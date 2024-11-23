Valley People 11/23/2024

ANDERSON VALLEY’S LONG-AWAITED $300k-plus new ambulance delivery was delayed again last month when, during the installation of the complicated medical equipment, the ambulance assembly vendor discovered a wiring problem in the Ford chassis (assembled in Mexico) they were building the ambulance on. The chassis now has to be returned to Ford for wiring repair. The ambulance purchase, ordered more thaan two years ago, has been funded by a combination of Volunteer Firefighter Association fund-raising donations, strike team equipment reimbursements (which have increased in the last few years because 1. there are more fires around the state to respond to, and 2. Anderson Valley’s fire department has been far-sighted enough to have a couple of new wildland/structure engines that are suitable for strike team deployment, and 3. Anderson Valley has been lucky to have enough volunteer firefighters to staff and dispatch them) and ambulance reserves. A new delivery date has not yet been provided. (—ms)

HOLIDAY DINNER AT THE GRANGE

The Anderson Valley Foodshed and AV Grange are hosting the Community Holiday Dinner on December 8, 2024 from 5-8pm at the Anderson Valley Grange #669 and all are welcome! This is an annual tradition and ‘it takes a village’ of elf helpers to feed our one of a kind community, so if you’d like to help set-up, cook a portion of the meal or appetizer, or be a part of the clean-up crew please click on the Google doc link below. Thanks and see y’all at the holiday dinner!

JEFF BURROUGHS

Mary, Thelma, & Alonzo Kendall

Alonzo Kendall is an interesting character. The current town of Boonville used to carry the moniker of Kendall City, so named after the fellow seen here in this photograph, Alonzo Kendall. A mister W.W. Boone, yes with an "e" in the spelling, bought Kendall out and changed the name of the town. W.W. Boone was the 2nd cousin to the famous Daniel Boone so I guess his name carried enough weight to convince everyone to make the change. Why Alonzo sold out and moved to the coast is a question best left to Mathew Kendall's family to answer.

RON PARKER

Alonzo Bernham Kendell - Mary Kendell and daughter Thelma. Other children Courtney, Edith, Lowell. Edna

Mendocino County. Matt Kendell, any relation?

I GUESS you’re getting old if you remember when “onshore flow” was called by its rightful name, which used to be fog, and what’s with weather people saying things like, “Onshore flow will bring morning clouds” when the referent clouds are the fog, and didn’t they learn back in grammar school that one clear word is better than two foggy ones?

ON LINE COMMENT: “Yall wanted a cop in town so bad, so don’t complain when he pulls you over for some bs.”

Stephanie Marcum replied:

A lady got hit crossing the street last Friday. Right in front of AV Market. By a local. A Jr High kid only made it half way through the cross walk and had to stop because the north bound car was speeding. My son almost got clipped leaving the high school last Thursday because someone was passing on the shoulder. I could go on and on.

ONE CRISP Saturday morning not so long ago, I walked straight into a “Walk for Life West Coast” demonstration in San Francisco. I didn't have the faintest idea what the demo could be about until the marchers got close enough so I could read their signs. The Bay Area media later reported that there were 10,000 of them, but they were strung out from the Marina Green to Fisherman’s Wharf, having made their eerily subdued way from the Wharf by Aquatic Park.

There were at least 50,000 of them accompanied by what seemed to be 10,000 cops who’d been assigned to escort as mild an army of protesters you are likely to see. San Francisco’s law enforcement priorities have always been a mystery. Your living room on a Saturday night has more potential for violence than was expressed by these anti-abortion people, en masse, for all of a Saturday afternoon.

But I’ll bet the tactical thinking, such as it tends to be in Frisco, was that a whole bunch of very nice, middle-class Catholics were coming into Sin City for the day and we don’t want them attacked or in any way disturbed by our population of belligerent atheists and free-floating nutballs, the police assumption being that twenty-five-year-old males carrying gory blow-ups of dismembered fetuses are perfectly sane.

There was no need for five hundred or so cops, most of them drawing overtime pay, in a city whose murder rate was, as always, unacceptably high. Anyway, the Pro-Lifers made up the most orderly demonstration I’ve ever seen, so unlike the unruly, left-wing mobs I’ve been affiliated with over the years that I had to remind myself that these marchers weren’t some kind of very odd mid-day hallucination.

No, sir, these silent throngs of church-going people didn’t acknowledge with so much as a glance the comparably subdued counter-demonstrators, of whom there were very few. To the scattered counter-demonstrators representing the forces of Pro-Choice it must have seemed like they were picketing their grandmothers and their local elementary school population.

It was a tough slog. There were so many pro-lifers between me and the vivacious splendors of Pier 39, all I could do was press on against their incoming tide. And on. And on, they came, seemingly unending, ten or so of them more or less abreast, well-behaved little kids waving “Choose Life” placards, young women brandishing “Irresponsible Men Love Abortion,” many of the marchers brandishing plastic fetuses.

“Irresponsible Men Love Abortion” was a slogan that tempted me to pause for an argument: Irresponsible men, and most men period, as all intelligent women certainly know by the time they’re fifteen, and the dumb ones find out the hard way, are like dogs; they don’t give any more thought to the consequences of their frenzied lusts than they do to whomever it is they happen to be lusting with.

The Catholics are undoubtedly correct about the necessity for orderly sexual relations. For the good of the children hetero relations require ritual and sanction otherwise we get what we have now — hit and run men, abandoned women with semi-abandoned children.

