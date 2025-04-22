Off the Record 4/22/2025

THE FOLLOWING are two bits of timely dialogue from the excellent and eternally timely movie, ‘Margin Call.’ The first is from a vulpine CEO of a hedge fund, the second from one of his vulpine assistants: “If you really want to do this with your life you have to believe that you’re necessary. And you are. People want to live like this in their oversize cars and their big fucking houses that they can’t even pay for? Then you’re necessary. The only reason they all get to continue living like kings is because we’ve got our fingers on the scales in their favor. I take my hand off and the whole world gets really fucking fair really fucking quickly and nobody actually wants that. They say they do but they don’t. They want what we have to give them, but they also want to play innocent and pretend they have no idea where it came from. That’s more hypocrisy than I’m willing to swallow. Fuck them. Fuck normal people.”

VULTURE NUMBER TWO: “Yeah. I earned $2.5 million last year. Sure. I spent it quite quickly. You learn to spend what’s in your pocket. First the tax man takes half upfront. So you’re left with $1.25 million. My mortgage takes another $300k. I send $150k home for my parents, you know, keep them going. What’s that? $800k? $150k on a car. About $75k on restaurants. Probably $50k on clothes. And I put $400k away for a rainy day. That leaves $125k. Oh, I did spend $77k on hookers, booze and dancers. Mainly hookers. $77k was a little shocking initially. But then I realized I could claim most of that back as entertainment. It’s true!”

LITTLE KNOWN FACT DEPT: The Golden Gate Bridge almost collapsed in 1987 during the 50th birthday of the most marvelous span in the world. The bridge authority had closed the bridge for the day, inviting pedestrians to do a Frisco-to-Marin walk across as people did in 1937 when the Bridge opened. The diff between Americans of 1937 and Americans of 1987 is several million tons of Big Macs. The Americans of ‘37 were lithe and, ah, proportionate. The ‘87 Yanks are so fat they almost sank the whole show, crowding onto the Bridge in huge numbers, so many of them they couldn’t move, and so many of them they flattened the structure in its vulnerable middle, the suspended single span section. As the road surface flattened, the cable supports tilted inward, and the cables holding it all up got so tight they almost snapped. Only the installation of a lighter roadbed in ‘86 kept thousands of celebrants from plunging to their deaths. This terrifying near miss still doesn’t seem to be well known. Kevin Starr’s wonderful little book on the Bridge — ‘Golden Gate: The Life and Times of America’s Greatest Bridge’ — is the definitive work. Starr summed up the near catastrophe this way: “It is virtually beyond comprehension to contemplate what might have occurred — possibly the greatest man-made accident in human history.” (As a child temporarily without a parent, Starr was a resident of Ukiah’s Albertinum, until the middle 1960s an orphanage run by an order of nuns.)

ELK’S BEEN UNREAL for years, ever since the hippies cleaned up, went purple, dropped back in, and Charlie Acker took over. But Bobby Beacon has always been real if not surreal, and anyone who’s ever been up the hill for a drink at Bobby’s Beacon Light by the Sea gets at least a glimpse, and often a lot more, of old time Mendo. The joint was recently written up in the New York Times, which is sure to attract a lot of undesirables, but the Beacon Light is sure to survive them. Here’s a review from twitter: “This place is as cool as it gets. It’s a stand-alone bar/firehouse in Elk, CA. There is a flashing red light visible to most all of Elk whenever it is open. The guy who serves/owns the place there is a real cool old timer who is a local fireman, veterinarian, bar impresario! They generally have good top shelf booze and sell it at lower than average prices. The place is like a museum filled with great Mendocino artifacts, good times and good booze. This made my stay in Elk far better than it would’ve been because it’s incredibly unique. You’re sure to hear some amazing stories while being served.”

ACCORDING to a recent story in the SF Chronicle, the city’s coyote population has exploded. How the cunning little beasts got established in the city was a mystery until DNA testing, and then a photo, revealed that the SF coyotes are originally from Marin County. Golden Gate Bridge cameras have confirmed a lone pioneer coyote jogging purposefully across the Bridge late one night, leaving us to wonder what propelled him to leave sunny Marin for foggy Frisco. A Mrs. Coyote soon joined her Mr. and coyotes have now been in The City for roughly three decades now.

