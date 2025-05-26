Mendocino Grove – First A Bed Under The Trees, Now A Shower Under The Stars

Ten years ago, a fancy camping spot called Mendocino Grove opened its tents just south of the picturesque town of Mendocino.

And while you’d think that offering a comfy bed in a dense forest where you can also see and hear the Pacific Ocean just a short drive from one of the quaintest towns in California would be enough to keep most people happy, one of the reasons why the Grove has been open a decade now is that its owners never stop making improvements, both big and small.

“Cleaning sand off paws, that was definitely a need,” said Camp Manager Danielle Masters on a recent tour of the dog-friendly “glamping” property, pointing out both the off-leash area and the dog-washing station while passing two leashed dogs patiently watching their humans bat a ball back and forth at their campsite.

For guests who didn’t bring their own activities, the camp store where people check in also lets them check out board games and books, as Masters noted that many who stay at the Grove are hoping to escape their screens as much as possible.

And to help guests stay as warm as possible in the always beautiful but often frigidly foggy forest by the sea, Masters said the operators of the Grove, which include owner and proprietor Teresa Raffo, soon added a dry sauna for people wanting to be enveloped by heated, mostly dry air instead of the cold, mostly moist air typically enveloping the Mendocino Coast.

And while there are no heaters inside guests’ tents, since the electricity provided is prioritized for illumination and charging of electronics, Masters said heating pads help keep the beds warm.

Also frequently upgraded are the tents themselves, which Masters said are continually being improved for the needs of both the guests and the staff, making them not only more user-friendly, but also easier to clean and store.

To keep the tents useable for at least a few years, Masters said they are taken down at the end of each season (the camp closes for the winter at the end of November) and carefully stored until the camp opens again in April.

Though May is still technically the “shoulder season,” Masters said the camp was at “80-percent booking capacity” going into Mother’s Day weekend.

And one of the most recent upgrades available for moms or anyone else glamping at the Grove this month are the “Redwood Showers,” roofless showers in a wooden building that used to be metal, but now has a row of showers lined with “locally kilned wood” that looks and smells amazing, even before you’re engulfed with warm water while gazing at the sky.

“It’s especially wonderful under the stars,” said Masters. “And yes, we’ve always had great water pressure.”

For more information on Mendocino Grove, visit their website: https://mendocinogrove.com

(Ukiah Daily Journal)