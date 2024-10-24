Valley People 10/24/2024

AV FIRE CHIEF ANDRES AVILA:

I reached out to CalFire regarding the status of the Mountain House Road multiple fire investigation and the Grange Fire investigation knowing full well that investigation information is appropriately kept confidential to ensure proper investigation techniques and confidentiality of processes are maintained. The Mountain House Road incidents [six separate roadside fires presumably all set by one person withing a short period] are still under investigation. Any public information that could help the investigation should be passed on to CalFire/Willits. (707-459-7414). Investigators have made good progress on the Grange Fire investigation and are completing some final testing before sending their report to the District Attorney for initial review. Submitting this report to the DA is the first step in many steps required by the judicial process and it will likely be some time before a final conclusion is made in the courts.

THE ARTISTS OF ANDERSON VALLEY will hold their yearly Open Studio on November 9-11 11AM-5 PM. Go to artistsofandersonvalley.org for more information. Local artists participating in the tour this year are: Rachel Lahn, Doug Johnson, Rebecca Johnson, Beat Gallery, Nadia Berrigan, Marvin Schenck, Colleen Schenck, Candida Sanlorenzo, Martha Crawford, Saoirse Byrne, Antoinette Von Grone and Rebecca Goldie. (Terry Sites)

REDWOOD CLASSIC COMING SOON

Become a Sponsor for the 65th Annual Redwood Classic!**

We’re excited to welcome 16 schools and their fans, families, and communities to this year’s tournament! With many local schools participating, it’s a great chance for your business to connect with the community.

For $200, your business will receive: Program Recognition; Logo Displayed in the Anderson Valley Gymnasium, PA Shoutouts at Halftime.

Join us in supporting our athletes and making this event unforgettable! For details, message us or contact jtoohey@avpanthers.org

These funds go to pay for the officials at the event and help bolster our student body sports fund throughout the school year!

Thanks Everyone!

The tournament starts 12/4

John Toohey, AV Panther Athletic Director

ELIZABETH KNIGHT

This is my grandfather Arthur Knight. Hopland and Yorkville Pomo. He was raised on the June Ranch in Boonville. Him and Jack June grew up together as best friends. His grandmother Effie Luff and Grandfather Frank Luff raised him as his mother passed away pretty young. My Grandfather worked the backhoe for Smokey Blattner and eventually for Dean Titus. He helped develop a lot of properties, ponds and septic systems. I love hearing stories about him. Do you have any stories to share?

VICKI WILLIAMS:

Highway 128, 13.66 mile marker. This is to the person who puts out their entire Kirkland Costco Dump load. Listen, I’ve already picked it up two times this year. I know it’s the same person over and over again and you’re actually smart enough to keep your name out of there. But here’s the thing: you’re dealing with someone who picks up trash for free for Cal Trans who loves to be a detective on the side. I will find out who you are and you will get the thousand dollar fine. PERIOD

To the Modelo drinkers out there who put your cans all the way down 128 there’s a special place for you and it’s called the dump. Why don’t you try going there?

Love this valley like it’s yours. Thank you.

TIME PIECE AT THE GRANGE

The Anderson Valley Grange presents “Time Piece: A Play on Time” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9 and 15-16 at 8 p.m. at 9800 CA-128, Boonville. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Time Piece” is a dialogue-less play set to music, with a story and score by local playwrights Jainned Boon and Daniel McDonnell, and visual direction by local artist Katie Williams.

Accompanied by a live band, the characters explore, through pantomime, the arrival of a new clock in their small town and the ways in which it impacts their lives. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Philo Poplars

THE ANDERSON VALLEY is never more beautiful than it is at this time of the year, with enough bright yellow from the poplars now grown in just enough profusion to perfectly supplement the rest of the deciduous autumnals’ annual display, and all of this splendor placed against the gold of the hills to the east, the green of the evergreens to the west.