OPINION on the “appropriateness” of a growing coyote presence in The City is, to say the least, divided. Dog and cat people generally are opposed because coyotes can, if they get real hungry, prey on the smaller dogs. Even more often they chow down on cats, especially feral cats of which the city has a large population. But dogs are seldom, if ever, attacked by coyotes because in the city context dogs are constantly attended, and coyotes do not attack large dogs because of the size discrepancy, although the coyotes will roar out of their dens to defend their young.

THE MORE HYSTERICAL city opinion worries that coyotes might dash out of the Presidio or Golden Gate brush to snag a toddler, as the Aussie dingo is famously alleged to have done. The less hysterical opinion says that a roaming pack of smallish predators like coyotes don’t belong in a park, not that two-footed predators aren’t already installed in large numbers from Haight and Stanyan to Hippie Hill. And there are funny speculations about how coyotes will do up against the mammoth, well-fed raccoons in neighborhoods bordering urban coyote habitat. I’d bet on the raccoon up against a coyote, but it’s highly unlikely we’ll ever see a coyote deliberately take on a raccoon or vice versa.

A PIT BULL owner has claimed her dogs were menaced by a coyote in Golden Gate Park. (There’s a den of coyotes near the buffalo pens.) I don’t believe that. The coyote might have snarled at the dogs if they got near her young, but why would legendarily combative pit bulls be deterred by a mere snarl? The owner claimed her dogs are completely under her control, which means she’s fibbin’ us. After all, the best trained police dog will take off after a cat. Dogs of all kinds are under control until they aren’t.

A READER sends along this comment with some unkind assessments of the mental acuity of AVA staff: “Every time someone tells me how ‘logical’ and ‘rational’ males are relative to females, I merely point to the nearest tax-subsidized sports stadiums where middle class moron males are swilling beer that costs $8 a cup after paying $100 for a ticket… and working themselves into cardiac arrest over the outcome of some game between two corporate teams of overpaid retard prima donna players. Listen, these men take this crap SERIOUSLY. I mean, a guy’s fave corporate team losing is enough to make the guy moody and depressed for days afterwards. However, the reasons society does this is to emasculate and weaken and distract these otherwise dangerous males with all this sports clutter.”

AS IT HAPPENS, this moron attended that very Saturday’s 4 o’clock Giants-Cubs game where I bought a lemonade for, I think, $6.75. The ticket was worth $62 but it was a gift. On my own, I buy a $20 seat up in the View section at the top of the ballpark, but those $6.75 lemonades leave me amazed at my own profligacy. But then I remember when air for tires and water for radiators were free at the corner gas station! You may be pleased to learn that “the overpaid ‘tards” played well that day and, by the time Tony sang about losing his heart on the cable car halfway to the stars, I’d had a great time, and couldn’t help having noted that about half the 41,000 people present were women. Yes, ma’am, the Giants were 2-1 victorious, and there was indeedy a spring in my step as I footed it out onto the Embarcadero and west up and over the hills into the early summer fog howling in off the Pacific.

MUSSELWHITE IN MENDOCINO

Grammy Award-winning blues musician Charlie Musselwhite will perform on Thursday, July 24, 2025, as part of the 39th annual Mendocino Music Festival in Mendocino.

The festival takes place July 12-26. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Monday, May 5, 2025. (Danny Clinch/Charlie Musselwhite via Bay City News)

WOMAN, 20, FOUND AMONG AT LEAST 11 VICTIMS OF CALIFORNIA SERIAL KILLER DUO

by Katie Dowd

Leonard Lake and Charles Ng killed at this remote Sierra foothill site in Wilseyville, California, seen in this 1985 photo.

For the second time this year, a victim of California serial killers Leonard Lake and Charles Ng has been identified. Now, at long last, Brenda Sue O’Connor is headed home to be buried among family.

Lake and Ng are two of the most infamous serial killers of the 20th century. Lake was born in San Francisco in 1945 and attended Balboa High, enlisting in the Marines after graduation and deploying several times to Vietnam. He was eventually given a medical discharge after being diagnosed with a personality disorder. Lake became obsessed with nuclear holocaust and survivalism, eventually moving to a cabin in Wilseyville, an unincorporated area in Calaveras County about 70 miles northeast of Stockton.

