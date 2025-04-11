Letters 4/11/2025

FELONY LAKE THEFT

Attention: Dave Eyster Mendocino County District Attorney

My intent of this letter is to expose the largest theft in the history of Mendocino County, and to a lesser degree in Sonoma and Marin: The removal of Lake Pillsbury which is one of the largest freshwater lakes with a shoreline of 31 miles.

The proposal by Dept of Fish & Wildlife, CalTrout, Humboldt County, Round Valley Indian Tribes and the Inland Power & Water Commission is criminal!

In 1906 the tunnel for water diversion was built. This was before the first water right law in 1914. This clearly gives its ownership and control to Mendocino County.

Round Valley Tribes are to collect $1 million dollars per year while taking the water from their relatives in Coyote Valley & Redwood Valley. If this proposal goes forward it can eliminate the water in Coyote Valley & Redwood Valley completely in dry years to include the water for Redwood Valley Fire Department. (Remember the large fire in Redwood Valley in 2017.)

If CalTrout was so interested in the fisheries why don’t they stop the Tribes from completely netting the North Fork of the Eel when the salmon and steelhead are running? Also CalTrout has done nothing to place a single trout in the tributaries of the Eel which are many, Blue Rock Creek, Burger, Tin Cabin, Shell Rock, Bellsprings, Chamise Creek… just to name a few.

Humboldt County’s position is to wipe out our water, but they have the Mad River dammed to create Ruth Lake. They are talking out of both sides of their mouth.

Chuck Bonham, Director of Fish & Wildlife has stated in a February 16 in the SF Chronicle article, “We’ll protect water for 600,000 people in the Russian River Basin.”

In fact this is a lie, actually in a dry year it will eliminate the water for 600,000 residents, businesses, farmers and fire protection.

With PG&E their hydroelectric project at the base of the tunnel they should BUTT OUT.

Why do they call it Inland Water & Power Commission? They don’t have anything to do with power. (Only in their meetings).

Water running down hill is not a new concept. The Potter Valley Project is the most beneficial project in the history of our County. To tear down Scott Dam and eliminate Lake Pillsbury is criminal and needs to be investigated. Putting the water resources in jeopardy for 600,000 residents, businesses, farmers, and devastation to our region’s frail economy is clearly a huge crime.

The Eel River had two hatcheries on it in the late 1800s so Fish & Wildlife policy not to integrate hatchery fish with natural strains is over 100 years too late.

Mr. Eyster please take this issue serious as it is.

For further facts please call me at (707) 216-1482 as I have lived in the Eel River watershed for 73 years. Actually, there are more salmon & steelhead this year than in over 30 years.

Please don’t let a few special interests take down our most valuable resource. Scott Dam was built in 1920. If the dam is not safe then build a new one downstream with a state-of-the-art fish ladder, tearing out the water supply will not help the fish.

The People of California recently passed a $15 billion bond issue for water projects with hardly any of that money used. Let’s keep the water and common sense flowing.

John Pinches

Laytonville

SAVE EEL RIVER DAMS

Editor:

The Eel River diversion project discussed at the Cloverdale town hall meeting on March 20 was enlightening (“Battle lines drawn over Eel River dam removals,” March 24). If destroyed for hundreds of millions of dollars, the toppled dams will make Russian River water flows seasonal. The resulting lack of water during the summer and fall will threaten communities and families along the Russian River — Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Hopland, Ukiah and more.

State and county politicians seem to be fixated on seasonal and intermittent sources of water and electricity through their bad public policy choices. Solar and wind are intermittent, operating for hours of the day, just like a dam removal makes water flow seasonal for months of the year.

It seems obvious that we keep the interbasin dams to ensure consistent water flows, hydroelectric power and a good quality of life. This is akin to keeping natural gas power plants to ensure a consistent and reliable source of power. A return to good public policy, including dams and natural gas, services is warranted.

Robert Koslowsky

Cloverdale

SOLAR POWER MATH

Editor:

A Press Democrat editorial advised the California Public Utilities Commission to check its math before further disincentivizing and voiding existing contracts between utilities and those of us who installed rooftop solar before April 1, 2023. I did that, and I saved the check stubs so my math wouldn’t get fuzzy.

