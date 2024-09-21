Mendo Matters Makes Their Case; Supes & Sheriff Lukewarm

“To The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors,
A significant amount of taxpayer money is being spent to fuel what has become a multi-million dollar “homeless economy” in our County, benefiting both the housed and unhoused populations. However, this Board does not appear to know the total dollars spent per individual, nor the cost-benefit outcomes.
We are requesting this Board initiate a comprehensive audit and cost/benefit analysis to determine exactly how much each homeless individual (both housed and unhoused) is costing the County. This should include all relevant service agencies such as fire, police, sheriff, and hospitals, public works, etc.
Also, there should be a requirement and condition of funding that all County contractual service providers submit verifiable documentation of monies they received from both the State and Federal government.
We do not want to receive the same generalized response as before, referencing a national average. We want data specific to this County. Additionally, we do not want to hear that obtaining the facts is “too convoluted.” If these figures are unknown, how can you, as Board members, continue to approve expenditure after expenditure of taxpayer dollars without proper accountability? It is now time to be accountable. The Mendo Matters group is formally requesting the board add this request to a future meeting agenda within the next 60 days.
ATTN: Request for Immediate Action
Mendocino County Board of Supervisors:
Maureen Mulheren, Chair; John Haschak, Vice-Chair; Dan Gjerde; Ted Williams; Glenn McGourty
Darcie Antle, Mendocino County Executive Officer
Charlotte Scott, Mendocino County Counsel
Matt Kendall, Mendocino County Sheriff
Dave Eyster, Mendocino County District Attorney
Ukiah City Council: Josefina Dueñas, Mayor; Douglas Crane, Vice Mayor; Susan Sher; Juan Orozco; Mari Rodin
David Rapport, City Attorney
Sage Sangiacomo, City Manager of Ukiah
Captain Cedric Crook, Ukiah Police Chief
Dear Public Representatives:
Our citizen-based group, Mendo Matters, respectfully requests the immediate adoption of the Care Response Unit (CRU) model, developed by the City of Fort Bragg in collaboration with the Marbut Report.
Mendo Matters represents a coalition of business owners, property owners, and concerned citizens who are united by the shared goal of improving the vitality of our community. Our steadfast efforts focus on addressing critical issues, including public safety and the economic well-being of Mendocino County. We believe the current approaches are insufficient in resolving the persistent challenges we face as a county, and we urge the implementation of new, effective strategies.
The CRU model was originally designed to address the homeless crisis in Fort Bragg and is based on the findings of Dr. Robert Marbut's comprehensive study on homelessness in Mendocino County, conducted between 2019-2021. While Fort Bragg has successfully adopted his recommendations, they have yet to be implemented county-wide. We have attached the CRU model for your review, which highlights its effectiveness in a relatively short period of time. We strongly believe that the county-wide adoption of the CRU model will enhance both the safety and appeal of Mendocino County for residents and visitors alike. The model offers nearly 30 recommendations, including the principle of “engage, don't enable,” a zero-tolerance policy toward encampments, and the reduction of redundant services to name just a few.
By implementing equal or similar approaches across our county, we can begin to restore the health and vibrancy of our communities.
We urge you to prioritize the well-being of Mendocino County by adopting this proven model. Mendo Matters remains dedicated to this community, and the many visitors who wish to enjoy touring our beautiful region. Together, we can restore Mendocino County to its full potential. We invite you to contact us via email at mendomatters@gmail.com or by phone at 707-489-3669.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Sincerely,
Mendo Matters
Signed by: Kerri Vau, Martha Barra, Jacob Brown, Adam Gaska, Julie Golden, Ross Liberty, Ken McCormick, Todd Schapmire Sr., Richard Selzer, John Strangio, Lynette Rose.”(Strangio and Brown are both running for seats on the Ukiah City Council.)
