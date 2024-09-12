Valley People 9/12/2024

KATE COOK

The hamburger booth at the Boonville fair (which benefits the AV Fire Department) needs more helpers after a few people had to back out due to illness. If you can help, let me know which time and role you want. Perks include free entry to the fair, a free burger, and much gratitude from the organizers.

Shifts:

Fri: 3-6 set-up (cutting onions and tomatoes, etc.)

3-6 grill; 6-9 2 @ assemblies

Sat: 7-10 Window (cashier)

Sun: 3-6 Assembly; 3-6 grill

41ST ANNUAL CHESTNUT GATHERING at the Zeni Ranch will be Saturday, November 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm.

30995 Fish Rock Road, Yorkville

Potluck dinner this year! Bring something to add to the table along with your own eating supplies. Dogs on leashes ok, but your responsible for your pet.

Chestnuts are $4 a pound if you pick, or $7 if already picked. No credit card service. Call or text Jane Zeni, 707-684-6892. Fresh raw chestnut honey, T-shirts and our popular nut sacks will be available, and other farm products.

NORM CLOW:

This was an interesting 13th anniversary for Ruth, June 3rd in 1985, being recognized as an Honorary Chapter Farmer of the Anderson Valley Chapter of the Future Farmers of America. She had been hired in the agriculture department at our high school in January of that year and, as usual, put in a tireless effort to help make the program a success, which it was. She was a program assistant and helped manage the school farm. Interestingly enough, it was her involvement in the department that was a major part of us being able to move to the Micronesian Islands in 1991. In 1987 or so, the head of the department, Steve McKay, organized FFA chapters in Costa Rica, where he owned a small farm, and later in those islands. I had been recruited to serve as the chairman of the department's advisory board due to my local background in agriculture, and we both felt this strong urge to explore the opportunity of living in the Western Pacific. Eventually we did. Side note: before we made the move to Pohnpei in 1991, where we were neighbors of one of the teachers and his family who had come to AVHS the year before with a group of island ag teachers for some new training (the fact that Kiyoshi's wife was the sister of the president of the FSM Development Bank didn't hurt, I hasten to add). Ruth and I were both made honorary chapter farmers - I'm thinking they forgot Ruth already was one. sort of like I've forgotten where that particular certificate is . . .

Yorkville Hotel and home of E.M. and Elizabeth Hiatt. Built in 1860.

Many years ago Hwy 101 north, came through Cloverdale, turned left towards the coast, (now Hwy 128,) went 8 miles then went north again, (now Mountain House Rd,) then up to Hopland. Here is the Mt. House gas station that was there at the intersection next to the barn. The barn was there for many years but eventually collapsed due to old age and deterioration. This is my Great Grandfather E.B. Hiatt. Picture date estimated to be in the 1920s. When 101 went up the Russian River route the station closed. That portion of the road became Hwy 28, then later and now 128. Note the sign on the roof and a sign on the barn.

PANTHER VOLLEYBALL STARTS SEASON WITH WINS

Last night, AV Panther JV and Varsity Volleyball defeated Calistoga! Tomorrow they travel north for their overnight trip to Humboldt county where they will take on the McKinleyville Panthers. On Friday the girls will tour Cal Poly Humboldt in the afternoon and then take on the Huskies of Fortuna High before returning home. Let’s go panthers!

— AV Sports Director John Toohey

AV ATHLETICS

Andreson Valley Soccer will take on Del Norte in the Cougar cup soccer tournament this Saturday!

The regional pools of this tournament were played earlier this season against Middletown and Credo. The Panthers defeated Credo but dropped the game against Middletown. Game 1 will be a Upper Lake at 9am. Game 2 will be played a Clear Lake High school at either noon or 1:30pm.

AV ATHLETICS

Anderson Valley High (enrollment 135)

@ Fortuna (enrollment 850)

JV Volleyball defeats Fortuna in 2 sets.

Varsity defeats Fortuna in 4 sets.

Small School - Giant Loud Roar

AV PANTHER ATHLETIC DIRECTOR JOHN TOOHEY

Our AVHS Volleyball team is top 3 in the Section (Division 6). Come out and support them Tuesday evening as they host Mendocino. JV at 5pm, Varsity at 6pm. Fill the Gym!

TRUDY SMITH, commenting on our recent item about Donna Ronne (Michelle) former playboy model who lived in Anderson Valley.