In my “true up” period for 2023, I received a check for $588.16 for the 5,843 excess kilowatt-hours I sent to the grid. That equals 10 cents per kilowatt-hour. PG&E sold those kilowatt-hours for an average of 38 cents, a markup of 280%. In 2024, my true up check was $358.28 for 4,031 kilowatt-hours, or 8.9 cents per kilowatt-hour. PG&E sold those kilowatt-hours for an average of 45 cents, a markup of 405%. I also pay $12.14 per month for the privilege of giving PG&E extra power to sell at a huge profit, but I guess I’m the one to blame for high electric rates.

Although the editorial tried to appear balanced, it really struck out by saying rooftop solar could wind up being a costly misadventure. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, it might be the only available solution for avoiding the poorhouse. The CPUC needs to be reminded that “public” is what they’re supposed to represent.

Jonathan McClelland

Santa Rosa

FROST FANS. SPRING TIME IN THE ANDERSON VALLEY.

Editor,

I live near Anderson Creek bridge in Boonville and this is the second night we are woken up at midnight by this very loud fan/helicopter noise! The sound is coming from this vineyard next door. It lasts for hours and makes it impossible to go back to sleep!! Does anyone know what it could be? Has anyone else heard this?!

Jennifer Mendoza

Boonville

DEFINITE CHRONOPHAGIC EXPERIENCE

Editor,

Our supervisor is asking us to attend a meeting to give the Board our input. Does anyone else feel this is a waste of time? Our wishes about a parcel tax to support the District Hospital, passed by a clear majority and were ignored by MRC and the County did not instruct its attorneys to collect. Nor did they implement the mental health initiative or the “support our VOLUNTEER fire departments” in a timely, efficient manner.

They did close ranks around the CEO and the DA with the advice and consent of County Counsel insuring further unnecessary costs to the county by firing an elected official without the basic courtesy of a hearing.

Peter Lit

Elk

SOCIAL SECURITY GETTING LESS SECURE

Editor,

The Social Security fiasco scaring the crap out of people and whether or not they will have funds to pay their bills and feed themselves is disgusting. It is a very scary world we live in free falling into hell. I am not sure of the exact percentage of people in Mendo County who receive Social Security benefits I would guess it is somewhere between 25 and 50% maybe more about 35% again not real clear. Most people do not understand that Social Security benefits are three different programs. One is SSDI which a person may only utilize for 12 months and is based on medical necessity proven by your doctor and you can only qualify according to your last five year work history and how many credits do you have earned. The second program is the Social Security retirement program that a person receives from all the taxes they paid into Social Security through their working life. They do not have to medically prove because it is their right as a lifelong worker paying into the system. The third Social Security program is the Social Security welfare program for people who have no resources and the inability to work due to medical/physical/mental afflictions that will not improve and again must be medically proven. I once worked a job where we help people obtain the Social Security Disability Benefit and the Social Security Welfare Benefit, what a laborious pain in the ass. Aside from that it can take 2 to 3 years to get the welfare benefit again it has to be medically proven. I would question what portion of the program they claim the overpayment and under payments came from? Were they over paying the retired people, were they over paying the ones utilizing the disability program or was it the Social Security welfare program that was overpaying? Social Security does make mistakes in my job I witnessed with an a short amount of time at least four people who were hit with a $90,000 Social Security overpayment. These people had utilized the SSDI benefit. With that being said then there is a whole bunch of paperwork and trying to figure out where and why the overpayment occurred. There is no way working class. People can pay back a $90,000 bill luckily you can dispute it and try to figure it out and then if you were overpaid, you can set it up to make payments at a very low amount.

Not only did I witness Social Security over payments. I also witnessed an individual who had been sentenced to prison for five years, kept receiving his monthly military pension from the VA while he was incarcerated so when he got out, he had a little chunk of change.. Last I heard the VA was aware of the overpayment and he had to dispute it. I do not know if it was resolved and had to pay it back with his meager Social Security check.

Happy Friday

Mazie Malone

Ukiah

TESLA DRIVERS, BEWARE

Editor:

Elon Musk, former darling of the left and once revered for his Twitter platform, SpaceX and Tesla electric vehicles, is now reviled. What hypocrisy. SpaceX recently rescued the astronauts stranded on the space station for nine months. Musk offered to extricate them months ago, but Joe Biden said no because he didn’t want Donald Trump and Musk to get a “win.”

