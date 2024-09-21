Mendo Matters Makes Their Case; Supes & Sheriff Lukewarm

“To The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors,

A significant amount of taxpayer money is being spent to fuel what has become a multi-million dollar “homeless economy” in our County, benefiting both the housed and unhoused populations. However, this Board does not appear to know the total dollars spent per individual, nor the cost-benefit outcomes.

We are requesting this Board initiate a comprehensive audit and cost/benefit analysis to determine exactly how much each homeless individual (both housed and unhoused) is costing the County. This should include all relevant service agencies such as fire, police, sheriff, and hospitals, public works, etc.

Also, there should be a requirement and condition of funding that all County contractual service providers submit verifiable documentation of monies they received from both the State and Federal government.

We do not want to receive the same generalized response as before, referencing a national average. We want data specific to this County. Additionally, we do not want to hear that obtaining the facts is “too convoluted.” If these figures are unknown, how can you, as Board members, continue to approve expenditure after expenditure of taxpayer dollars without proper accountability? It is now time to be accountable. The Mendo Matters group is formally requesting the board add this request to a future meeting agenda within the next 60 days.

ATTN: Request for Immediate Action

Mendocino County Board of Supervisors:

Maureen Mulheren, Chair; John Haschak, Vice-Chair; Dan Gjerde; Ted Williams; Glenn McGourty

Darcie Antle, Mendocino County Executive Officer

Charlotte Scott, Mendocino County Counsel

Matt Kendall, Mendocino County Sheriff

Dave Eyster, Mendocino County District Attorney

Ukiah City Council: Josefina Dueñas, Mayor; Douglas Crane, Vice Mayor; Susan Sher; Juan Orozco; Mari Rodin

David Rapport, City Attorney

Sage Sangiacomo, City Manager of Ukiah

Captain Cedric Crook, Ukiah Police Chief

Dear Public Representatives:

Our citizen-based group, Mendo Matters, respectfully requests the immediate adoption of the Care Response Unit (CRU) model, developed by the City of Fort Bragg in collaboration with the Marbut Report.

Mendo Matters represents a coalition of business owners, property owners, and concerned citizens who are united by the shared goal of improving the vitality of our community. Our steadfast efforts focus on addressing critical issues, including public safety and the economic well-being of Mendocino County. We believe the current approaches are insufficient in resolving the persistent challenges we face as a county, and we urge the implementation of new, effective strategies.

The CRU model was originally designed to address the homeless crisis in Fort Bragg and is based on the findings of Dr. Robert Marbut's comprehensive study on homelessness in Mendocino County, conducted between 2019-2021. While Fort Bragg has successfully adopted his recommendations, they have yet to be implemented county-wide. We have attached the CRU model for your review, which highlights its effectiveness in a relatively short period of time. We strongly believe that the county-wide adoption of the CRU model will enhance both the safety and appeal of Mendocino County for residents and visitors alike. The model offers nearly 30 recommendations, including the principle of “engage, don't enable,” a zero-tolerance policy toward encampments, and the reduction of redundant services to name just a few.

By implementing equal or similar approaches across our county, we can begin to restore the health and vibrancy of our communities.

We urge you to prioritize the well-being of Mendocino County by adopting this proven model. Mendo Matters remains dedicated to this community, and the many visitors who wish to enjoy touring our beautiful region. Together, we can restore Mendocino County to its full potential. We invite you to contact us via email at mendomatters@gmail.com or by phone at 707-489-3669.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Mendo Matters

Signed by: Kerri Vau, Martha Barra, Jacob Brown, Adam Gaska, Julie Golden, Ross Liberty, Ken McCormick, Todd Schapmire Sr., Richard Selzer, John Strangio, Lynette Rose.”(Strangio and Brown are both running for seats on the Ukiah City Council.)

MARK SCARAMELLA NOTES: On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors received the Mendo Matters group and their presentation lead by Adam Gaska and Kerri Vau. In response, Supervisor Mulheren said the issue should be addressed by the famously ineffectual multi-multi-agency “Continuum of Care,” the center of the “homeless economy” that Mendo Matters is complaining about. Mulheren asked Behavioral Health/Public Health Director Dr. Jenine Miller for a comment. Miller said, essentially, that she and her department(s) have nothing to do with homelessness, although she wasn’t against the CRU approach. Sheriff Kendall said he thought that Fort Bragg’s CRU model was ok for Fort Bragg but that sometimes they just shifted people from the City to the outskirts of the city and called that a success, but the County can’t do that. Kendall seemed reluctant to take on the CRU approach because unless Proposition 47 — which essentially decriminalized petty theft and drug possession — is reformed by the upcoming statewide Proposition 36, there is no incentive for drug-addicted petty criminals and addicts to enter treatment and therefore no “stick” to arrest them or threaten them with arrest and, via Drug Court or the like, force them into treatment. No commitments were made. The Mendo Matters group, along with Supervisor-Elect Bernie Norvell and Supervisor Elect-Madeline Cline, are likely to put more pressure on the Board for a more active response in the upcoming weeks, including persistent pressure to adopt a version of the Fort Bragg CRU approach and implementation of the key elements of the Marbut report. Waiting for Proposition 36 is not likely to be enough. All the people we know in the Mendo Matters group are personally involved in trying to deal with the growing homeless camps in the Ukiah Valley and they are frustrated at the lukewarm response from the Supervisors and the Sheriff.