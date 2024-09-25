Remembering ED Denson

A community gathering to remember ED Denson (Eugene C. Denson) will take place on Saturday September 28th from 2-7pm at the Southern Humboldt Community Park, 1144 Sprowel Creek Road, Garberville. Follow the signs for “ED.” As part of the “Food & Flowers Potluck,” attendees are encouraged, but not required to bring main dishes, sides, salads, appetizers, desserts, all manner of beverages, bouquets and memorabilia to share. All food and drinks are donated by attendees, including at the bar, and will be offered at no charge. Donations buckets will be on hand.

The gathering is hosted by MaryAlice Denson, KMUD Radio and Environmentally Sound Promotions. Volunteers are needed for set-up, clean-up, and help during the gathering as well as the Friday before and the Sunday after—to sign up, call Emily at 707-223-4471) or email esp@asis.com. Additionally, please use this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ed-denson-sat-sept-28-memorial-funeral-costs if you’d like to donate towards memorial expenses—extra funds collected will go towards KMUD Radio

ED was a beloved Southern Humboldt music producer, activist lawyer, all around public figure, and devoted husband to his ‘sweetie’ MaryAlice. He will be lovingly remembered for his witty writings, legal acumen, selfless community service , and love of great music. Please join us on 9/28 from 2-7 to celebrate this community treasure.

There will be time for sharing memories and tributes, along with musical entertainment by Barry “The Fish” Melton, Camo Cowboys, the Funnicators, and Darryl Cherney. Archival recordings of ED’s own “Don’t Get Trouble on Your Mind” KMUD radio show recordings will be played.