Tesla vehicles are being shot, keyed and firebombed; dealerships graffitied and rammed; charging stations destroyed, all because the once-exalted Musk now works with Trump. People who perform these acts of violence are domestic terrorists. Is this what the Democrats call freedom of speech, like the summer of 2020? No prominent Democrat has condemned this violence.

Teslas are common all over our county, most being driven by those who have bought into the green new deal save the planet story and mandate. So virtuous. Most conservatives do not accept the EV hypothesis.

Are Telsa owners not fearful their own ideologues will harm their once-cherished, now-despised Tesla? Will they drive it? Will they sell it? Will they cheer on the terrorists who hate Trump and Musk? Beware, Tesla drivers, your car may be next, Molotov-cocktailed by one of your own.

Sandy Metzger

Santa Rosa

PRESIDENT WRECKING BALL

To the Editor:

President Trump has used the National Emergency Act as an excuse for the bizarre tariffs he has enacted. The only national emergency we face is his presidency, enabled by a spineless Republican Congress and a billionaire puppeteer. Congress has rolled over and allowed the president to usurp many of its constitutionally designated powers, including the power to impose tariffs.

The president inherited one of the strongest economies in the world, and he has begun to either systematically or whimsically destroy it, disrupting the global economy in the process.

Nina Miller

Ithaca, New York

MCFSC & YOUR FIRE DEPARTMENT NEED YOUR SUPPORT

Editor,

In 2017 the Board of Supervisors (BOS) promised our Fire Departments a small fixed portion of funds that come from a statewide sales tax, Proposition 172, which is dedicated to public safety agencies. The County has not lived up to that agreement and the amount delivered to our Fire Departments has been declining, without explanation or discussion.

We need to be able to rely on the BOS to be responsible for what it promises, particularly when it come to keeping our fire and EMS services alive. PLEASE SPEAK UP.

Here are the facts: Prop 172 is a statewide sales tax passed in 1992 to help restore public safety funding. In 2016, due to the hard-fought efforts of local Fire District Boards and others, the BOS finally and formally recognized that Fire Agencies are "public safety" agencies eligible for Prop 172 allocations from the County. In December 2017 the BOS and Mendocino County Association of Fire Districts agreed what the allocation of Prop 172 would be. The formula is 5.46% of the total Prop 172 revenue + a fixed $87,521. In looking at the allocations of Prop 172 since 2017, the County has not followed this formula and Fire Agency allocations have been decreasing over time. The math shows that Fire Agencies have been shorted over $1M relative to the agreement with the BOS.

Fire services are a key component of the public safety net that keeps us all whole. They are the day-in, day-out, all-night front line response we rely on for all manner of emergencies – medical calls, car crashes, smoke checks, trees blocking roads, house fires, public lift assists for when you’ve fallen and you can’t get up, the list goes on, not to mention getting in front of potentially catastrophic wildfires and saving communities.

They are funded by a patchwork of small funding sources and supplemented by a huge amount of volunteer labor. Our County receives immense benefits and cost-savings from the volunteer model providing fire and EMS services. The limited support they get from, and have been promised by the County, needs to be reliable and predictable. That has not been the case relative to funding promised by the BOS from Proposition 172. Residents need to speak up and demand that the situation be corrected.

The issue is on the April 8th BOS meeting as item 4d. We urge you to submit a comment, contact your supervisor and/or write the Board. Instructions below…

https://mailchi.mp/firesafemendocino/mcfsc-your-fire-department-need-your-support

Mendocino Fire Safe Council

ONLY ANGER

To the Editor:

In elections, I get one vote. Billionaires like Elon Musk can buy them in bulk (even though his strategy didn’t work in Wisconsin). I pay about 30 percent in taxes; wealthy hedge fund managers pay less. I can’t afford some medications; pharmaceutical companies spend millions on lobbyists. Private universities have tens of millions of dollars in endowments that they hoard and watch grow. They pay a minuscule tax on these vast sums. Private equity funds buy blocks of houses for cash, driving up prices.

If our society were a bar at happy hour with just the middle-class workers there, the average income would be about $80,000. If Elon Musk walks in, the average goes up to several million. But no one gets richer.

A more equitable tax structure has to be part of the conversation. In this unequal and unjust country, there are no “politics of anger.” There’s just anger.