Lake & Ng - Early & Later

In the early 1980s, Lake met Ng, who was born in Hong Kong. Ng came to the Bay Area on a student visa to attend Notre Dame de Namur University, where he was an academic failure. After failing out of school, Ng faked an ID in order to enlist in the Marines. In 1980, he was busted for allegedly stealing weapons from a military base, and he went on the run. Lake and Ng shared a propensity for violence and a tie to the military, becoming an unlikely duo in crime.

In April 1985, Lake’s Wilseyville neighbors Lonnie Wayne Bond, 27, his girlfriend Brenda Sue O’Connor, 20, and their 1-year-old son Lonnie Bond Jr. went missing, along with friend Robin Scott Stapley, 26. Bond and Stapley’s bodies were discovered in sleeping bags buried off a mountain road near Wilseyville several months later, but baby Lonnie and O’Connor remained missing.

Photos of Brenda Sue O’Connor shared by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. (Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office/Handout)

In June 1985, while Lake waited in the car, Ng shoplifted from a hardware store in South San Francisco. Although Ng was able to escape, police caught up with Lake and discovered a gun in the car — which was registered to a missing person. While in custody, Lake swallowed a cyanide pill he kept hidden on his person and died. A search of his belongings uncovered video tapes the pair had taken while torturing some of their victims; O’Connor was on the tapes.

Ng was found about a month later in Canada after attempting to steal at a department store. He was eventually found guilty of 11 confirmed murders, although it’s believed the pair may have killed over a dozen more. A mass grave was discovered on the Wilseyville property, but because of the state of the remains, law enforcement couldn’t be sure how many victims were left there.

The loss of O’Connor and her baby was devastating for her family members in Michigan. With no grave to visit, O’Connor’s sister Debra created a granite marker to place her parents’ backyard in Coldwater.

“I made that about the third year after it happened because I got tired of not having a grave,” she told a local newspaper in 1994. A tattoo of the makeshift headstone graced her body, too, “so when I die, they can be buried with me,” she said.

In 2021, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office announced it was taking a fresh look at the Wilseyville case with the benefit of modern forensics. In late January, they revealed that remains found in the mass grave were matched to Reginald “Reggie” Frisby, a previously unknown victim of the pair. Investigators also reexamined remains that had been long kept in a crypt in San Andreas but were known to be linked to Lake-Ng. With the help of private labs and genealogists, investigators from the cold case task force recently confirmed the remains belonged to O’Connor.

This week, the sheriff’s office announced the remains are on their way to O’Connor’s family, calling it a “heartbreaking yet necessary reunion.”

“This case underscores the power of modern forensic science in bringing families the closure they deserve, even after decades of uncertainty,” the department said in a statement.

Brenda Sue O’Connor’s remains are prepared to transport back to her family in April 2025. O’Connor was killed by serial killers Charles Ng and Leonard Lake. )Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office/Handout)

In 1994, O’Connor’s sister remarked she would rather see Ng “rot in prison for the rest of his life” than receive the death penalty. She will likely get her wish. The death penalty has been suspended in California, and Ng, now 64, is incarcerated at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.

Lake and Ng in the Anderson Valley

A RECENT DOCUMENTARY whose first episode was called “The Bone Yard” (the first part of a three part series called ‘Manifesto of a Serial Killer’) about former Anderson Valley residents, Leonard Lake and Charles Ng, got off to an encouraging start — Lake’s suicide via a cyanide capsule while in police custody when he apparently realized his sordid rampage of murder and kidnap had ended with his arrest. Ng, Lake’s partner, has been in custody for years since, another person who should have been either offed or packed off to a permanent prison years ago but for a turgid legal system that tacitly permits endless appeals, taking whole years between decisions.

LAKE AND NG, plus Lake’s then-wife, Caralyn ‘Cricket’ Balazs, made their happy home in Philo in the early 1980s. I won’t identify the two addresses to spare the present owners the onus of association with mass murder, but old timers know them well. My memory of the two psychos was seeing Lake and Ng trucking along 128 in full camo, and Lake’s ad in the AVA looking for people to play war games with. At the time, he also functioned as an Anderson Valley volunteer firefighter and the organization’s recording secretary. “Yeah, yeah, Bruce, he was a nut, but he had beautiful handwriting,” was one post-mass murder local assessment of Lake.