“I remember Donna Ronne playing pool at the Boonville Lodge back in the 70s, Not sure the exact date, but from what I was told, she was in Playboy magazine at one time. My brother had that magazine. My mom put it way up in the closet. It might still be there! Donna had a very curvy shape, as I remember. She showed it off with the tight knit mini dress she wore.”

POSTAL SERVICE VEHICLE CRASHES INTO TREE ON SR-128, HEAD INJURIES REPORTED

by Matt LaFever

A US Postal Service vehicle crashed head-on with a tree on a windy section of State Route 128 west of Navarro this afternoon reportedly resulting in head injuries. First responders are currently converging on the scene.

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate the incident occurred around 3:55 p.m. when a USPS vehicle described as a “small Honda SUV” collided with a tree.

Initial reports indicate the occupants suffered a head injury, successfully got out of the vehicle, and proceeded to lie on the ground nearby.

As of 4:10 p.m., a report on conditions has yet to be issued by first responders at the scene. Air as well as ground ambulance have been dispatched, but that's subject to change upon assessment of the patient.

(MendoFever.com)

LOCAL FARM STANDS

Velma's Farm Stand at Filigreen Farm

Now open on Sundays!

Friday 2-5pm and Saturday-Sunday 11-4pm

For fresh produce this week: pluots (Flavor Queen, Flavor King, Dapple Dandy), french prune plums, apples, melons, watermelons, summer squash, eggplant, tomatoes (heirlooms, cherry tomatoes, new girls), sweet peppers, hot peppers, cucumbers, sprouting broccoli, chinese cauliflower, green cabbage, hakurei turnips, new potatoes, celery, spring onions, arugula, spinach, lettuce mix, beets, carrots, kale, chard, basil and flowers. We will also have dried fruit, tea blends, olive oil, everlasting bouquets and wreaths available. Plus some delicious flavors of Wilder Kombucha!

All produce is certified biodynamic and organic.

Follow us on Instagram for updates @filigreenfarm or email annie@filigreenfarm.com with any questions. We accept cash, credit card, check, and EBT/SNAP (with Market Match)!

Petit Teton Farm

Petit Teton Farm is open Mon-Sat 9-4:30, Sun 12-4:30. Right now we have sungold and heirloom tomatoes along with the large inventory of jams, pickles, soups, hot sauces, apple sauces, and drink mixers made from everything we grow. We sell frozen USDA beef and pork from our perfectly raised pigs and cows, as well as stewing hens and eggs. Squab is also available at times. Contact us for what's in stock at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com. Nikki and Steve

Blue Meadow Farm

Open Tuesday - Sunday

10 AM - 7 PM

Closed Monday

Holmes Ranch Rd & Hwy 128, Philo, CA 95466

(707) 895-2071

Brock Farms

M-T-W closed

Thursday-Sunday, open 10-6

Right now, I have potatoes, onions, some tomatoes, basil, cabbage, shishito peppers, and cabbage.

ATTENTION WHEEZERS & GEEZERS

Anderson Valley Senior Services Assessment

The AV Health Center is doing a survey of community members over 50 to assess Senior Services available in Anderson Valley. There is a digital link at the top of the survey that will allow you to do the survey online, or feel free to print a hard copy of the survey or pick one up at the Senior Center or at the Clinic and fill it out: AVHC Survey

DURING my recent hospitalizations, I couldn't help noticing that the medical people all appeared to be fit, with a large percentage of the males sporting gym-made biceps. Of course one would expect medical people not to weigh in at 300 pounds, but at least here in the suburban bubble most of the passing parade seems reasonably proportionate.

I BOUGHT JIM FIXX'S book on running the very day Fixx, still in his forties, dropped dead of a heart attack near the Fairmont Hotel, apparently unaware his blood pump was so defective he should have been walking. Of all the dumb things I've done in my careening life, distance running is near the top of the list. After my fifth or so marathon, and innumerable running events, it finally occurred to me, or I read the advice from a credible source, that brisk walking was aerobically just as good as running, besides which you got to see the sights rather than pounding along wondering how your knees were holding up. These days, depleted from a serious affliction, I'm gradually regaining my strength, never vast in the first place, by walking, light weights and push-ups, about a total hour a day.