Jennifer LaMond

Portsmouth, Rhode Island

CARMAKERS & TRUMP

Editor:

I have been a Tesla owner since 2018 and a Toyota owner since 2014. They are both economical cars and the right choice at the time of purchase. As for those who would harass Tesla owners because of their choice of automobile, I say take a look around.

Toyota was one the largest donors to Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 and joined Ford, General Motors and others as seven-figure donors to the latest Trump campaign.

I haven’t researched other auto companies’ donation records, but I would hazard a guess that they all have attempted to feather their nests by contributing large amounts. Whichever “side” you’re on, you are probably driving a vehicle made by a company who has supported this administration — Elon Musk and all.

Martha Johnson

Santa Rosa

REBUILDING TRUST

Editor,

The issues with Mendocino County CEO and BOS started years ago under the direction of the former CEO Carmel Angelo. And yet she and her “legacy” go unscathed.

The current CEO unfortunately worked for years under Angelo and took on some bad habits without the manipulative political skill set of Angelo.

There absolutely needs to be significant structural changes in the CEO’s office with more checks and balances.

The BOS should resolve the Cubbison case in an Expedited manner.

The CEO should resign or be terminated.

The BOS should also call on the resignation of the District Attorney, Dave Eyster by writing a formal letter to the State of California Attorney General Office.

Cooperation with the State Auditors and be transparent on how money is moved around. The CEO raids the funding for Child Welfare on a consistent basis.

The Director of Social Services and the Deputy Director of Child Welfare need to have more authority over their budgets with the ability to prevent the County CEO from moving dollars to other non general fund departments.

These type of actions will begin to build trust with the public that these elected or appointed officials are supposed to serve and also begin to show that they are good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

Keith Lowery:

Ukiah

YOU’RE NOT EXCLUDED, BELIEVE US

Editor,

Following up on MCT, here’s the response I got after reaching out to Ted Williams on the STR non-hearing. Also, the city of Point Arena has a short term rental ordinance. It limits them to 7% of housing stock, which is 10 licenses today.

Ted,

Why is there nothing for the South Coast, where STR’s (Short Term Rentals) are a REAL problem? Very disappointed. Is anyone in County Government watching out for us? You’re supposed to be our County Supervisor, but to not advocate for the South Coast to be included in something this important is really sad. We haven’t seen you out among your constituents here in quite a while.

Paul Andersen

Point Arena

Good Morning Supervisor Williams and Mr. Andersen,

Our intention is not to exclude the South Coast from participation in conversations regarding short term rentals; however, since the regulations we are working on are solely for the inland areas of the County, we focused on areas that have a higher density of residential development and short term rentals that are outside the Coastal Zone boundary (subject to Division I, Inland zoning code). We reviewed several short-term rental platforms and identified that the majority of short term rentals on the South Coast are within the mapped Coastal Zone boundary which is not included in the scope of the ordinance amendment we are working on.

Given the large area of the south coast that is in the Coastal Zone, as shown on the map here, and not in the inland area we felt that a specific meeting on the South Coast was not warranted at this time.

Please note that there is a zoom participation option for the April 30th meeting and I encourage any individuals that wish to participate to tune in to that meeting.

Thank you,

Julia Krog, Director

County of Mendocino Department of Planning & Building Services

860 N Bush Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Main Line: 707-234-6650

krogj@mendocinocounty.gov

www.mendocinocounty.gov/pbs

WARNING TO SUPES CANDIDATES

Editor:

I wish to add something to my original letter advocating for voters replace current Fifth District Supervisor Ted Williams in 2026, in which I closed with some advice for anyone thinking of challenging him.

If anyone cares the original letter is here: https://theava.com/archives/263988#5

And the additional advice is this: Williams recruits minions, he finds anti-social losers who have some kind of weird hero worship of him. Yet these losers have some veneer of credibility. But they are truly sucking up to their “hero.” I saw it when Ted and I were aligned with our roles in the Albion-Little River Fire District. And when we each ran in 2018, and when John Redding challenged him in 2022. The man (Ted) is amoral and so creepy at his core. It’s quite pathetic and surreal. But he deploys these minions to write Letters to the Editor and comment in online discussion groups that are created and (ahem) ”moderated” by his allies. But I’m warning you this IS a thing you will face. But again I believe if you maintain laser sharp focus on the man’s failings, he can be defeated. So for the good of your District and the County, please get busy, thank you

Chris Skyhawk

Fort Bragg

IS IT?

