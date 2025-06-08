Announcements 6/6/2025

HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF MENDOCINO HISTORY TALK: Anderson Valley Pomo Past, Present and Future

Anderson Valley Pomo Past, Present and Future; and the work of the Anderson Valley Historical Society

The Historical Society of Mendocino County invites you to a special program on June 8th in Boonville, examining the history of the Pomo people of Anderson Valley, and the work and facilities of the Anderson Valley Historical Society.

This event will feature presentations from:

Liz Knight (an ancestral descendant of the Anderson Valley Pomo)

David Severn (Researcher)

Jeff Burroughs (Valley Historian)

Anderson Valley Historical Society

Following the presentations, attendees are invited to visit the Anderson Valley Historical Museum. The AVHS has an extensive collection of artifacts and equipment from the 1800s in the Valley.

Beverages and delicious treats will be available.

Where: Anderson Valley Historical Museum 12340 Hwy 128, Boonville, CA 95415

When: Sunday June 8th at 1PM

https://www.mendocinocountyhistory.org

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Students, Families, and Staff,

Peachland students and Mrs. Anita Mendoza preparing for the preschool graduation ceremony

We are savoring these last days of school! It has been wonderful to be with parents at our various events as they students’ endeavors and celebrate their achievements. During times like these, I remember sitting at my own children’s graduations and wondering where the time had gone. As Gretchen Rubin, a bestselling author once said, “The days are long but the years are short.”

Last Friday, Peachland Preschool’s graduation was so cute! Mrs. Anita Mendoza and Mrs. Lupita Espinosa planned a beautiful ceremony. Watching the proud parents was almost as much fun as watching the proud preschoolers. As I sat among the audience, I reflected on how fortunate we are to live and work in this tight-knit community. These preschoolers will move through TK and Kindergarten, through 6th grade, then up to AV JrSr High. They will go on field trips, build new friendships, attend dances and join Leadership or the FFA. Their parents will be lifelong friends. I believe the parents of our 6th, 8th, and 12th grade students will feel the passage of time keenly in the coming days as they reflect on their children’s time in AVUSD: the friendships built, lessons learned, and memories that will last a lifetime.

Sitting among the parents of our youngest students, I reflected on the importance of focusing on the moments that will make our lifelong memories. I wish everyone a beautiful next two weeks!

Fondly,

Upcoming Events

June 4, 8:00-12:00 6th grade “Orientation” visit to AV Jr/Sr High

June 4, 5:30, 6th grade parent information meeting at AVHS

June 5, FFA Awards Night at AVHS

June 6, 8:30 a.m. Track Groundbreaking

June 10, 6th Grade Promotion

June 11, 8th Grade Promotion

June 12, High School Graduation at AVHS

Track Groundbreaking!

We are thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of our new track and soccer field, made possible through the generous support of the Caltrans Clean California grant. Please join us Friday, June 6th, at 8:30 a.m. This project represents a transformative investment in our school and community, creating a space that promotes health, recreation, and school pride. We are deeply grateful to Caltrans for recognizing the value of safe, clean, and accessible outdoor facilities and for helping us bring this long-awaited project to life.

This new facility will not only serve our students during school hours, enriching our athletic programs and physical education offerings, but it will also be open for community use during non-school hours—providing a shared space that promotes fitness, well-being, and connection for all. We are excited about the positive impact this track and field will have for years to come.

We would like to thank former Superintendent Louise Simson for her foresight and leadership in pursuing this grant opportunity, and Chris Vetrano for his skillful work in writing the grant that made this project possible. Our heartfelt thanks also go to the Anderson Valley School Board, Principal Heath McNerney, and Athletic Director John Toohey for their unwavering support and commitment to creating outstanding opportunities for our students. Continued thanks to Don Alameida, our exceptional architect for our many construction projects and Rege Construction, in advance, for their work! This project is a shining example of what’s possible when vision, dedication, and community come together.

Hey future 7th Graders! Ready for an Awesome Year? (Message from Mr. McNerney) Join Us for 7th Grade Orientation!

We’re so excited to welcome you to AVJHS! We will have an awesome time together as you get the chance to tour our campus, learn about our school and see some of the amazing things we are accomplishing as a school.

