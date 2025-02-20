 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Palace Hotel Restoration, A Photo Gallery

By Karen Rifkin on February 20, 2025
Dec 11, 2024-Cleaned up by Tom Carter and his crew-base of 4 tower scaffolding
December 27, 2024-joists laid out
Dec 28 2024-bottom tier of scaffolding
January 2024-prior to purchase by Tom Carter
Sagging rafters on third floor that will be shored up in the near future
Nate Miller pumps hydraulic jack while Chae Carter secures 2x12 beam to hold up roof rafters
Chae Carter and Nate Miller secure 2x12 beam
Chae Carter removes hydraulic jack now that the beam is secured
Four story tower built by Palace owner Tom Carter and his crew to shore up the roof

