The Annual Steam Up In Willits

Last Saturday and Sunday from 10-5 Willits was the place to be if you fancy steam power. An organization called the “Roots of Motive Power” celebrates each September by hauling out their lovingly restored antique equipment. Visitors are treated to a train ride around an oval track on a train that includes an engine, a flatcar loaded with logs, two observation cars and a caboose, especially popular with the kids. Some engines are wood-fired and some oil-fired to create the steam power. A ride includes all the sounds (steam whistles) and scents (smoke) that existed in the old days.

There was a huge diesel engine on view that was used in more modern logging operations in additional to some smaller “Steam Donkeys” that were used to power cable winches that moved fallen trees into position for transfer by rail or wagon.

The Roots of Motive Power organization “was founded in 1982 to preserve and restore steam and diesel powered equipment used in the California North Coast logging industry from the 1850s to the present.” They are all volunteers keeping the vibrant history of local steam power alive. Boasting an impressive 700 members, they meet every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 9-4. During these meeting times the public is welcome to come and view their historic collection for free. Their site is adjacent to the Willits Museum at 400 E. Commercial St, in Willits.

A large shed on site houses a clubhouse and equipment being renovated and restored. Some whimsical creations on display for the this year’s Steam Up included an engine that popped a hollow can up in the air on a stream of exhaust which fell right back down into its original position as the quantity of exhaust decreased — like a rocket launching then returning to the launch pad. There was a steam-powered hacksaw and a steam powered corn grinder. People were very inventive in finding ways to use the power harnessed from steam. Lots of memorabilia is also on display including the many tools routinely used to maintain steam trains.

For this occasion a steam roller that is actually powered by steam (where the original name came from) was put to use for artistic purposes. This particular steamroller was in mint condition with “Buffalo Springfield” prominently emblazoned on the side. Could this be where the famous rock and roll group got their unusual name? We looked it up and indeed it is!

Visitors were invited to carve small sheets of linoleum. These were then inked, and placed on felt pads on the ground with a sheet of paper on top of the lino. More felt pads were put on top of that and then the “Buffalo Springfield” steamroller rolled dramatically over the whole shebang. Removing the pads and peeling the paper off the lino revealed some impressive complete artwork (like an old letterpress). One artist in attendance did some very large pieces that really looked professional as they hung from the drying line. What a very clever way to make the whole steam “motive power” thing come alive!

All these activities were a chance to peel back the screen of time and peek into how people lived in another day and time. The same spirit that drives the technology explosion of our day drove the inventive minds of yesteryear. They say that Necessity is the Mother of Invention (to invoke another rock band), and it is pretty hard to make an argument against this truth. While we’re at it let’s not forget that “If you build a better mousetrap, the world will beat a path to your (Silicon Valley) door”!

In Anderson Valley there is a parallel group of people who meet regularly who call themselves the “Kimmies of the Codgy Moshe” which loosely translated from the Boontling language means “once young men and their old machines.” A trip to the Anderson Valley Fairgrounds at fair time (this coming weekend) is an opportunity to see a number of these cool “old machines” doing their thing coaxed along by some friendly “once young men.” Check it out.

A special thank you to Marvin Schenk and Bob Sites who attended this event and provided the essential information for this story.