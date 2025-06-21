US enters war with Iran, bombing key nuclear Sites.

President Trump announced the United States had struck Fordo, Iran’s heavily fortified nuclear facilities, as well as two other sites.

American war planes dropped bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday, President Trump announced on Saturday night, bringing the United States military directly into the war after days of uncertainty about whether he would intervene.

A US official said on condition of anonymity, given the sensitive nature of the information, that multiple B2 bombers carried out the strikes against the three nuclear Sites.

The White House alerted television networks that the president was expected to address the nation later tonight.