I MAY HAVE HELPED get Lake’s wife fired from her job as a teacher’s aide at AV Junior High when my daughter alerted me that a woman who worked at the school named “Cricket” had asked several of my daughter’s classmates to pose for Cricket’s “photographer” husband in a hot tub at the couple’s home. Nope, not having it, and Cricket was fired. And life went on in a community then way too tolerant of aberrant behavior, a key tenet of the Do Your Own Thing-ism prevalent at the time.

IN LIGHT of her husband’s subsequent rampages, I’ve always thought Cricket knew a lot more than she ever copped to. (So did some cops, according to the documentary.) Last heard from, she had a new man and was living in Covelo, but that was years ago, and I only knew about it because the new man called to ask me not to mention his wife’s new life, as if a person intimately associated with horrific events can simply turn life’s corner for rainbows and unicorns, but as many dubious characters before and after her have discovered, Cricket may have fully adopted Mendo’s convenient amnesia that declares you are whatever you say you are, and history starts all over again every day.

LAKE AND NG apparently hadn’t begun their kidnap and murder campaign when they lived in Anderson Valley, but they had come spectacularly to the attention of federal authorities for somehow stealing a cache of weapons from a Marine Corps armory in Hawaii, and double somehow managed to get them all the way to Philo where, one memorable day, a big black helicopter landed on Highway 128 near Lemons Market, disgorging a black-clad swat unit who soon had an address on Ray’s Road surrounded. Lake and Ng were arrested, the weapons recovered and, for their third arrest somehow, were soon released from custody. The Valley’s resident deputy, Keith Squires, said after the event that if Lake and Ng had shot it out with the feds “they had so much gear they could have held out for a long time.”

A COUPLE of years later, when the remains of all, or most of their victims were discovered in Calaveras County near the Boonville-size hamlet of Wilseyville, the authorities spent a fruitless week searching for possible remains on the grounds of the killers’ former Philo address.

WHAT doesn’t seem to be known is that Lake, prior to moving over the hill to the Anderson Valley, had been ordered off Greenfield Ranch, a hippie-heavy collective north of Ukiah, where he had rented a tractor and was building a bunker of the type he later constructed in Wilseyville. He was even too creepy for Greenfield’s socially elastic counter-culturalists.

AMONG Lake’s depraved papers — he fancied himself something of a philosopher, having been inspired by the novel “The Collector” by British author John Fowles, also about an imagined kidnap of a sex slave — were repeat mentions of a local high school girl who worked at Jack’s Valley Store. That kid probably dodged a literal bullet.

THE WORLD CLASS PSYCHOS of yesteryear could afford the rents of Mendocino County up through the 1970s, but they’ve since been priced outtahere.

COULD MENDOCINO COUNTY be fracked? And if it were fracked, what the frack would it be fracked for? Because great swathes of the County are owned by either the Mendocino Redwood Company or the government, these two entities would own the rights to most of whatever’s down there. And what is down there?

WAY BACK there were some smallish copper mines, one of them lying in the canyon between the Feliz Creek headwaters and Yorkville’s Y Ranch. But that was surface mining. In Covelo there was some rock (jade?) and coal mining done by Italian nationals before World War Two, hence Indians named Gino and Carlo. We know that there are hot water springs here and there which, I suppose, might be tapped for energy as they are at the Geysers in Lake County. But Mendo’s hot water springs seem awfully small compared to the whole area of them in Lake County. And we know there are oil deposits in the Pacific vastness off Point Arena and Elk. But that stretch of ocean is forever protected, not that anybody or anything is safe from the marauder in the White House.

I RECALL ASKING former 5th District Supervisor Norman de Vall about what might lure large-scale extractive interests to Mendocino County. “The most interesting map I ever saw in the Planning Department,” de Vall said, “was of the County showing hot water springs. The Anderson Valley is ringed with warm water sources. Add to that the Manchester Anticline just to the west and that the largest limestone deposit (limestone = cement) in California is on the Greenwood-Philo Ridge Road and you have the next economic era. I have no doubt that we’re on top of lucrative natural gas fields and hydro-petroleum.

“A FEW YEARS AGO, I met up with some petro geologists chipping away at the cliff edge in Point Arena Cove who showed me what they were looking for — oil. During WWII Atlantic-Richfield drilled for oil at Point Arena and developed a producing well. But history has it that it was so laden with sulfur that it wasn’t put into production. I’ve also heard that oil deposits have been found leeching into Wages and San Juan Creeks. We would do well to pass an anti-fracking initiative in the County.”

