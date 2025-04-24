Boonville’s Roger Schoenahl Found Dead Of Suicide In Ukiah

On April 14, 2025 at approximately 3:25 A.M., Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 800 block of Vichy Springs Road in Ukiah, to conduct a welfare check on a male subject observed tying a rope to the Perkins Street Bridge (Russian River). A passing motorist observed the male subject standing on the bridge and called to report the situation after observing the male tying a rope to the bridge railing.

When Deputies arrived, they located a rope tied to the top railing of the bridge but were unable to locate the male subject or anyone else in the area. During their investigation, Deputies located identifying information belonging to a male subject at the scene. Deputies were unable to locate the subject and completed a missing person report. Deputies and Officers from the Ukiah Police Department searched the area for several hours but were unable to locate the subject or any other evidence related to this investigation.

Later that day at approximately 8:00 A.M., the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office initiated a Search and Rescue operation, which consisted of personnel from the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority, Sheriff's Office Deputies, and Search and Rescue personnel from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 10:00 A.M., a male subject was found in the Russian River approximately 300 yards downstream (south) of the Perkins Street Bridge. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 10:06 A.M. by Deputy Coroners with the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. The deceased subject was the same person from the original scene whose personal identifying information was located near the bridge and which a missing person report was originally taken.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is requested to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 707-463-4086 (option 1). Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting the non-emergency tip-line at 707-234-2100.

Update, April 21, 2025:

Investigators identified and notified the legal next-of-kin for the decedent, Roger Zane Schoenahl, a 53-year-old male from Ukiah. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday 4/16/2025, and the Forensic Pathologist determined the cause of death to be hanging and the manner was suicide.