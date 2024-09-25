Local November Election Highlights

Among the candidates for local elections this November are some recognizable names from the past. Most of the special and school district races are uncontested with the same number of candidates (often including incumbents) as seats. In some races there are fewer candidates than seats which will mean an appointment by the Supervisors. But some races have more candidates than seats.

For example, Former Sheriff Tom Allman is running for one of the three Willits City Council seats that are up for election along with incumbent (and former Willits Police Chief) Jerry Gonzalez, Robin Leler and Matthew Alaniz.

Former Sheriff Jim Tuso is an incumbent board member of the Redwood Valley/Calpella Fire District and is running unopposed for one of three seats up for election. Incumbent John Strangio is instead running for the Ukiah City Council and is not running for re-election to the Redwood Valley/Calpella Fire District Board. Anne Woida is the only other candidate for the remaining two seats there.

Former Ukiah Attorney Brian Carter, son of the legendary Republican fixer-attorney Jared Carter and former Attorney for infamous Pacific Lumber CEO/criminal Charles Hurwitz, who now lists his residence as “Manchester,” is running for an appointed seat on Redwood Coast Fire District board.

Scott Cratty who manages the Mendocino Fire Safe Council is running for a vacant seat on the Ukiah Valley Fire District board.

Incumbents Adam Gaska and Tom Schoeneman are the only candidates for the two Redwood Valley Water District board seats.

Former Coastal County road manager, former Grand Jury member, and former candidate for Fourth District Supervisor Steve Cardullo is running to fill a vacant seat on the Westport Water District board.

Four candidates are running for two “full-term” Mendocino Coast Healthcare District board seats including incumbent Paul Katzeff (of Thanksgiving Coffee) and Mikael Blaisdell, Lynn Finley and Gabriel Maroney. Incumbent Sara Spring is not running for re-election. In addition, Jan McGourty (“appointed”) and Paul Garza (also “appointed”) are running for the Healthcare District’s two “short term” seats.

Three political newcomers are running for two open seats on the County School Board since incumbents Charlene Ford and Drew Duncan are not running for re-election: David Strock, Nancy Bennett and former AV Superintendent and former County School Superintendent Michelle Hutchins. This could be the most interesting local race since Ms. Hutchins lost by a narrow margin to current County School Superintendent Nicole Glentzer in a hotly contested and mean-spirited race in 2022.

Occasional AVA on-line commenter Lew Chichester is not running for re-election to the Round Valley Unified School district board. Instead, incumbent Zoe George will run against Steve McCormack and Cindy Nelson for the two Round Valley Unified seats that are up for election.

In two of the more closely watched local races we see five candidates running for two seats on the Fort Bragg City Council: Incumbent Lindy Peters, along with Ryan Bushnell, Bethany Brewer, Scott Hockett and Mel Salazar.

And inland, there are two incumbents, Josephina Duenas and Doug Crane running against four new candidates Kris Mize (formerly of Anderson Valley), Heath Criss, the aforementioned John Strangio and former Second District Supervisor candidate Jacob Brown. The latter two of which are also members of the newly reassembled “Mendo Matters” group which is lobbying the Supervisors to do something about the increase in homeless encampments in the Ukiah Valley area.

In Anderson Valley the three incumbents for the AV Unified Board, Richard Browning, Saoirse Byrne and Justin Rhoades are the only candidates for the three seats. The AV Community Services District Board sees three candidates running for three seats, two of which are incumbents Valerie Hanelt and (appointed) incumbent Steve Snyder along with architect “Sash” Williams who will replace Francois Christen.

Some local ballot measures are also of interest:

Measure V (Ukiah Valley Fire District): “to adequately fund firefighter/paramedic emergency responses to house fires, wildfires, medical emergencies, car accidents; to hire/train firefighters/paramedics; upgrade aging firefighter equipment and life-saving tools, shall the Fire District enact a $33.50/unit annual parcel tax using the schedule of units in voter-approved Ordinance 97-1 (annual adjustments not to exceed 2%), raising approximately $987,000/year until ended by voters; annual public reporting; all money used exclusively for local fire and emergency medical services.”

Measure W (City of Ukiah): “Shall Ukiah City Code Section 1752 be amended to increase from the current 10% to 13% the transient occupancy tax imposed on the room rate charged to customers of hotels and motels and vacation rentals in the City of Ukiah?”

And Measure X (City of Point Arena): “Point Arena Essential Services Measure. Shall the measure providing Point Arena funding for city services, such as public safety, pier operations, and general government services by establishing a 7/8-cent or 0.875% sales tax providing approximately $90,000 annually until ended by voters, and requiring independent audits and public disclosure of all spending, be adopted?”

For the full list of candidates and positions go to: mendocinocounty.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/66389/638609673769630000