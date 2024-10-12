Valley People 10/12/2024

JOHN TOOHEY (AV Athletic Director)

I am in search of a large redwood round suitable for turning into an award plaque for the 65th Redwood Classic basketball tournament. This tournament is going to be the biggest ever, and I'd like to make a championship plaque to represent a tournament of this scope. I'll attach a terrible AI rendering of what I had in mind. If you have somehting and could bring it by the school, I would appreciate it! Thanks AV

THEATRICAL EVENT AT THE PHILO GRANGE

Join us for 'Time Piece: A Play on Time' at the Anderson Valley Grange in Philo, on November 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 7, doors at 8.

‘Time Piece’ is a dialogue-less play set to music, with a story and score by local playwrights Jainned Boon and Daniel McDonnell, and visual direction by local artist Katie Williams.

Accompanied by a live band, the characters explore, through pantomime, the arrival of a new clock in their small town and the ways in which it impacts their lives.

Come early to enjoy live music before the show, and take the opportunity to visit one of Anderson Valley’s many excellent restaurants.

We look forward to seeing you there!

The GOAT HOUSE players: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566590854866&sk=about

RECKLESS TEENS IN AV

[1] Whatever high school kid that owns the white infinity needs to stop endangering peoples lives! I got passed on 128 by the grange with my kids in the car and he almost put our lives in danger because he almost hit oncoming traffic.

[2] I just picked my son up from his buddies house and at the gravel pit a white car was sitting there with the lights off. I drove by and boom, 2 seconds later they were on my ass with their high beams on. I dipped left onto my driveway and they slammed on the brakes and sat there. So I stopped and put it in reverse and backed down the driveway. They sped away. It wasn't the same car as your incident, but wtf is going on in the valley?

[3] Kids driving like psychos. It’s insane. My mom almost got hit by a brown tundra just a couple days ago with my baby in the car too. Someone is gonna end up dead if not a whole family. It’s crazy.

AMANDA SHEFFER FAIRALL:

Fairall’s FARM food wagon will be at Anderson Valley Brewing Company on Friday.

Our last Anderson Valley Brewing Company date of 2024, come out to eat & enjoy the fabulous music with a cold one in the AVBC Beer Park 1ish-7ish

**specials will be our Mac Attack Bowl, Mac Daddy Wrap (Mac n cheese in a wrap with your meat choice), Buffalo Blue Chicken Tacos or Chili cheese loaded sweet potato fries (veggie or meat options available).

We prefer cash/venmo but also can accept cards/Apple Pay

BRUCE MCEWEN:

MEMORIES: The mind drifts off down the gutter. Like it did when I came out of Judge Moormans’s Boonville Meet & Greet at Lauren’s and found Judge Behnke humbly sitting on the sidewalk with an ancient setter/retriever mix prattling platitudes to the old dog. I was so moved I sat down too and tried to say something profound, but my tongue got tied I started to stutter and my mind rolled off down the gutter. (Thank you, Guy Clark.)

HARVEST IS STILL VERY MUCH A FAMILY AFFAIR IN ANDERSON VALLEY!

The Kobler Family has been in the Valley since the early 1970s when they founded Lazy Creek Vineyards, one of the first tasting rooms. Norman, who moved to the Valley when he was seven, now operates Philo Vineyard Solutions and owns the Vonarburg Vineyard, planted to Riesling.

Shown here is his wife, Colleen, and his mother, Theresia, and their two dogs, Ramsey (closest) and Kita (back near the vines).

Happy harvest, everyone!

FROM THE MENDOCINO BEACON of August, 17th 1907: “Wendling (today's Navarro) is a bustling place, twenty miles out from Albion, situated among wooded hills in a picturesque canyon. The place is barely three years old and has a population of between three and four hundred, and has been made by the employment of about 200 men at good wages. A.G. Stearns, the president and general manager of the Stearns Lumber Company, is a practical lumberman and looks carefully after the details of the business. He conducts his business in such a manner that his men consider it fortunate to be employed by such a company. He is an up-to-date man and spares no pains or expense in keeping his plant strictly modern. One of the most affable and thoroughly competent mill superintendents in Mendocino County is William Lukes. He is a man of wide experience in the sawmill business and together with his natural abilities in this line and his keen sense as to what constitutes a strictly modern mill, he is running one of the most perfect one-site mills in the state. We are indebted to Mr. Lukes for showing us through the mill Tuesday. A drink from the famous soda water well was downed. The effervescence is very pronounced. When the pump is started, the water shoots out of the well a distance of ten or fifteen feet.”

