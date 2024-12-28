Good News: Supervisors Wrap Up Year Without Doing Additional Harm Or Making Any More Bad Decisions

Nothing but routine business and pointless bureuacratic navel-gazing at the Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Supervisor Dan Gjerde had resigned last month and wasn’t even there to get his whereases. Most decisions were conveniently put off to next year when two new Supervisors will be seated. Supervisor Glenn McGourty rambled on at painful length about various ways to give Board members some admin support, but at the end couldn't even bring himself to recommend that they start by moving the Clerk of the Board back to the control of the Supervisors.

After basking in the glow of some vapid whereases, McGourty, reading from several pages of prepared notes, went on for over 40 minutes (!) with a self-congratulatory summary of himself and his one mundane term on the board, carefully omitting his conflict of interest and his role in several embarrassing fiascoes he initiated or contributed to. (We don’t need to list them, do we?) We got a kick out of McGourty’s cold-blooded dismissal of his predecessors when he claimed that, “Other boards have not been as functional as this one.”

McGourty injected some unintentional humor into the day’s holiday festivities when he said he supported the Board’s moribund “budget ad hoc committee” because it is “nimble.”

A few cannabis permittees complained that the Supervisors are still imposing unfairly burdensome rules and taxes. After telling the growers and dispensers that the program is running a little smoother than it has in the past (now that the number of permit applications has fallen to a trickle), the Supervisors, as usual, ignored them.

The laughs kept on coming (although perhaps only to yours truly) when, toward the end of the meeting, CEO Darcy Antle robotically deadpanned her way through her boilerplate CEO report noting several times along the way that she was “very excited” or “really excited.”