MARK SCARAMELLA NOTES: On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors received the Mendo Matters group and their presentation lead by Adam Gaska and Kerri Vau. In response, Supervisor Mulheren said the issue should be addressed by the famously ineffectual multi-multi-agency “Continuum of Care,” the center of the “homeless economy” that Mendo Matters is complaining about. Mulheren asked Behavioral Health/Public Health Director Dr. Jenine Miller for a comment. Miller said, essentially, that she and her department(s) have nothing to do with homelessness, although she wasn’t against the CRU approach. Sheriff Kendall said he thought that Fort Bragg’s CRU model was ok for Fort Bragg but that sometimes they just shifted people from the City to the outskirts of the city and called that a success, but the County can’t do that. Kendall seemed reluctant to take on the CRU approach because unless Proposition 47 — which essentially decriminalized petty theft and drug possession — is reformed by the upcoming statewide Proposition 36, there is no incentive for drug-addicted petty criminals and addicts to enter treatment and therefore no “stick” to arrest them or threaten them with arrest and, via Drug Court or the like, force them into treatment. No commitments were made. The Mendo Matters group, along with Supervisor-Elect Bernie Norvell and Supervisor Elect-Madeline Cline, are likely to put more pressure on the Board for a more active response in the upcoming weeks, including persistent pressure to adopt a version of the Fort Bragg CRU approach and implementation of the key elements of the Marbut report. Waiting for Proposition 36 is not likely to be enough. All the people we know in the Mendo Matters group are personally involved in trying to deal with the growing homeless camps in the Ukiah Valley and they are frustrated at the lukewarm response from the Supervisors and the Sheriff.
I was wondering if the Sheriff had anything more to say about Fort Bragg shifting homeless folks out of town. I live just outside town, would like to know exactly what he meant. It seems like a fairly serious allegation, that’s not part of the model. Do they just tell them to move along if they’re not local? I know where those folks end up, in the woods at the end of my street.
If CRU/Marbut recommendations are adopted County wide, they could go to encampments outside the city limits and offer them services or bus ride back to wherever they came from. Furthermore, I am a firm believer that the majority of California voters are going to vote in Prop. 36, they’ve seen enough. “No more Mr. Nice Guy”!
MAGA Marmon
Yea I agree, that approach seems pragmatic to me. I’m still learning about the whole Continuum of Care apparatus and it seems like some shaking up is overdue.
New poll shows majority of Californians support Prop. 36
71% yes
26% no
https://www.abc10.com/video/news/new-poll-shows-majority-of-californians-support-prop-36/103-115ba87f-6b6a-4e2a-bff0-0b307c6e5bbc
MAGA Marmon
Good morning. we absolutely do not move them along and I don’t feel that is what the Sheriff meant. The hardcore cases that don’t want to follow our plan eventually move out of the city. Out of the city by definition means the county. Six months into our program I wrote a letter to all of the council members and supervisors in the county stating this very thing will happen and offered them the opportunity to get on board. Now here we are. We recently applied for a grant with the sheriff and just got word that our grant application was successful. What does this mean? The city of Fort Bragg will expand its CRU services from Westport to Mendocino in partnership with the Sheriff’s office. We will be supplying the CRU member, and they will provide the deputy. Hope this helps
Thanks Bernie, it does help. I think Fort Bragg is doing a great job and I’m glad you don’t think that was the intent of his statement. I didn’t hear it and just felt like it was kind of a slap. Great news about the grant!
Fort Bragg has a very good program! They concentrate on long term solutions! NOT DUMPING! The success of FB program is based on reconnecting, (by agreement) those who have families and loved ones who care, and want to help . Fortunately not all programs are “dump and run”. It just takes a little more effort then the “out of sight out of mind “ most cities favor! Spending all the homeless money to pay for someone to sit by a phone to buy a one way bus ticket. (Hoping they come back for job security)
I’m not in favor of “dump and run” either. When I worked for the Mendocino County Youth Project for the first time in the early 90’s we had a program where we would connect runaways back with their families and provide them busing back to their love ones. Prior to providing transportation we talked extensively with both the teenager and their parents to make sure we weren’t putting the kid in danger who ran away from bad situations.
MAGA Marmon