THE OLD WELL, I believe, now lies beneath the Navarro Store. Water for the mill was drawn from a cistern hand dug by Chinese labor into the hillside west of 128 nearby. I think it still supplies several of Navarro’s homes with water as pure and untouched as the first sip taken by Adam and Eve.

ANNE FASHAUER

For my birthday this year, I'm asking for donations to Toy Fox Terrier Rescue Inc. I've chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you'll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal. I've included information about Toy Fox Terrier Rescue Inc below.

We are a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, nationwide, breed-specific dog rescue group run by volunteers, dedicated to the re-homing of Toy Fox Terriers (TFTs) who need one, whether they are strays or because their owners can no longer care for them.

Fundraiser for Toy Fox Terrier Rescue, Inc

A READER WRITES: “My friend asked me to be her plus-one at a wedding today. I had never met the happy couple. When we arrived, most of the guests were already there. I wore attire that I thought was suitable for the occasion. I was sorely mistaken. In contrast with the white satin pants and blouse I had chosen, the other guests were milling around in cut-off shorts and matching plastic cups filled to the brim with Coors Lite. My friend and I (the only people of color in attendance) dutifully took our seats and waited for the ceremony to begin. The preacher asked us all to stand. Then, to the tune of Marvin Gaye's “Let's get it on” the wedding party emerged. After the ceremony, the groom yelled, “Let's Get it On” and chuckled to himself. That was our cue to go. Let the gringos party.”

IS THERE a more encouraging sight than the summer fog lying in gray wait at the Navarro end of the Valley, its breezes beating back the afternoon heat of Philo and Boonville, its soft damp settling over us as we sleep? So, like, where is it?

IF YOU'RE LIKE ME, and fortunately for you you aren't, you're mystified at the economics of the wine business, which now resemble the tulip mania which swept Europe’s speculating classes in the early 17th century. Investors pumped up the value of the bulb to fantastic prices before someone said, “You know, purty as tulips are, they sure as heck ain't worth ten thousand bucks each.” The bubble burst and several thousand Dutchmen jumped off their windmills. Palatable as wine can be when it’s very late and you’re out of beer and whiskey, how is it possible that Duckhorn, the people who famously painted redwood fencing white at their Philo Winery, could persuade a group of investors to fork over $250 million for it?

According to the Chronicle back in the day, “Duckhorn, meanwhile, with more than 300 acres of vineyards in Napa and Mendocino counties, had been exploring a possible sale since March, with a price tag rumored to exceed $250 million. Neither side would discuss the financial terms of the deal beyond saying that the shares held by Duckhorn's 80 individual investors had been replaced by a 'controlling investment' from GI Partners.” Further evidence that we're definitely in tulip mania territory was this statement, complete with the “V” word, from Margaret Duckhorn: “They seem to have the same vision and commitment that we have, and that was very important to us.” In a world dominated by people who whitewash redwood, Ms. Duckhorn is undoubtedly correct.

ANDERSON BROS AT CAL POLY

FROM THE AVA of June 26, 1968: “In the early hours of last Saturday, at the Alice Ostrum Price house 7 miles north of Philo, there occurred incidents which have shocked all residents of the Anderson Valley community. As nearly as can be learned the following seems to be the chronology of the events. The house was rented to five girls from San Francisco, one of them the mother of a two-month-old baby. It is reported that the deputies found quantities of marijuana, LSD and other drugs of unknown variety. Nine adults and four juveniles were arrested.” Among the arrested was a Sadie Mae Glutz, a pseudonym often adopted by members of Charles Manson’s seraglio which had briefly touched down in Navarro that fraught year where they quickly came to the attention of the authorities by selling dope to local kids.

OLD TIMERS will also recall when the high school cafeteria was contracted out. Yes, a private family ran it and, as I recall, the food was pretty good, although not nearly as good or as healthy as it became under Gloria Ross and her successors.

A NICE LADY, who turned out to be just as nice in person, called Boonville from the county's tax office one day to tell me that as a veteran I didn't have to pay the business license fee. Which just might be the first time a government entity called a taxpayer to tell him he could pay less in taxes. I was anxious to get the license because without it I was unable to open a bank account for the many thousands of dollars in new subscriptions arriving in Boonville at the rate of six mail bags a day. But to get the exemption a veteran had to produce what’s called a DD-214, a form proving he or she served and was discharged unblemished. I haven't had to produce the crucial document in years because the hippies in my family stole all my military stuff years ago, including my DD-214. I had no idea where the thing was so, to avoid a lengthy search for the doc I simply paid the extra $42 non-vets pay for a biz license. But darned if the grand County of Mendocino didn't have my old form on file! And double darned if the nice county lady didn't call me to tell me the good news, and triple darned if she didn't hand me my cash refund the very next day! I take it all back, government, the years of abuse I've heaped… well, one positive interface in 60 years shouldn't carry me away off to Superlative Land, but the County's Treasurer/Tax Collector Office has always been A-OK with me.