Editor:

Just two quick questions. Is asking for the end of the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinian men, women and children showing support for terrorist organizations? Or is it a simple, reasonable humane request?

David Heaney

Petaluma

TIRED OF WINNING?

Editor:

Donald Trump has chosen Cabinet members based on loyalty not on expertise. Are you tired of winning yet?

Trump hired Elon Musk, the richest man in world, to take resources from the poorest families in the America. Are you tried of winning yet?

Trump started a trade war with our allies and closest neighbors, the effect of which will be higher prices for Americans. Are you tried of winning yet?

Trump has withdrawn from the Paris climate change agreement, with the effects mostly impacting our children and grandchildren. Are you tried of winning yet?

Trump has enacted on-again, off-again tariffs causing the stock market to take a tumble. Are you tired of winning yet?

Trump, though DOGE, defunded medical research, and our top scientist are now seeking employment in Europe and Canada, thereby resulting in a brain drain. Are you tried of winning yet?

Trump has alienated our neighbors and allies isolating us in the event of a major conflict with our enemies. Are you tried of winning yet?

In all of this, are you tried of winning yet?

Gene Colombini

Santa Rosa

HEY, HEY

Dear Diary:

On July 15, 1967, my brother drove my best friend and me, two 13-year-old girls, to Forest Hills Stadium to see the Monkees. We rode squeezed into his 1957 TR-3 with the top down.

The show was one of eight that Jimi Hendrix opened for the band, but we went to see them, and Davy Jones, my idol, in particular.

The next morning, Sunday, we and about 20 other fans waited outside the Waldorf Astoria, where the band was staying. Jimi Hendrix emerged from the hotel first. He signed autographs as he walked to a cab. Then I caught a glimpse of Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith.

Davy Jones came out next and got into a cab alone. As it drove off, I ran after it up the empty avenue. Out of breath, I caught up to it at a red light.

Davy was sitting in the rear seat with the window open. We looked at each other. I didn’t know what to say. One word came out: “Shake.”

I stuck my hand through the window, and Davy Jones shook it. The light turned green, and the taxi drove off, leaving me with the indelible memory of his hand in mine and the look of his beautiful eyes.

Dinah Wells

Westchester, New York

WHAT WOULD IT TAKE?

Editor,

Rereading the opening paragraph of Philip Lenberg’s passionate account of an experience he perceived as harrowing while attending a performance of the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra in San Francisco, I sensed that he was trying to make AVA readers believe that, under a barrage of shouting and alleged spitting from opponents of Israel’s unprecedented genocidal war on the Palestinians of Gaza, now, it seems, on the verge of completion, that he, as a Jew, was reliving the experience of Jews in Europe in the late 30s as they were herded on to trains by the Nazi SS, destined for concentration camps from which the majority would never emerge. But it won’t work as this time around, the Israelis are the Nazis and the Palestinian, as well as truth, their victims.

But who is this Lenberg of Ukiah about whom I had never heard? For openers, he is very accomplished and well regarded in the music world well beyond Ukiah’s reaches but that he also is one of the pool of speakers provided by the Jewish Family and Children’s Services Holocaust Center in San Francisco, none of whom, including Lenberg, judging from their photos, were even remotely around at the time that catastrophe happened, as I, born the year after Hitler assumed power, Consequently, what he and the others know about the Holocaust, I suspect, is the filtered history, from the Zionist perspective, that completely covers up the ugly but successful efforts of the mainstream Zionist movement under David Ben-Gurion, to sabotage not only efforts to inform the American public and the world about what was happening to the Jews of Europe, but undermine efforts to rescue them in the US and Europe since the higher the Jewish death count at Hitler’s hands, the better chance the Zionists would have, following an anticipated victory by the US and its allies, including the USSR , to be awarded Palestine in its aftermath.

It wasn’t then the secret that it has since become over the years, as the Zionist Establishment has excluded from every list of books required for “Holocaust Studies” that I have seen, two of the most important exposes of what was nothing less than Zionist collaboration with the Nazis and the general cooperation of Jewish ghetto leaders with Adolph Eichmann and his underlings in providing Jews on demand for their concentration camps. Had that not occurred, wrote Hannah Arendt in “Eichmann in Jerusalem,” the coverage of his trial first serialized in the New Yorker, the number of Jewish dead would have been closer to two million dead than six million.

