Palace Hotel Restoration, A Photo Gallery By Karen Rifkin on February 20, 2025 Dec 11, 2024-Cleaned up by Tom Carter and his crew-base of 4 tower scaffolding December 27, 2024-joists laid out Dec 28 2024-bottom tier of scaffolding January 2024-prior to purchase by Tom Carter Sagging rafters on third floor that will be shored up in the near future Nate Miller pumps hydraulic jack while Chae Carter secures 2x12 beam to hold up roof rafters Chae Carter and Nate Miller secure 2x12 beam Chae Carter removes hydraulic jack now that the beam is secured Four story tower built by Palace owner Tom Carter and his crew to shore up the roof