YOU ARE either on the bus or off the bus, as Ken Kesey dictated some years ago, and most of us know that Boonville is home to the legendary school bus driver, Shorty Adams, ret. Shorty had logged more than three million safe miles behind the wheel of the big yellow machine without ever having given a kid the heave-ho, and he transported the usual number of unruly children who’ve been fast-forwarded through the genetic process from simian to sixth-grader. Shorty maintained order partly through force of character — for a little guy he could also be quite formidable in a physical sense, and would get directly in your face regardless of how big you were or who your mommy and daddy happened to be, and because he’d been at it for so many years Shorty could remember driving your grandmother to school. You acted up and Shorty would remind you that your parents never acted this way, and what would they think if they saw you now? Shorty's been confined to sick bay for some time now, and all of us still see him driving that big bus up and down Highway 128.

THERE WAS ANOTHER Boonville bus driver, Bible Bill as he was called, who had a hard time with the kids, but Bible Bill didn’t blame them, or their parents, or television, or Hostess Ho-Ho’s. He blamed the devil. One day, with feral little ones merrily bouncing around his bus to the tunes of high decibel f-words, Bible Bill pulled off to the side of the road and called the bus barns for a replacement driver. “I can’t go on today,” he said. “I feel Satan’s presence is so strong something bad is going to happen unless I get off this bus.” And he did, and Satan spared his junior disciples, and Bible Bill had saved the kids from hell’s fire, although parents and the school authorities were more perplexed than grateful.

AS MAJOR Mark Scaramella, USAF ret, can and does often tell you, the County’s current budget mess goes much deeper than just authorized but unfilled positions and ballooning Teeter Plan debt. Sloppy budgeting is one of the main reasons that so little gets accomplished in Mendocino County. If you don’t budget for something with a deadline and a distinct work product for the budgeted funds, you never get much for your money. If your budget is just a list of departments and what it costs to staff them, maintain their computers and pay their office expenses, that’s all you get: staffing, computers and offices with no discernible output or product. “Work” in these ill-defined departments (particularly Public Health and Mental Health) typically include staffers gabbing on the phone and sitting for hours in blah-blah meetings. The County, of course, being essentially unmanaged for decades, avoids project or caseload budgeting because that would require actual cost estimates and might lead to annoying questions about why the projects aren’t done or why workload is becoming backlog or exactly what purpose does So and So serve?

LOCAL FARM STANDS

Brock Farms

The farmstand is closed now for most produce, but we are selling Pumpkins, Thursday through Sundays in Boonville.

Velma's Farm Stand at Filigreen Farm on Anderson Valley Way in Boonville

Friday 2-5pm and Saturday-Sunday 11-4pm

Fresh produce this week: pears, apples, winter squash (delicata, kabocha, koginut, acorn), eggplant, last LAST of the tomatoes, sweet peppers, hot peppers, sprouting broccoli, potatoes, celery, fennel, cabbage, frisee and possibly other chicories!, cauliflower, onions, beets, carrots, kale, chard, basil and flowers. We will also have dried fruit, tea blends, frozen blueberries, olive oil, everlasting bouquets and wreaths available. Plus some delicious flavors of Wilder Kombucha!

All produce is certified biodynamic and organic.

Follow us on Instagram for updates @filigreenfarm or email annie@filigreenfarm.com with any questions. We accept cash, credit card, check, and EBT/SNAP (with Market Match)!

Petit Teton Farm

Petit Teton Farm is open Mon-Sat 9-4:30, Sun 12-4:30. Right now we have sungold and heirloom tomatoes along with the large inventory of jams, pickles, soups, hot sauces, apple sauces, and drink mixers made from everything we grow. We sell frozen USDA beef and pork from our perfectly raised pigs and cows, as well as stewing hens and eggs. Squab is also available at times. Contact us for what's in stock at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com. Nikki and Steve

Blue Meadow Farm

Open Tuesday – Sunday, 10 AM - 7 PM, Closed Monday

Blue Meadow Farm

Holmes Ranch Rd & Hwy 128, Philo, CA 95466

(707) 895-2071