WHICH reminds me of my unique morning of murder and marathons some forty years ago. The Sheriff’s Department had uncovered a fresh lead on an old murder and robbery which occurred near the “drunk tree” only a few yards from the Navarro store. A young man had been found shot to death in his sleeping bag, apparently for whatever valuables he may have possessed. The ”drunk tree,” for persons unfamiliar with The Valley prior to the arrival of the Golden Horde and the consequent blanding down of local personalities, was the clump of second-growth redwoods due west of the store, conveniently within tottering distance for the multi-generational drink and discussion group assembled there daily.

THERE WERE many days that the wine-fueled regulars dis-assembled right where they were, falling asleep on an array of battered easy chairs and cast-off couches until old lady Zanoni opened the front door of her store the next morning, and their deliberations could resume.

EARLY ONE MORNING, way back when I was foolishly training to run a marathon just to see if I could do it, I jogged from Boonville to Navarro just as Rob Bloyd, a retired logger, was waking up in a discarded La-Z-Boy at the foot of a redwood. “Goddam!” he demanded. “What in the hell are you doing?” I explained that I’d just jogged into town from Boonville. “Bullshit,” the old man thundered. “That’s humanly impossible. For chrissakes you looked like a Stanley Steamer coming up on me out of the tule fog like that. Scared hell outta me. Well, anyway, you’re an inspiration. Damned if you haven’t inspired me to jog on over for a little somethin’ to get me up and runnin,” he cackled, gesturing toward old lady Zanoni who was just then opening the door to her crucial emporium.

THE TRUE SITUATION in America for millions of people is this Boonville guy I know who has three hernias he can’t get fixed because he works on his own as a carpenter. Works hard, too. He can’t go on welfare to get the operation he needs because he makes just enough money not to qualify for Medi-Cal. His sons hope to get into the Army because there’s no work for them as Pop’s helpers.

MARSHAL CURATOLO of the fine Oakland book store, Walden Pond, writes: “We printed up a lot of Edna Sanders’ ‘Bahl Gorms in Boont’ (not the entire book) and gave them out to AVA regulars. Much glee and appreciation from them. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Chamber of Commerce receives some orders at 1976 prices.”

MR. CURATOLO’S REFERENCE is fleshed out by the National Observer of January 1976, whose piece on Mrs. Sanders recipe book begins, “O Frabjous Day! A Boontling tells how to bake doolsies by Daniel Henninger. Back about 1890, a group of young Californians living around Boonville in Mendocino County developed a language of their own called ‘Boontling.’ At first Boontling wasn’t much more than teenage slang, but it survived and develop into a private form of communication for about 500 people in the area. Recently, a retired California schoolteacher named Edna Sanders compiled a charming little cookbook using the Boontling language. ‘Before a meal could be prepared,’ Mrs. Sanders writes, ‘a huge jeffer (big fire) was built in the stove. This was bahl (good) on a frigid dee (cold day), but nonche (bad) when Old Sol (the sun) was high. Dames (women) would sprinkle dumplin’ dust (flour) in the oven. If it turned black the oven was too hot, when only slightly brown the oven was too cool, but if it turned a golden brown rather quickly, the oven was just right for the baking.’ The following Boontling recipes are from Mrs. Sanders’ cookbook,

Bahl Gorms In Boont (good eating in Boonville).

Broadie Pot Roast (beef):

4 or 5 lb pot roast of brodie (beef)

1 large onion, chopped

6 large carrots, sliced

2 turnips, sliced

4 boos halved (potatoes)

1 cup ruddy nebs (water)

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup celery, sliced

3/4 cup of fratti (wine)

Dust broadie with dumplin’ dust (flour). Sear carefully in melted suet.

Place in Dutch oven, salt and pepper, simmer gently on the stove until nearly done. Add the rest of the ingredients and more ruddy neds if needed. Cook until done.”

And on to Christmas doolsies (cookies) and ganos (apple) pudding…

A READER WRITES: Driving home from Ukiah to the Coast on Thursday I stopped in at the Farmhouse Mercantile store in Boonville to look around. They always have interesting items, many of them hand-made or local or both. While I was outside I saw a sight I have not seen around here in decades: a young woman with perfect posture. Not snooty or aloof, but comfortable and confident. Her strolling to wherever she was going gave the impression that she had the proverbial book balanced on her head. She was attractive, of course. But her posture and casual, upright stride made her stand out. I think she may work for one of those store fronts in the area. Not sure. For a moment I thought I had time-traveled back to the 50s in San Francisco when most women walked like that. I had to wonder how such a young woman could find herself walking around downtown Boonville looking so striking in the 21st century.

MARSHALL NEWMAN

I don't know where Carey Opening is located, bu that was the location of this teepee burner. First time I have seen this card.

