): universal screeners, proactive academic and social emotional supports through increased funding, programs for students, and training of staff. Emphasis on formative assessment to guide instruction and support.

English Learner Support: multiple programs offered, including English Language Development (ELD), newcomer ELD, and EL coordinator to align services with needs

Students with Disabilities: comprehensive services for all students through MTSS framework, focused on supporting student access to coursework through the Least Restrictive Environment (LRE)

Student Safety: ensure proper supervision, utilize restorative practices

Student Engagement: amplify student voice through leadership groups, survey opportunities, and expanded opportunities to serve on district-level committees

Professional Learning (staff): collaborative leadership practices, professional learning opportunities

Implementation and Assessment of Standards/Competencies: scaffolded instruction, ongoing formative assessments, emphasis on prior knowledge/asset based instruction

Academic Focus Area-Mathematics: increased staffing, support courses and services, and professional development for instructors

College and Career: fully support theCalifornia College Guidance Initiative (CCGI), development of Personal Learning Plans for every high school student, Seal of Biliteracy, A-G college/career counseling, Senior Advisor, Senior Seminar, etc…

Career Technical Education & Pathways: sustain and enhance pathways

Academic Enrichment: foreign language, visual and performing arts standards, outdoor learning

Attendance: monitor student attendance data and assist families with barriers to student attendance, increase student and family engagement in school programs

Extended/Expanded Learning Time and Opportunities: After School Program (ASP), weekend enrichment, extracurricular clubs, field trips, driver’s training, etc…

In response to feedback from our educational partner engagement sessions, we have created an ‘LCAP Hub’—a centralized website designed to organize and provide easy access to all LCAP-related information. LCAP Hub Link: https://sites.google.com/avpanthers.org/avusdlcaphub/home

Once again, thank you for your valuable input and for positively contributing to the development of the LCAP. If you have any additional questions or feedback, please feel free to share them by emailing the superintendent at [email protected]

Sincerely,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

AV Unified School District