A READER WRITES: “You know what a ‘road hog’ is? Well, we people, pretty much all of us, are environment and resource hogs. Even when we try to be good, there are so many of us that we have and are draining the water resources dry. The once huge salmonid resource struggles to survive at all due to our taking so much of the water necessary to power the streams and rivers. When you fly the county it is amazing to see all the ponds and trapped water that is unavailable to the fish and other species. What should have happened was that the state and the county should have stepped in much earlier to stop over drafting of the water resources. But fish and bears don’t vote, and politicians need popularity (and money). We humans have done a piss-poor job of managing things and greed wins again. I’ll see your outrage and raise you!”

LITERARY NOTE from R.W. Johnson: “Hemingway’s famous terseness, his determination to get the maximum impact from the minimum number of words, and when the journalists who heard him demanded a six-word story competition, Hemingway won it easily with, ‘For Sale. Baby shoes. Never worn’.”

THE VERY DEFINITION of mentally ill is that crazy people don’t know they’re nuts. Aaron Bassler would not have volunteered for help. In fact, he hadn’t reported in a timely manner when the federal courts ordered him into therapy prior to his Mendo rampage back in late 2012. Local cops knew Bassler was dangerously out of control but whenever he was arrested for something, Ten Mile Court predictably sentenced him to, basically, nothing, and off Bassler went, back into the hills, a mountain man, isolated and crazier by the day.

BUT IN JAIL, Bassler was a model inmate, indicating that his murderous rampage that August of 2012 may have been fueled more by methamphetamine than mental illness. Or mental illness exacerbated into violence by methamphetamine. Lots of otherwise sane people do crazy stuff under the influence. But incarcerated, and caught up on their sleep, eating regular meals, they’re fine. The state hospital system dismantled by Reagan in the late 1960s, used to incarcerate and re-tool the disturbed psyche, and if it couldn’t be re-tooled the crazy person stayed permanently in the bin where he was at least safe and could not harm others.

USED TO BE, the 5150’s went straight into the state hospital system; they weren’t invited to report to the bin because they didn’t know that it would be in their best interests to voluntarily present themselves for the straitjacket, or its therapeutic equivalent. But those of us who enjoy a more or less plausible mental health functioning, also used to understand that it amounted to cruel and unusual indifference to allow the insane to wander around unsupervised, untreated, a clear and present danger to themselves and everyone else.

BUT THE SYSTEM of systematic help for the mentally ill was dismantled in California and most of the rest of the country 50 years ago, hence the Basslers of Mendocino County, of whom there are a dozen or so wandering the County at the present time, a fact you can confirm with the people who deal with them — law enforcement and the court system. They’re in and out of the County Jail all the time, these ticking timebombs, and there’s nothing that can be done with them.

NO ONE WANTS to simply say, “In the present political context there is nothing we can do to get the Aaron Basslers the help a rational society would help them get.” Instead, we have these endless conversations about what to do with them without addressing the underlying problem — the absence of the mandatory, unilateral incarceration, in a hospital setting, of the seriously mentally ill.

THE SUPE’S Laura’s Law discussion back in 2012 contained some startling revelations, including Supervisor Hamburg’s statement that there is no record that anyone at the County ever received the warning letters that James Bassler, the father of dual murderer Aaron Bassler, says he sent prior to his son’s murders of Matt Coleman and Jere Melo.

JAMES BASSLER also says he told “Fish and Game” about his suspicions that his son may have been involved in the killing of Matt Coleman, which occurred almost a month before Aaron Bassler shot and killed Melo, but there is no record with Fish and Game of that letter.

DA DAVID EYSTER appeared before the Supervisors during the Laura’s Law discussion to say he had concluded his investigation of the Bassler shooting and that Bassler was not a candidate for Laura’s Law because he didn’t meet the criteria. Nothing in the jail, medical or court records support the idea that Bassler qualified, Eyster said. When arrested prior to committing the two murders, Bassler had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both. When in jail he was given no meds and was a model of compliance. Bassler did not appear to be clinically insane even after the shootings of Coleman and Melo. He knew enough not to shoot the homeless guys he encountered, and he knew enough to elude an intense manhunt for 35 and a half days.