UNITY CLUB REMINDER: Not All the Exec Committee hostesses in October. We had to split up to make sure each meeting can be covered. (Jean Conlon)

LOCAL FARM STANDS

Brock Farms farmstand in Boonville is closed now for most produce, but we are selling PUMPKINS. Thursdays-Sundays, 10-5

Velma's Farm Stand at Filigreen Farm (Anderson Valley Way, Boonville)

Friday 2-5pm and Saturday-Sunday 11-4pm

For fresh produce this week: table grapes, pears, apples, winter squash (delicata and kabocha), eggplant, tomatoes (heirlooms, cherry tomatoes, new girls), sweet peppers, hot peppers, sprouting broccoli, green cabbage, hakurei turnips, potatoes, celery, onions, spinach, arugula, beets, carrots, kale, chard, basil and flowers. We will also have dried fruit, tea blends, frozen blueberries, olive oil, everlasting bouquets and wreaths available. Plus some delicious flavors of Wilder Kombucha!

All produce is certified biodynamic and organic.

Follow us on Instagram for updates @filigreenfarm or email annie@filigreenfarm.com with any questions. We accept cash, credit card, check, and EBT/SNAP (with Market Match)!

Petit Teton Farm (just south of Boonville)

Petit Teton Farm is open Mon-Sat 9-4:30, Sun 12-4:30. Right now we have sungold and heirloom tomatoes along with the large inventory of jams, pickles, soups, hot sauces, apple sauces, and drink mixers made from everything we grow. We sell frozen USDA beef and pork from our perfectly raised pigs and cows, as well as stewing hens and eggs. Squab is also available at times. Contact us for what's in stock at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com. Nikki and Steve

Blue Meadow Farm

Open Tuesday - Sunday

10 AM - 7 PM

Closed Monday

Blue Meadow Farm Holmes Ranch Rd & Hwy 128 Philo, CA 95466 (707) 895-2071

HENDY WOODS STATE PARK WALK/ ROLL

Tuesday Oct 15th

11 AM to 12:30 PM

Meet at the Day Use Area

Contact: Anica Williams, anica.williams@parks.ca.gov

Tuesday, October 15 @ 11:00 a.m. (approximately 90-minute walk/roll with stops). Cal State Parks Senior Park Aide-Led All Access Trail at Hendy Woods State Park in Philo. Join Park Interpreter, Anica Williams, for a short accessible walk through the old-growth redwood forest of Hendy Woods State Park. In the Big Hendy Grove we will discover some of the incredible connections that are vital to the survival of this unique ecosystem.

Around 12 pm we’ll relax and explore nature journaling; feel free to bring a sketch pad and pens/pencils/paints along with a snack. Meet at Hendy Woods State Park Day Use area. Parking is Limited, consider carpooling. Bring water, sturdy walking shoes, mobility aides, dress in layers and only service dogs are allowed on the trails.

Parking fees: $8/car; for seniors over 62 years old the day use is only $7 – if you have a Disabled Discount Pass for State Parks Day Use is half price ($4) – you can get the pass at the district office (Sonoma-Mendocino Coast District12301 North Hwy 1, Mendocino, CA 95460) before 4:30 pm on weekdays – Pass info on the website: www.parks.ca.gov

Anica Williams, Senior Park Aide, Part-time

BALLPARK MEMORIES, a prose poem. The fog, having bum rushed the Golden Gate to punch Alcatraz square on the jaw, was just poking its fingers into the sunset golden windows of the Berkeley hills as I pedaled my spare parts bike down through the Presidio, along the Marina Green, racing past the piers odd and even on the Embarcadero, hurrying to the ballpark where I bought an uppermost bleacher’s seat for 16 bucks, recalling 1948 Seals Stadium where kids got in for a nickel, and there I sat happy at the very top edge of waterfront San Francisco behind eight Chinese girls who’d been down on the playing field for Camera Day, and throughout the usual losing anguish of the next three hours the girls giddily showed each other photos of themselves arrayed with Barry Zito, who must be very big with young Chinese girls because Zito was the only ballplayer picture they seemed to have captured, and when one girl remarked, “I wish he take his shirt off,” all the girls laughed and laughed, their hands shyly in front of their mouths at such a daring expression of desire, and when a leather-lunged drunk behind us yelled at Zito, who was staggering through his usual five innings, “Give the money back, Zito!” the Chinese girls turned sixteen disapproving eyes on him, as a nearly full moon rose up over centerfield and a million lights came on from the Oakland shipyards to the San Mateo Bridge.