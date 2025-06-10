Renouncing Cherished Beliefs

There’s a fresh breeze in the air with mild gusts cleansing America of rot and decay from years of progressive ideology’s stranglehold on a civilized, well-governed republic. We shall survive.

Our ill-considered lurch into DEI-land has all but been reversed and I’ve heard no liberals whining about it. The extremely woke Disney folk have quit putting trigger warnings on old cartoons, and the media have not objected.

BLM once again means Bureau of Land Management; perhaps an overdue investigation of Black Lives Matter funding and spending will result. If so, our progressive friends will be embarrassed but not enraged.

Anti-free speech and cancel culture, once the foundation of Democrat Party ideology, is no longer trumpeted. Liberals have perhaps conceded.

Defending and encouraging homeless encampments is suddenly unfashionable among leftwing Democrats who now talk like rightwing Republicans. Gavin Newsom, is (almost) urging fire-hosing the ‘Frisco streets, an unsurprising ploy as he positions himself for a 2028 White House run.

Can we expect further renunciations of previously held beliefs? Have 40 years of apocalyptic noise from the Global Warming / Climate Change alarm-ringers reached their shelf life?

The near future will hopefully bring a more measured, reasonable, conciliatory approach to a future that is solvable, not existential. We’ve endured decades of hysteria about the latest Arctic iceberg to sweat off a few tons and the threat posed by so-called atmospheric rivers guaranteed to push Denver’s water level up 60 feet by 2030. Or six-tenths of a centimeter.

Environmental lunatics have been hectoring us since the 1970s with predictions that never come true. Old lies segue into new lies: phony forecasts of guaranteed planetary suicide unless we immediately cripple the American auto industry, halt timber cutting and stop using plastic straws.

Even nuclear energy is having a resurgence, which may bring swoons, but not riots, from our liberal friends. They’ve been fed lies for decades via narratives carrying an aura of plausibility, like the clever but dishonest linking of nuclear power with nuclear bombs. The left’s anti-nuke energy narrative had the richly ironic result of far greater use of coal over the past 50 years, shortening the lives of millions of Americans due to increased air pollution.

If your parents died of lung disease, thank an eco-scientist.

Not every lie has been corrected. We await the New York Times revoking its ban on honest news and opinion re: Global warming. We wonder when Big Media will acknowledge a 2023 statement signed by more than 1300 scientists (more than 300 in the USA) debunking leftist climate change nonsense.

A history of the progressivista epoch remains to be written, but it’s off to a good start. A new book, Original Sin, is co-authored by Jake Tapper, a self-admitted CNN liar who now acknowledges President Cabbage didn’t know his Jello dessert from shinola. Tapper says “the rightwing press had it right” in describing the dementia-burdened Biden’s cognitive collapse.

The disgraceful campaign to mutilate American children with surgeries and gender-reversing drugs awaits investigation. For years we’ve watched confident Democrats “Follow the Science” into the nearest sewer. Skeptics have been forever suspicious of its secret advocates and beneficiaries.

But for now it’s enough to set aside demands for more diversity, more multiculturalism and more tolerance. Those soiled banners and tired slogans are so yesterday!

America need not celebrate differences. It’s time to appreciate our unity and our freedoms. It’s time for joy and togetherness here in the most diverse and accommodating country on earth.

HARD-WIRED GENETICS

Our genetic code is immutable. Propaganda aside, we are male or we are female. Tampering with DNA is risky stuff. We are, overwhelmingly, who we are.

Consider the frail old Boonville logger heading over the mountains-and-cliffs road to Ukiah on a cold, dark, sleet-ridden night. Halfway, his truck slides over the edge, rolling and tumbling hundreds of feet to a crushed and messy bottom.

Unconscious, not yet cognizant of his broken bones and concussions, the old man awakens, barely, with the warming sun. Hours later a helicopter flutters high above, then lands in a clearing a few hundred feet away.

He’s barely aware of the young nurse scampering toward him, carrying a medical bag and wearing a light jacket. She’s quickly on one knee, and applies bandages and administers a pain-reducing injection.

The old man stirs, faintly. His dull eyes are slits. Instinctively he notices the two top buttons of her blouse are undone. His blurry gaze flickers toward her cleavage.

He feels her thigh press against his own as she administers the drugs.

He dies a few minutes later, speeding to a Santa Rosa hospital, a thin smile on his face.

That, my friends, is genetics going back nine million years.