Announcements 3/17/2025

REMEMBERING BILL HEIL

Annemarie Weibel shared today this sad news of Bill Heil’s passing on Monday:

As Bill was also the machine shop teacher at the alternative Whale School at Table Mountain many of the Albion kids got to hang out with Bill. Many of them came back after college, and are raising their families here in Albion. I taught there for a short while like so many other people in the area.

When it came time to create a public school for Albion (the old Albion Elementary School was not earthquake proof and the administration believed in centralization, meaning moving kids from Albion into Mendocino and selling the beautiful old Albion School), it was Bill and Linda Perkins and various other Albion members who forced the Mendocino Unified School District to build an elementary School in Albion. Thanks to Linda and Bill we succeeded after eight and a half years. Without Bill’s knowledge as an activist (also learned in Alabama where Civil Rights leaders learned), his sense of humor, and his no-nonsense passion we would not have succeeded. Linda also encouraged several Albion women to demand a school and told us that we could not stop before we would get our school.

Many locals remember Redwood Summer and the protests against cutting down many redwoods along the Albion River. Bill and Linda were instrumental in protecting these giants as much as they could. Linda studied and commented on every local Timber Harvest Plan for about 35 years. They both continued being involved also with the struggles at Jackson State Demonstration Forest.

Linda and Bill were also very involved with the Redwood Forest Foundation, Inc. and opposed to the water bagging of water from the Albion and Garcia Rivers to water the golf courses in Southern California.

My deepest gratitude goes out to Bill and Linda who gave so much. I am certain that once Linda can catch her breath Bill’s life will be honored by the “Albion Nation” and beyond. My condolences to Linda.

Laurie York: This is a studio portrait that I took of Bill Heil in 2019 - two powerhouse grassroots activists who have worked tirelessly for decades to defend and protect this place we call home. We’ll miss you, Bill and thanks for all you did for our community. You’ll always be an Albion icon. Love to Linda.

BOONVILLE AV FFA

It has been an amazing couple of days for Anderson Valley FFA!

Samantha, Mariluna, and Zoe competed in the regional speaking contests.

Mariluna placed 3rd in the Spanish Creed speaking and will compete at the State FFA competition in April!

Zoe placed 2nd in Impromptu Speaking. She will also compete at the State FFA competition in April!

Mr. McNerney was awarded the Star Administrator award. He will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in April.

Natalie received her California State FFA Degree! She has worked hard the last 4 years with community service, leadership, school work and her SAE! Great job!

Lastly, Jennifer was elected as a 2025-26 North Coast FFA Regional Officer!

This is the first time AV FFA has had a regional officer.

We are so proud of her and look forward to seeing the great things she does for the North Coast Region.

Mr.Bautista and Ms. Swehla are so proud of you all!

Way to represent Anderson Valley FFA!

CONGRATULATIONS to our 8th grader FFA members for being selected as State Finalists for the California FFA Agriscience Fair! 3 papers were submitted to the State contest in the areas of Animal Systems, Environmental Systems & Natural Resource Systems and Social Systems.

Estrella, Analee, Xiomara, Allison, Amalinalli and Violleth have been working on agriculture research projects that included conducting an experiment, writing a paper on their finding and creating a display board. We wish them the best of luck as they prepare for the interviews at the California State FFA Leadership Conference in April!

LOCAL LAND TRUST SEEKS ACCREDITATION

The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. Anderson Valley Land Trust (AVLT) is pleased to announce it is applying for accreditation. A public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs.

Accreditation affirms our deep commitment to protecting the lands and waters of Anderson Valley for the future. It strengthens our credibility and ensures that we uphold the highest standards in conservation and stewardship. For AVLT, accreditation is a promise to our landowners, partners, and community that the landscapes we safeguard today will remain protected forever.

The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Anderson Valley Land Trust complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments, 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Comments on Anderson Valley Land Trust’s application will be most useful by June 14, 2025.

Thank you,