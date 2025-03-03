Down And Almost Out At St. Mary’s Hospital In SF

“The hospital,” George Orwell wrote, “is the antechamber to the tomb.” Orwell knew whereof he spoke. For much of his life he was in and out of hospitals because of serious health issues. For decades, he suffered from tuberculosis, but his first time in a hospital was in Spain during the Civil War in the late 1930s. He was wounded in battle by a sniper’s bullet.

Born Eric Blair and the author of Homage to Catalonia, Down and Out in Paris and London, Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four, Orwell died in University College Hospital in London on 21 January 1950. He was 46. The cause of death: a pulmonary artery rupture due to complications of TB.

I’m still alive and 84, but I have often agreed that a hospital is the antechamber to the tomb. I was recently admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco because I was dizzy and had shortness of breath. I have heart issues and have been monitored closely by a cardiologist for decades. I take meds.

If I had to do it all over again I would not have gone into St. Mary’s. I would have toughed it out at home. Or gone to a Sutter Hospital where I think I would have received better treatment. True, I had a private room at St. Mary’s, but for four days I was roused at all hours of the night by nurses who took my blood pressure and samples of my blood for testing. They seemed to think they had the right to poke and pinch. I felt like a guinea pig in an experiment to see how much abuse a patient could endure. The food was awful and the noise loud and disorienting.

Day after day I begged to be released. I also suggested that the cardiologists at St. Mary’s contact my own cardiologist and hear his suggestions. I trust him. I didn’t trust the cardiologists at St. Mary’s. Four of them looked after me in a superficial way. They couldn’t agree with one another and they never gave me a diagnosis.

After four days they agreed to release me if I wore a defibrillator which would send an electric current to my heart if and when it stopped beating. I accepted the offer. It took two days for my health plan to approve of the “life vest” as it’s called and more time for the case manager at St. Mary’s to provide her stamp of approval.

Once a technician brought the vest and showed me how it works and how to put it on and take it off, it seemed to take forever to get to the first floor in a wheelchair. But finally I got into a Lyft and returned home. The other day someone from St. Mary’s called, and asked for my evaluation of my time there. I said, “The hospital needs improvement.”

The best thing about St. Mary’s was the view from the window in my room on the eighth-floor. I liked the chaplain who visited and the occupational therapist who helped me bathe and shave. She called the hospital “a bureaucracy.” I also liked the Black nurse from Georgia named Georgia who made me laugh. My advice: think twice or more before you enter a hospital. To be decommissioned might take days. Hospitals can be antechambers to the grave.