At this tour/orientation, you’ll:

Meet your teachers and some new friends

Find your classrooms and get familiar with the school

Hear about 7th grade

Get answers to your questions—so you feel ready on day one!

Join our current middle school students for break and lunch

Have a rally!

Date: June 4th, 2025 🕒 Time: 8:10-11:45

Where: Anderson Valley Jr/Sr High School

Whether you’re feeling excited, nervous, or somewhere in between—you’re not alone. Orientation is a great way to feel more confident and comfortable before school starts.

Can’t wait to see you there!

Parents are welcome to join for this tour, but we know you will have questions so we will have a parent information night that evening, 5:30-6:30 in the AVJHS Cafeteria!

Thanks,

Heath McNerney, Principal

Kindergarten Playground Update

As Kindergarten parents and teachers know, the small playground has, unfortunately, not been available to our littlest students for several weeks due to concerns about lead paint. The district will be mitigating as soon as possible. The California Department of Public Health requires that the district utilize a painter that is on their approved list of specially trained personnel. While we hoped this work would be done during Spring Break, we were not able to find an authorized painter to do it so it will now need to happen during the summer. While the ultimate plan is to replace the old windows entirely, the painting fix, which should be completed during the summer, will allow students to play safely in the yard. We thank parents for their support and understanding that the district is prioritizing the safety of our students.

AVHS Incident Follow-Up

We continue to investigate the incident in which a student was harmed at AVHS. Several students and parents have come forward with information and we are working with the Sheriff’s department and various advisors to ensure any students involved receive appropriate consequences. If you or your child have any information about this incident, please contact Mr. McNerney, Mrs. Larson-Balliet, or a trusted teacher. If a student has information but is afraid to report it, measures can be taken to protect their identities.

Previous announcements:

Join Our Community Engagement Initiative Team!

Dear AVUSD Community: we just found out that we got a 2-year Community Engagement Initiative grant and are looking to build a team. This group would also advise the Community School Partnership work; we're cautiously optimistic that we will receive funding for both sites for the coming 5-years.

We'd like to build a team of 12 people: teachers, staff, parents, students and community members, please read on if you're interested and complete the form to indicate your interest in being involved. Please complete this Google Form if you you are interested, and contact Nat Corey-Moran at natcomo@avpanthers.org or (707) 354-3330 with questions.

AV Soccer Teams to Participate in Ukiah Valley Youth Soccer League!

We're organizing co-ed Anderson Valley teams to participate in the Ukiah Valley Youth Soccer League. Practices in Anderson Valley, games in Ukiah on weekends. We're looking for players, coaches and sponsors. Sign up by June 5. More information here.

First Day of Practice For All Fall Sports: August 11th

Please make or adjust your family plans now so your student can attend practice starting Day One. Daily attendance is expected from the first day forward. Teams without enough committed players during Week One may be disbanded.

Sports registration packets are available:

In the high school office

Or you can print one at this link: https://4.files.edl.io/423b/05/06/25/224512-83db717f-0bd9-416e-ab51-b21f58dc11c9.pdf

You must have proof of insurance and a physical performed within the last calendar year to participate.

Spots on teams will not be held for students delinquent on their paperwork or physicals so make sure it is schedule ahead of time.

Let’s get ready for a great fall season, Panthers! If you have any questions, please reach out.– Anderson Valley High School Athletics

Summer School

Summer School will be June 23-July 22

8:30-12:30 / ASP 12:30-5:30 Transportation provided

(bus leaves for the day at 3:00 p.m.)

AVES will provide activities including sports, crafts, science, art, and field trips. Here is the AVES Summer School flier

AV Jr High will provide fun learning activities.

We Value ALL Our Families: Immigration Support and Updates

Please find links to additional information for families below:

Mendocino County Office of Education: Immigration Resource Page

Immigration and California Families: State Immigration Website

National Immigration Law Center: “Know Your Rights” (English | Spanish | Additional Languages)

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Mr. Ramalia at AVES or Mr. McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

Mrs. Swehla & friends/alumni barbecuing for the FFA Drivethrough Dinner

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

klarson@avpanthers.org