Making such a statement and providing an indisputable argument in its defense resulted in this world famed expert on totalitarianism to be excommunicated by certain sectors of the Jewish community, and even she had yet to see the shocking footage of Jewish men, in their ghettos, standing tall in their Nazi greatcoats and peaked hats, though weaponless, herding their fellow Jews to their almost certain deaths with Nazi-like efficiency. Arendt’s argument was quite clear. In the countries where Jewish leaders and the governments did not cooperate with the Nazis, the latter simply did not have the expertise and or organization to round up the Jews by themselves.

The book that first opened my eyes to the Zionist betrayal of the Jews and which would, for years be suppressed, was “Perfidy,” by the well-known Jewish playwright and screen writer, Ben Hecht, who, ironically was an ardent supporter of the Irgun which would be denounced by the likes of Albert Einstein and other well-known Jews as fascist and terrorist both of which its leader and future Israeli prime minister, Menachem Begin, proudly acknowledged. But in the United States, its followers composed the only Zionist organization that put saving Jewish lives over establishing a Jewish state in Palestine “cleansed” of its indigenous Arab majority. ((That the very pale Lenberg advances the nonsense that the Ashkenazi Jews who emigrated to Palestine from Europe and elsewhere were the true indigenous people of that land has a much truth to it as claiming that the Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock or their successors who slaughtered the Indians they and their successors found here are the true indigenous of this country. That the Zionists contend that the Arabs came to Palestine after learning of the” successes” of the Jewish immigrants from the late 19th and early 20th century and wished to take advantage of it is such a disgusting piece of propaganda that even Goebbels would reject it.)

“Perfidy” centers around the trial of an 86 year old Hungarian Jewish survivor in Israel who, not long after the war and foundation of the state, in a small self-published newsletter, denounced the former head of the Zionist Organization in Hungary during the Nazi occupation, Rezo Kastner, for having testified on behalf of former Nazi SS General Kurt Bucher at the Nuremberg Trials, for having assisted members of Kastner’s family, among 1200 Jewish “notables” to travel to Palestine at the end of the war when Jews by the carload were being shipped by train to Auschwitz and certain death while the Red Army was sweeping away the fleeing Nazis before them and within whose lines they would have found safety.

The deal was apparently approved by Eichmann, with whom Kastner was on the best of terms, upon the latter’s agreement not to tell the Hungarians boarding the trains what fate awaited them but also to pass out postcards to family and friends praising their “trip” that the Nazis forced the Jews to write before their execution.

Kastner, on arriving in what would become Israel after the war, had been welcomed into the Ben-Gurion government, despite or because of his record. Whatever the case, Ben-Gurion elected to prosecute the old man for slandering Kastner, and the trial record, which makes up an important segment of Hecht’s book, exposes the hypocrisy of the Zionist movement for all the world so see. But apparently, they would not be allowed to as, in the US, the book magically disappeared from bookstores and I was fortunate to find, by accident, a copy in San Francisco’s Mechanic’s Library. It would be years before a book finder friend in Seattle found me one for my own library. In more recent years, far too late, it has been available in paperback on Amazon. I have not checked to see if it has been “edited.”

As for the old man’s trial, the Irgun provided him with an excellent lawyer from their ranks and after days of riveting testimony, he was acquitted which clearly and correctly, meant the accusation against Kastner was valid. Ben-Gurion appealed the decision. The old survivor who told the truth would have to be punished. And so Ben-Gurion found the judges that would follow his orders and the decision was reversed. The day before it was announced, Kastner was assassinated. Whether it was by the Mossad on the basis of the belief that “dead men tell no tales,” which we saw more recently in the case of Noam Chomsky and former Israei PM, Eyad Barak, consorts of Jeffrey Epstein. Yes, Noam Chomsky, but that’s another story.

It has occurred to me that since at the moment, Lenberg and I are both residents of Mendocino County, where many readers of the AVA and others in the area have been aghast at Washington’s (and our Congressman Jared Huffman’s) enabling of Israel’s extermination and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from both Gaza and the West Bank, a public exchange, not necessarily a formal debate between the two of us, at Mendo College or the Saturday Afternoon Club in which each of us would have a half hour to state our respective positions on the overall subject and then, for another half hour to answer questions from one another and then from the audience. If I promise not to spit of shove, Mr. Enberg, are you up for it?

Jeffrey Blankfort

Ukiah