I slogged on, amazed that the Pro-Life parade seemed unending. I wanted to re-mount my bicycle and ride on down through Aquatic Park, not wriggle uphill against a human flood like, well, like a fanatic spermatozoa determined on conception! When I got to the top of the hill overlooking Fort Mason the ranks of silent Papists still pushed towards me, so many of them I couldn’t possibly get on my bike for an easy cruise down the hill and on through Aquatic Park.

I reconciled myself to walking and pushed on, my bicycle politely ahead of me all the way to the Bushman at the Wharf, a black man who, from his seated bucket behind a concealing shield of fresh greenery, growls and half-lunges at unsuspecting passersby, much to his and their amusement.

That’s it. His act. The original Bushman had been at it for twenty-eight years, and averaged about a hundred dollars a day from appreciative spectators, people like me, the easily amused. The unique thing about the guy is that he never seemed to get tired of doing the same thing over and over again. Every time he startled someone he was as delighted as his lingering audience. This was a man who loved his work, and where else could he thrive but San Francisco where on an unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon it was humanly impossible to be anything but pro-life.

AV ATHLETICS

Get Ready for Our First Home Basketball Game of the Season!

Come cheer on our varsity teams as we tip off the season with an exciting home game against Rio Lindo this Saturday, 11/16! Let’s show up in big numbers and support our teams as they start what’s sure to be a big season for Anderson Valley!

Game Times:

Girls Varsity at 6:30 PM

Boys Varsity at 8:00 PM

Ticket Prices:

Online: $6 General | $4 Students, Seniors, and Children under 12

(Children under 6 get in free)

Cash at the Door: $5 General | $3 Students, Seniors, and Children under 12

Card payments at the door will match online prices at $6/$4

Let’s fill the stands, show our Panther pride, and give our athletes the support they deserve!

See you Saturday!

SHERIFF STAFFS UP

The Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning swore in two deputy sheriff-coroners and welcomed back one corrections deputy at a ceremony with loved ones and Sheriff’s Office staff in attendance.

Corrections Deputy Gabriel Rodriguez is returning to the Sheriff’s Office after a one-year hiatus. Deputy Sheriff Kevin Di Franco comes to the Sheriff’s Office from the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. Jace Kroh is a recent graduate of the Police Academy and was a Community Services Officer with the Sheriff’s Office prior to today’s appointment. All three were raised in Mendocino County. Please join Sheriff Kendall in congratulating Gabriel, Kevin and Jace.

A VALLEY READER WRITES: Anyone know what happened to this guy. Gschwend Rd. Just curious.

LOCAL’S NIGHT THURSDAY AT WICKSON IN PHILO.

I went on Saturday and the new menu items were amazing and portions generous! Grab your bestie and split a Molto Meat Pinsa and the Roast Chicken with Lemon-Herb Sauce. With your 20% off, you can leave satisfied and happy for only about $21 per person plus tax/tip!

HOLIDAY POP-UP

PETIT TETON FARM

Petit Teton Farm, a couple of miles south of Boonville, is open Mon-Sat 9-4:30, Sun 12-4:30. Right now we have sungold and heirloom tomatoes along with the large inventory of jams, pickles, soups, hot sauces, apple sauces, and drink mixers made from everything we grow. We sell frozen USDA beef and pork from our perfectly raised pigs and cows, as well as stewing hens and eggs. Squab is also available at times. Contact us for what's in stock at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com. Nikki and Steve

Hop picking near Ukiah, circa 1910. (via Marshall Newman)

SPORTS TRIPS to Point Arena used to be quite exciting for Boonville people, sometimes a little too exciting. Way back, circa 1966-67, when Boonville fans were quick to resort to fisticuffs, a propensity that would now be denounced by the prevalent Appropriate Police as extremely inappropriate, the Fog Eaters and the Boonts went at it in an all-out co-ed brawl that took Sheriff's deputies and off-duty CHP officers the better part of an hour to quell. No one was injured, not even the Senior ladies who went at it until they collapsed from exhaustion. But for several years Boonville and Point Arena teams did not compete against each other for fear of a re-occurrence.

MAGA is a pretty wide tent. People have different reasons for supporting him.

The biggest reasons are probably inflation, that Trump is not "woke", and wants to secure the border.

Many people despise Biden and Harris and wanted to see them lose.

Many people detest Harris because she is an empty pant-suit.

Some Trumpers might be from the Ron Paul school, but Dr. Ron Paul himself has many doubts about Trump, as you can hear for yourself on "Ron Paul on Trump’s Shocker SecDef Pick" on antiwar dot com, Nov 13 or 14.

Trump preaches a certain type of "industrial policy", and is PRUDENT about trade, that appeals to some workers.

And of course, many Christian and some Jewish Israel-first types love him, given his comments and past actions. But he is not any more pro-Israel than Biden is. They, like most of Congress, are all owned by the Israel Lobby. And I bet most Jewish Americans who voted supported Harris.

ON-LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY

Like a roller coaster diving down from the top, the rather pleasant feeling of weightlessness and stomach floating is now morphing into the increasing g-force of slamming backwards into the seat, eyeballs pressed into sockets, face-ripping in the wind and white-knuckling of the crash bar as survival instinct kicks in. The screaming has just begun.

We backpacked 12 miles into a wilderness area from the nearest parking lot. During the night a group in a campsite a nearby was playing hip hop rap music late into the night. Don't know what kind of speakers they packed in but they were plenty loud. I expect that kind of bullshit at car accessible campsites but to hike 12 miles with a backpack on and still blast shitty poetry with a bass beat. Blew my mind. People can't enjoy quiet solitude anymore. Everything has to be noise, noise, noise, noise. Like I said, you can't go anywhere in this world anymore without encountering another human being.