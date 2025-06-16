 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NYT: Israel, Expanding Targets, Strikes Iranian State TV

By AVA News Service on June 16, 2025

Israel expanded its attacks on Iran on Monday, striking the headquarters of its state television broadcaster while anchors were live on air, as the fiercest and deadliest confrontation in the history of the Israeli-Iranian conflict continued into a fourth day.

Israel appears to be acting with increasing confidence: telling residents to evacuate parts of Tehran; hinting in advance that it was about to attack the state television complex; and claiming “full aerial superiority” that enables it to strike an expanding range of targets. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in comments on Monday, even declined to rule out targeting Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Tehran, residents weighed whether to take shelter or flee the city as gas stations ran short of fuel and internet and phone services were disrupted. “Where can half a million people go in a moment’s notice?” asked Danial Amin, a resident of the Zafar neighborhood. “The highways are completely blocked. We are trapped.”

With civilian casualties climbing on both sides, the war now seems likely to last for weeks, not days.

Early on Monday, Israel said it had attacked the headquarters of Iran’s elite Quds Force in Tehran, and later in the day its military announced that it was striking missile infrastructure in western Iran. The extent of any casualties or damage could not immediately be verified independently.

Iran continues to return fire by launching barrages of ballistic missiles at Israel. Iranian missiles struck several Israeli cities early on Monday, killing at least eight people, according to Israeli officials.

Since Israel began attacking Iran on Friday, Israeli strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran, according to the Iranian health ministry, and injured more than 1,400 people. In Israel, the government said at least 24 people had died, with roughly 600 injured.…

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2025/06/16/world/iran-israel-news

5 Comments

  1. R43 June 16, 2025

    Maybe they can finally put an end to terrorest attacks

    Reply
    • Fascism For Fun and Profit! June 16, 2025

      Maybe you can learn English.

      Reply
  2. Fascism For Fun and Profit! June 16, 2025

    Bomb Tel Aviv, not Tehran.


    Unite (Madrid, Spain) – L.G.B.T.

    Reply
    • Bruce Anderson June 16, 2025

      Cease fire now!

      Reply
      • Fascism For Fun and Profit! June 16, 2025

        That’s acceptable if Tel Aviv…

        disarms
        retreats to pre-1967 borders
        removes all settlements
        releases all hostages
        pays reparations to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine
        bans Zionism just as Nazism is banned in Germany
        establishes a constitution with equal rights for all citizens
        agrees to the formation of a Palestinian state with full rights including its own military

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

-