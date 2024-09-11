When A Hitman Is The Only Solution

TIME: Mid-afternoon, mid-May, 2025

LOCATION: Long-abandoned jail cell in former county jail (top floor, Mendocino County Courthouse.)

PRESENT: A high-ranking, unnamed Mendocino County Deputy District Attorney, an unnamed Superior Court Judge, an unnamed court reporter.

DA: Alright, everyone’s here that needs to be here, so we might as well get to the business at hand. Judge, do we all agree that every method and strategy we have enacted concerning these two individuals has failed? And that after 16 years of incarceration, probation, parole, fines and other punishments in Mendocino County, this pair has proven beyond the reach of the justice system? And do we acknowledge some, ahh, extreme measures might be in order?

JUDGE: We do. We agree. I’ve spoken with each of my colleagues both individually and as a body, and there is not a dissenting voice, nor an opinion that contradicts the gravity of the situation and our powerlessness in addressing it. We are unanimous.

DA: And I am proceeding with the support and confidence of my superiors. We are united in our sense of duty, and in our commitment to confidentiality in this plan. No alternative has been suggested.

JUDGE: And have you available today the individual who is capable and willing to carry out our plans?

DA: I do.

JUDGE: And…?

DA: One moment. If you’ll excuse me.

(At which point Deputy DA exits cell/location)

(And returns)

DA: May I introduce the man whose history and experience I have submitted in written form to those involved in this program?

JUDGE: Please.

DA: With us today is (deleted) who, as I have said, is familiar to us at least on paper. He is here to answer questions and to outline actions to bring about the desired results.

WITNESS: Thank you. I believe I understand the mission and I believe myself fully capable of carrying it out with extreme prejudice. Questions?

JUDGE: I, we, are familiar with your background both with the Marine Corps in the Afghanistan campaign, and your more recent work with criminal operations including the so-called Mafia and two separate motorcycle groups.

WITNESS: Correct.

JUDGE: And you understand we are requesting you to undergo what is technically an illegal operation, but which you may undertake with complete and utter immunity from prosecution at the county, state or federal level. And that your compensation will be, in addition to immunity, the sum of two million dollars ($200,000) upon completion of the campaign.

WITNESS: Correct.

DA: Explain, briefly, how you plan to carry out this assignment.

WITNESS: Yes. I understand the two intended targets, one male and one female, have proven they are resistant to and immune from rehabilitation efforts whether incarceration, levied fines, intra-nation deportation. That they have proven a menace to civilized people and that they are known to abuse public facilities, including libraries, hospital staff, shelter workers and their clients, nonprofit agencies, social services facilities and average local citizens That they…”

JUDGE: …I think your grasp is sufficient. And to address the problem?

WITNESS: I prefer not disclosing details. I can assure you with confidence the pair will be eliminated within five days, beginning the moment I am provided the go-ahead signal.

DA: And cleanup? Disposal of the bodies?

WITNESS: Not my job. I will nullify the targeted pair and move on.

Participants exchange glances, nod, and advise hired security agent to proceed as needed, payment delivered as previously agreed.

JUDGE: I think that’s all then.

Looks at court reporter, says meeting is complete, gives curt thank you and nods toward door. Court reporter exits.

JUDGE: And she is Target Number Three. (Glances, nods toward closed door). No witnesses.

WITNESS: Understood. Order of elimination to be determined.

Exits.