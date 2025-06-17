NYT: Trump Calls for ‘Unconditional Surrender’ From Iran

Fears of a wider war were growing on Tuesday after President Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” cited the possibility of killing Iran’s supreme leader and referred to Israel’s war efforts with the word “we” — all apparent suggestions that the United States could enter the war against Iran.

Mr. Trump’s comments, in social media posts, came as Israel has been pressing the White House to intervene militarily in the conflict with Iran to put an end to that country’s nuclear program. The president has long professed opposition to getting involved in foreign wars and has expressed hopes for a negotiated agreement with Iran. He held a national security meeting on Tuesday afternoon in the White House Situation Room.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, wants the United States to drop its largest bunker-busting bombs on Iran’s Fordo nuclear site, which lies deep underground. Israel has neither bombs that big nor warplanes big enough to carry them.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump wrote, “we know exactly where” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, “is hiding,” but added, “we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least for now.” Boasting of Israel’s air superiority, which he suggested was based on American technology, he wrote, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” associating himself with Israel’s war effort.

Should the United States join the war, Iran has prepared missiles and other military equipment for possible retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in the Middle East, according to American officials who have reviewed intelligence reports.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Trump said he was looking for something “better than a cease-fire” between Israel and Iran — “a real end, not a cease-fire.” Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Mr. Trump, who departed Monday, a day early, from a meeting of leaders of the Group of 7 nations in Alberta, Canada, said he wanted Iran to give up while insisting that Tehran abandon any effort to develop nuclear weapons. “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate,” he added.

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2025/06/17/world/israel-iran-trump