NYT: Israel, Expanding Targets, Strikes Iranian State TV

Israel expanded its attacks on Iran on Monday, striking the headquarters of its state television broadcaster while anchors were live on air, as the fiercest and deadliest confrontation in the history of the Israeli-Iranian conflict continued into a fourth day.

Israel appears to be acting with increasing confidence: telling residents to evacuate parts of Tehran; hinting in advance that it was about to attack the state television complex; and claiming “full aerial superiority” that enables it to strike an expanding range of targets. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in comments on Monday, even declined to rule out targeting Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Tehran, residents weighed whether to take shelter or flee the city as gas stations ran short of fuel and internet and phone services were disrupted. “Where can half a million people go in a moment’s notice?” asked Danial Amin, a resident of the Zafar neighborhood. “The highways are completely blocked. We are trapped.”

With civilian casualties climbing on both sides, the war now seems likely to last for weeks, not days.

Early on Monday, Israel said it had attacked the headquarters of Iran’s elite Quds Force in Tehran, and later in the day its military announced that it was striking missile infrastructure in western Iran. The extent of any casualties or damage could not immediately be verified independently.

Iran continues to return fire by launching barrages of ballistic missiles at Israel. Iranian missiles struck several Israeli cities early on Monday, killing at least eight people, according to Israeli officials.

Since Israel began attacking Iran on Friday, Israeli strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran, according to the Iranian health ministry, and injured more than 1,400 people. In Israel, the government said at least 24 people had died, with roughly 600 injured.…

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2025/06/16/world/iran-israel-news