Ed note: Foot of Greenwood Road?

THE LEGENDARY BOONVILLE BEERFEST '25

Hey, careful man, there’s a beverage (festival being scheduled) here. No official word yet on the theme, and we haven’t 100% confirmed the musical lineup, but it’s probably not going to include the Eagles. For now mark it an 8, err, mark it May 10, 2025. And yea, it’s the day before Mother’s Day, but the cool mom’s out there will understand. We asked ours, they said “book it” and mentioned that a ticket would make a lovely Mother’s Day gift.

Tickets & Info

We know those first images of pumpkins, especially when the leaves haven’t started to change colors yet, can be a little jarring. And far be it from us to jump the gun on seasonal cheer, especially where pumpkin-flavored-anything is concerned.

Thing is, this year’s Fall Hornin’ is a limited release with limited availability, and we don’t want you to miss out if you don’t want to miss out. Find it near you by clicking that handy dandy little beer finder button below.

Find Fall Hornin

YEARS AGO we received a generic accusation of a misquote from AV High math teacher Kathy Borst. Ms. Borst says we didn’t quote her graduation speech accurately, and what we did quote was out of context. So, what should we do? Take her word for it? Of course not. All we said was that she announced she was going to give a long, boring speech and she lived up to her opening remarks. What was there to misquote? Ms. Borst failed to provide specifics.

WE TAKE MISQUOTES very, very seriously because we’ve been misquoted literally hundreds of times over the years ourselves, often deliberately, by our media colleagues. And most of these hacks use tape recorders! How can you screw up a quote if you’ve got the goddamed thing on tape? But… But the complaints about misquotes we get are usually nothing more complicated than the quoted person not liking or even remembering what he or she in fact said.

THE AVA’s Misquote Complaint Policy was first promulgated in the early 90s when the late Diane Paget, a CSD board member at the time, said she had been misquoted in a minor CSD meeting report about a paving project at Boonville International. Ms. Paget said she hadn't said what she had said, implying that it was intentional because the editor had once complained that he didn't think Ms. Paget, as an elected official, should attend meetings barefoot, gratuitously characterizing Ms. Paget's leathery bare feet as “gunboats.”

THE PROB with Ms. P's complaint was that she did not provide us with the alleged misquote or prior misquotes she said we were guilty of. Like most media critics she simply stated her complaint as fact, and to suggest otherwise, well, we never have claimed infallibility on our end.

WE WORK hard to get accurate quotes into our reporting. If there are significant misquotes we correct them, but we’ve never received a request to correct a specific misquote. What we have received is a hundred or so demand letters from woof-woofing lawyers threatening to sue us unless we print a retraction of some opinion their gouged clients have found objectionable.

JARED CARTER, the famed Ukiah attorney once demanded that we retract an editorial cartoon depicting Supervisor Butcher and her husband as drunks and their two Amazon daughters as out-of-control rich girls who seemed to think they could do whatever they felt like doing in the Ukiah context. One daughter had kicked a Ukiah Police officer in the pills, another had appeared at a board meeting to denounce her mom’s fellow supervisor, Norman de Vall, as “a fucking asshole.” Madam Butcher had also threatened to sue the Ukiah Police Department for mistreating Amazon Girl, her daughter, to which the Ukiah PD threatened to sue Butcher for malicious prosecution because the kid had gone off at Taco Bell in front of many witnesses and had assaulted the cop, not vice versa. The Butcher girls liked to go around saying, “You better watch out; my mommy is a supervisor.” (Lots of the, ah, dimmer Mendo kids grow up thinking Ukiah or Willits or Mendocino or Boonville or Fort Bragg is the whole wide world.)

IF YOU THINK you’ve been misquoted and go to all the trouble to write in about it, the least you could do is cite the misquote and/or its context in order that we might all judge if you’ve joined the local legions victimized by the meanie faces at the AVA. The format for such complaints is as follows: a. “You reported that I said x, but I never said any such thing.” Or b. “You reported that I said x, but I actually said y.” Or c. “You reported that I said x, and I said something like x, but for the record what I meant to say was y.” Or d. “You reported that I said x, and I said x, but I also said y which you left out.” Or e. “You reported that I said x, and I said x, but on hindsight I should have said y.” Failure to adhere to this complaint format will render your accusation false; moreover, your name will be written down in the AVA’s Big Book of Snivelers. Thank you. — ms