AFTER ALL THE PUBLIC hubbub about how implementation by Mendo of Laura’s Law might have prevented the murders of Melo and Coleman, and the intense full court press networking by Sonja Nesch and others, only about 15 people bothered to show for the showdown meeting with the Supervisors. In the end, the Board basically directed staff to keep doing what they are doing. The Powerpoint presentation is still somewhere on the County’s website under “items of interest” along with other documents, including a couple from Disability Rights California and another advocacy group that are opposed to Laura’s Law.

ON-LINE COMMENTS OF THE WEEK

[1] I’ve seen Boomers who could barely walk take their cart to the cart corral. And I remember my late mother--at 90-years-old, with arthritis, and slowly dying of terminal lung cancer, but still completely coherent and able to drive her car--refusing to park in a Handicapped parking space (even though she had a disabled placard that she jokingly called a “gimp sticker”) because she said that somebody else might need that Handicapped parking space a lot more than she did. She was part of the Greatest Generation--you know, that generation that survived the Great Depression and World War II. Tough? You bet--not like today’s young wusses.

[2] I'm in England and even I'm aware that many US politicians earning relatively modest salaries, have become multi-millionaires since attaining office. Surely those people can be prosecuted at least if their bank accounts are audited and misappropriation or malfeasance proved?

[3] Right now most people are more concerned with the future of their retirement, due to all the market manipulation by The Fed and major institutions. A lot of people don’t realize that both employ trading desks & algorithms that pick up on word play in the news and go to work buying/selling accordingly. Or that the Fed has a “plunge protection team” (est. 1988) to get in there and do whatever is needed to prevent a collapse. There are reputable people saying that a major shock is not out of the question because at the end of the day, the entire financial system is fraudulent and nothing more than paper chasing paper, with no real assets behind most of it, just derivatives upon derivatives upon derivatives being passed around. If “they” ever let things sort themselves out and allow the market to settle at its actual value, buckle up and look out below.

[4] Democratic socialism. Where capital serves people, not the other way around.

If you’re a senator working in two different states, you’d probably need a residence in each. Bernie does and neither are mansions.

If you then wrote a best-selling book - something people actually were excited about and chose to buy - and used the earnings to buy a whopping $500,000 family lake house, I’d hardly see it as all that outrageous.

Instead, I’d say democratic socialism probably isn’t as scary as the bad-faith attacks make it out to be.

[5] Over the years I’ve watched the “working man’s party” abandon working men and women in favor of the latest shiny thing politics grounded in feeeelings. Thirty five years ago you’d be hard pressed to find a Republican in my union (operating engineers). Today it’s the opposite, but they still play the working person card. Don’t believe them. Fake unions that support bureaucrats aren’t unions, they're money laundering scams that support Democrat politicians.

[6] I am nearing the end of my term on earth. Missing the next Masters or World Series means nothing as I have seen and enjoyed most of them. I do worry about the kids and young adults in the family and among acquaintances and would gladly exchange my life to save theirs. I would wish for them to have the enjoyments of life that I was fortunate to have, along with the bad times inherent to life that make one stronger.

[7] RAPE, an on-line comment: Almost every woman I know has been sexually assaulted multiple times, starting from childhood.

Rape crisis non-profits are not a problem.

If men are serious about protecting women, teach your sons to be good people. Stop dehumanizing women and affirming idiotic power dynamics within your households. Instead, teach your sons to be empathetic, accountable, and capable of problem-solving with respect for women. Understand that the class system and capitalism is why you are suffering, stressed, and overworked, not women being able to leave the home.

Across the board, where are the ‘real’ men? The protectors, leaders, and teachers of the next generation? The men who help their families feel safe and regulated—not men who want a live-in maid and want to go back to a time where women couldn’t have bank accounts (1970) or take out a business loan without a male co-signer (1988) and think those were the good ol’ days. No subjugating others doesn’t make you powerful but leading people to abundance and well-being does. That is how you gain loyalty and respect.

The fathers who lift up their wives and children, helping them become their best selves. Who can provide wisdom and direction. Maybe you didn’t have this in your development, but you can become this for your families and communities. We aren’t asking you to give up your strength and masculinity but to use it well.

To the men who do show up and create that safe, relaxed energy. We see you and are thankful for your leadership. My god, the way it feels to go to a wise man for perspective without worrying about your safety or their intentions. Safe men are absolute gold.

And we wouldn’t need these crisis centers if there were more of you.