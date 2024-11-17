Announcements 11/17/2024

DIRTY CELLO PLAYS THE AV GRANGE

by Terri Sites

The Anderson Valley caught up with Halloween on November First with a dinner/costume party/concert at the Grange Hall. The Valley’s free spirits came out in force to strut their stuff incognito as everything from devils to Luna moths and many, many witches.

First was catching up with friends and neighbors while eating the chicken dinner 5:30-6:30. A costume contest was scheduled for 7:00 but so was the concert. So a compromise was arrived at. Music started around 7:30 and the costume parade happened during a break. Lots of creativity was shown as local characters pranced across the stage giving onlookers a full view. Captain Rainbow in his beanie cap MC’ed. A real standout was a Dia De Los Muertos senorita. She (or he) hidden by a skeleton mask wore a beautiful headdress crowned with flowers. Her very full skirt ballooned out with multiple petticoats that floated and swayed prettily as she walked. Never for one minute coming out of character or revealing her real identity, she was hands down the most compelling entrant winning first prize.

The evening’s band, Dirty Cello continued burning the house down with their unique string music style. The bass player and the drummer were both out sick so the cello and guitar had to compensate. They filled the hall with so much sound and fury it is hard to imagine what the band would have sounded like with their other two instruments in the mix. It is probably safe to say that this is the only band around that utilizes the cello as a lead instrument instead of an electric guitar.

Rebecca Roudman, a classically trained cellist, takes the lead and was admirably assisted by her husband-guitarist (and former classical flutist) Jason Eckl. Rebecca who has been playing cello since she was seven, says that they will play “Anything that kicks butt and allows us to rock out.” She gets her cello to “wail, emote and shred” in a way that you really have to hear and see to believe. Her vocals are right up there in with Janice and Grace in intensity, soulfulness and sass.

Thanks to the Anderson Valley Grange for bringing music and especially dancing to this little burg. It enriches our lives a great deal being able to celebrate together. A joyful noise and a chance to dance heals the mind, body and spirit. Dirty Cello is a very class act and we were lucky to have them. The energy level they brought with their performance was formidable.

If you missed the party you can catch Dirty Cello in Mendocino at “Valerie,” 10546 Lansing Street in Mendocino on December 14th. Tickets available online: You can go to Dirtycello.com and click on “shows.”

A Sample: https://youtu.be/LoLxV0BHhBk?si=svpTPVLM0giordTb

ANDERSON VALLEY HIGH & JUNIOR HIGH RETIRED STAFF REUNION

by Terry Sites

Many memories came flooding back as Anderson Valley High and Junior High School retired staff members gathered for a reunion at the AV Senior Center on Sunday, November 10 from 3 to 7. Brainchild of Mary O’Brien, Kathy Cox and Kathy Borst, the party went off without a hitch. Mary’s collection of old yearbooks and snapshots sent people back in time. “I don’t remember my hair ever looking that dark…,” “Look how happy the kids look in that picture,” “I wish Robert was here to see those pictures of the Redwood Classic,” and so on.

A potluck dinner was followed by an invitation to share stories with the microphone provided. Kathy Cox eloquently quoted “There is no road; your footsteps are the road.” Speaking of herself and her coworkers she said, “We were constantly learning new things every day — every single one of us. We did such a great thing. We worked together well and we cared so much about those kids and they knew it. Other places some of them might have fallen through the cracks.”

Mary O’Brien spoke to the collegiality of the staff during those years. She credited JR Collins (who was in attendance) for his ability to delegate and allow people to do what they did best without undue interference. She remembered him as the most fit principal ever who would never walk anywhere when he could run. She said that if she had to give a name to her career it would be “The Perfect Storm.” Jeannie Collins told us how Anderson Valley changed her life in so many ways not the least of which was meeting her husband JR. “So much love is in my heart for that time at both Clearwater Ranch and AVHS.”

The consensus was that many of their students have gone on to become stalwart members of the community.

Beth Swehla, who describes herself as the “baby” of the group, has now been teaching for more than half of her life (22 years). “You have to get along with the staff and give the kids what they need. Why leave to go somewhere else? We have great kids even on their worst day. They still want to be loved and cared about.” Nadia Berrigan remembered an early mentor advising her to teach something that she really liked (Art). Gaining students’ trust took her awhile but once gained the art department became a place where students could take refuge when life got complicated. Nadia was always an excellent listener.

Stephanie Adams, long time cafeteria assistant under Terry Rhoades, remembered the playful relationship she developed with cafeteria workers and how those high spirits might not have been tolerated or appreciated in a bigger school. Terry Rhoades (with the most years in service to the school district of any living person) was on hand to prepare for the potluck and keep it rolling smoothly throughout the evening. A photo of her and JR standing together reflects the understanding between them that served so well for all those years.

A good time was had by all. The turnout filled the Senior Center with good conversation, head shaking and laughter. Thanks to all who helped make this special event possible.