Valley People 11/2/2024

ANDERSON VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL was featured in a ABC-7 news item about the pros and cons of Proposition 2 Wednesday evening. The proposition authorizes about $10 billion in school facility bonds costing about $18 million with interest. Opponents say the schools ought to be budgeting for their own facility improvements, not borrowing. But whatever the source of funding, Anderson Valley’s bond-funded improvements have been a net positive. Anderson Valley was not mentioned by name, but apparently someone thinks it’s an example of the benefits of school facility improvements.

BILL KIMBERLIN:

Anderson Valley from above. When I was a kid it was all apples, timber and sheep. I am fine with the changes here because that is what humans do, we adapt. In some ways it is better now than when I was young. However, I would like to see the trout come back to the Navarro. We need to dam the rivers here as we always did in summer, and take them out in winter. That was why we had trout in abundance, Don't get me started.

THE AVA recommends Peskin for mayor of San Francisco. Might as well do some name-dropping here, which I usually avoid doing but feel an odd compulsion to indulge in it here before a captive audience. Ready? I DON'T know Mayor London Breed but she's always struck me as a Frisco version of a cross between Mo Hulheren and Mari Rodin, if that comparison makes any sense. I've been to a couple of comp-ticket ballgames with Dan Lurie, a very likeable dude fer shure, whose mayoral candidacy is mostly funded out of his fathomlessly deep pockets and out of which he's funded some good things for a city that just might be unmanageable. No question of his love for the place. Lurie would be a giant step up from Breed and would probably do ok presiding over the inexorable, slo-mo implosion of the city. If I were voting in San Francisco I'd go for Peskin, a very smart guy whose years of experience as a supervisor and Board Chair has prepared him to make the monster work if anybody can. The late Warren Hinckle called Peskin “the Napoleon of North Beach,” a designation deriving from Peskin's famously prickly personality. Peskin is also a former subscriber to this fine publication in its print incarnation. Met him a couple of times and liked the way he got right to the point in political conversations. Not a thing phony about the guy.

FROM the July 1st 1964 edition of the Anderson Valley Advertiser: “…It was pointed out that the development of a water conservation program in the Navarro Watershed was essential to the future development of this area.

That water was needed for irrigation, domestic use, recreation needs, and for the enhancement of our fish and game resources. It was also pointed out that a dam or series of dams could not only furnish water for these purposes but could also help prevent damage by flash floods during the winter.”

AND YOU’RE mos def an old timer if you remember Charmian’s Style Shop in Philo whose advertisement read, “To market! To market! Don’t buy any hogs! Come down to the Style Shop and look at our togs!”

COMPUTER PEOPLE probably already know that there’s much interesting water information on the United States Geological Service’s website, including the Navarro River. (Bob Abeles, white courtesy telephone, please. I’m almost afraid to ask, but what’s the latest on our battered Navarro?)

WE ONCE RAN a photo of a purported Boonville baseball team — vintage WW Two — that didn't ring a single bell in the memories of local old timers.

The speculation was that the referenced Boonville is one of the other five Boonvilles spread across our vast land. Semi-pro baseball was once very big in Mendocino County as it was everywhere in the country. Boonville had a pretty good town team in the 1950's while Fort Bragg was a real powerhouse before and after the war. Ukiah's ballpark back in the day was on the site of the present Safeway. The state hospital at Talmage also fielded a strong team composed, I understand, of equal parts inmate and staff. And Indians fielded some strong teams that played Sundays in Covelo, Ukiah and, I understand, Point Arena.

ALLAN MILLETT once sent along a clipping from an Indiana newspaper announcing “Photographer Timothy Briner and Cannery Works, a New York-based nonprofit arts group, recently announced the launch of Boonville USA: The Death and Life of America's small town, an ambitious six-month photographic journey to six different towns named Boonville. According to Briner, ‘Each of the six Boonvilles vary in size, history and geography, which offers a window into where we're headed. My aim is to transport people with photography, and to bring back a sense of time, place and atmosphere that touches something universal and current in the American experience’.”

THERE ARE BOONVILLES in New York, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina and an extinct Boonville in Texas. Did the book ever make it into print?