Let’s Do The Trump Dance

Sculpting Donald Trump’s journey into epic poetry or Hollywood screenplay would demand neither exaggeration nor fiction.

Trump’s path from 2016 political ingenue to the White House is without parallel, and his 2020 defeat, dealt him by a senile sock puppet campaigning behind a mask in a basement, was comedy relief. As humor it stretched thin during four years of Biden, but helped keep the nation’s attention away from Trump’s exile.

Has there been anything like it? Trump thrown out. Trump in winter: Alone, attacked by media rodents nipping and gnawing, prosecutors filing charges no jurisdiction in the USA would dare bring to court had the allegations targeted a defendant named Joe Trump.

But fair play, honesty, scruples and justice were swept out the door. Donald Trump was charged with criminal acts in New York, indicted in Georgia, lawsuits filed in Colorado; other states demanded he not be allowed to run for office, his name struck from ballots (to Save Democracy, y’understand).

Friends and allies (General Michael Flynn, Mayor Rudy Giuliani) were harassed, sued, charged, fined millions of dollars, the federal boot heel of the law pressed firmly to throats.

Is this your America? Have other political enemies, other leaders of the opposition been attacked relentlessly in the media and in the courts, the aim purely to drive them from the public square and turn the loyal opposition into criminals?

Ugly stuff. They called Donald Trump Fascist and they called him Hitler. Should he be dragged naked through the streets, ears nailed to a truck’s back bumper, jeering crowds throwing rotting fruit?

I don’t remember Jimmy Carter being put in stocks outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after his failed presidency, nor Herbert Hoover jailed for shortcomings during the economic crash of 1929. Was Nixon’s head impaled on a stick?

Name other political leaders attacked, harassed, threatened with bankruptcy and prison, without mentioning Cuba, China, Venezuela, Argentina, Russia, Nicaragua or other Third World socialist / communist utopias beloved by our Democrat Party.

We wonder why Donald Trump didn’t give up. Nearing 80 he had spent years locked in court proceedings bleeding millions in legal fees. He could have pled simple exhaustion and burrowed back into his Florida mansion to play golf and assemble his memoirs.

Why not abandon the struggle? Why not concede the cruel and corrupt power had been too much? Trump in 2024 was a felon and nonstop target of the country’s vast power machinery. Yet he soldiered on, bloodied but unbowed.

Is Donald Trump a martyr, a hero, a savior, mocked and scorned but tough and unyielding? Is he The Man on the White Horse, surveying the smoking ruins of his valley village from a distant ridge top?

Or The Man in a Red Toga, tossing it over a shoulder, climbing the marble steps to a columned stage to address the assembled legislators, target of assassins, a man in defeat but not broken, driven by what money can’t touch and power can’t heal.

Or simply the product of modern America: Master and creation of reality TV, showbiz whiz, carnival barker, part John Wayne, part PT Barnum, part Huey Long, real estate tycoon, king of bling, casinos and gambling, World Wrestling boss, a mighty lion and a wounded patriot bleeding for his country, vowing Fight! Fight! Fight!

How he’ll some day be viewed when finally stripped free of the petty political debris is a puzzle. Perhaps a hazy figure like Andrew Jackson, hewn craggy and rocky in a few deft strokes from a hickory stump, or a jaunty, confident FDR, cigarette holder jutting from his jaw, or Abraham Lincoln sad, lamenting, troubled. Donald Trump in high relief on a collectible gold coin.

America was recently on edge, locked in racial showdowns that claimed only Certain Lives Matter, that believed cops woke up every morning hoping to go on shift to shoot down unarmed black men.

It seems long ago. We recall NFL players refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and instead taking a knee. Today? BLM revealed as a money-making hoax while NFL and college players are doing a funny, awkward Trump Dance in the end zone, laughing and bumping each other’s fists.

The left’s quivering hysterics over Trump building a new Auschwitz for gays and people of color is yet another grotesque lie.

Proof: Watch Donald Trump onstage at his 2025 inauguration, mingling with The Village People performing his campaign song, a gay anthem called YMCA. See him shake hands with all of them: Indian Chief, construction worker, bare-butt cowboy, police officer, everyone doing the silly little Trump Dance in front of millions at the event and on TV.

Trump is the insane left’s Hitler. He is their genocidal Nazi Fuhrer come to exterminate his enemies and “Steal Our Demockwacy,” sob sob whimper.

Oh the horror! Ah the humor!!