Mendo CEO Has No Idea How To Deal With The Budget Crisis She Had Lead Role In Creating

Mendocino CEO Darcie Antle issued the following Press Release on Friday, essentially asking the public to do her job for her. Antle offers no background budget information nor does she provide any options for the public to comment on.

“2025-26 Budget Listening Session

The Mendocino County Executive Office will be hosting a listening session on the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget from 2:30PM to 4:30PM on Tuesday, April 15th at the Veteran’s Hall in Fort Bragg located at 360 N Harrison St, Fort Bragg.

This Listening Session is for you to provide input on the County budget, potential budget reductions, and what we need to preserve for a balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26. Each speaker will have three minutes to provide comments.

Feedback on closing the budget gap can also be submitted online here: Suggestion Box | Mendocino County, CA”

Remember, at the last budget session, Antle agreed to provide the Board with budget packages from a few randomly selected departments (not the right ones, of course) at their meeting next Tuesday. But Tuesday’s budget “presentation” not only does not provide any departmental budgets, it simply lists the gross, unreviewed requested budget amounts from the departments and claims that even using over $9 million in one-time funds (largely a bad idea) will still leave the County with about an $8 million deficit. Antle’s “presentation” offers no suggestions or options about what might be done to deal with the deficit, on either the revenue side or the expense side. She simply says that “Scenario 1” is not using one-time funds leaving the deficit at about $17 million. Or, “Scenario 2,” use the one-time funds and reduce general fund deficit to about $10 million. No possible new revenue sources are mentioned, no mention expenses that could be delayed, no lists of top general fund expenditores, no proposals — Nothing.

Ominously, under “operating transfers out,” Antle lists the almost $4 million from Measure P that is earmarked for emergency services, implying that the Supervisors could snag that essential money from cash-strapped emergency services in the County to help balance her budget.

For the last several weeks Antle has been crying wolf and and saying the sky is falling — albeit in her typical ho-hum/oh well droning style — as the Supervisors sit back and wait for somebody to do something. Clearly, not Antle. (Each week of delay costs hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost savings opportunities.)

At their last meeting, after Board Chair John Haschak asked his colleagues for budget balancing ideas, only Williams responded, asking for ridiculous lists of invoices and transactions. Williams’s colleagues not only hadn’t the slightest idea what to do, but they didn’t even know what basic budget info to ask their CEO for.

In our report on that meeting last week (“Budget Bungling, er, Balancing”) we offered some practical suggestions: Consult with the former Supervisors who dealt with a similar deficit back in 2010, look back at what the 2010 board did to reduce the deficit, ask the departments to list their top budget balancing proposals, stop wasting money on outside attorneys, cut their own fat salaries and benefits, renegotiate the barganing unit pay increases (by, say, delaying some of them, especially the management and department head bargaining units)… But of course none of that has entered their thick skulls, despite their claims to be “listening.”

Instead, they schedule an ill-prepared “workshop” in Willits on Tuesday with no useful budget balancing information to work with, followed by an even dumber “listening session” in Fort Bragg the following week asking the uninformed Mendo public for their ideas. Oh, and keep them to three minutes each please.

If history is any guide, after “the public” offers no workable budget balancing proposals for the board to “listen” to and then ignore, the CEO and the Board will turn around, throw up their hands and blame “the public” for the deficit.

This is blatant managerial malpractice and dereliction, but it is what passes for leadership in Mendocino County in 2025.