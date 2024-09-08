Anderson Valley Hops Into Fall

We’ve made it to September in pretty good shape despite way too many days over 100-degrees. (Thank you climate change.) The one scary fire near the Grange in Philo was quickly extinguished by the excellent, efficient Anderson Valley Fire Department and Cal Fire. There has been very little drifting smoke coming through the Valley from other fires. In past years windows often had to be kept closed to keep smoke out and air purifiers needed to eat smoke that crept in. As most of us rely on opening windows at night to cool down our hot houses “smoke outs” have been a major drag.

As a result, attending local events that come with the approach of fall has been easier and more pleasant than in recent years.

This past week we enjoyed the annual fundraisers for both the Senior Center (BBQ) and the Yorkville Fire Department (Ice Cream Social). The Anderson Valley Brewery presented “The soothing sounds of Beerhoven (sic)” in their beerpark performed live by the Mendocino Wind Quintet: Flute, Oboe, Clarinet, French Horn and Bassoon sponsored by the Ukiah Symphony. Attendees were urged to “Come ready to hear the best of chamber music written for the Quintet in a lighthearted way.”

This past weekend also included five opportunities for retail therapy fans to shop until they drop. Most unusual was Susan Bridge-Mount’s delayed and anticipated “Super Sale” in Boonville on both Saturday and Sunday. This turned out to be a bonanza for lovers of ethnic art, jewelry, rugs and fabric. Susan is a world traveler and she parted with many treasures at incredibly reasonable prices. There were also lots of housewares and garden ornaments in good condition for bargain basement prices.

The traditional Senior Center Labor Day Flea Market over Saturday, Sunday and Monday was small in scale but had a wide range of wares from antiques, plants, jewelry and collectibles. The Senior BBQ Silent Auction offered many unique items donated by Sandy Maillard some of which came from her mother Charlotte’s estate. Many local individuals also donated to the Senior Center auction. Commendations to Renee Lee, Senior Center Director, Philip ‘Mr. Generosity’ Thomas, The Lions Club of Anderson Valley who served up their delicious tri-tip and chicken dinners, and all the members of the Senior Center Board and volunteers. Fal Allen’s margueritas were especially appreciated.

The Yorkville Ice Cream Social/Yorkville Fire Department fundraiser is a well-oiled machine when it comes to fund-raising these days. Scott Hulbert who lives adjacent to the Firehouse (where the Social takes place) is always on hand for any community need especially the needs of the Yorkville Community Benefits Association. He is the first man standing and the last man standing at any Community Center event. Thank you, Scott. The board members are all so capable that it is ridiculous and truly an embarrassment of riches. The planning and execution of this event are always finely tuned. And the amount they raise proves it. This year Val Hanelt (volunteer co-coordinator) and Hans Hickenlooper turned the book sale (a huge job) over to local teachers Casey Farber and Arthur Folz who shouldered the responsibility admirably. Lisa Bauer president of the YCBA was seen flashing about as is her wont unrolling the monster Silent Auction, a juggernaut if there ever was one. Tina Walter publicity, signage, a general nuclear engine, and Peter Gordon, a high voltage food service manager who both never stopped running.

Yorkville Ice Cream Social, 2024

The auction was filled with high ticket “experience” items; airplane rides, beach house stays, catered dinners in beautiful locations, and tours of rarely seen properties. The book sale books were all community donated, and this year Jerry Karp (former owner of Village Books in Ukiah) and Stephanie Gold (former AVHS counselor) donated many, many books from their extensive library on their way out of town to a new life in the Big Apple.

Coming up this week is the AV Senior Center outing to the C.V. Starr Swim Center in Fort Bragg. Also new on the scene are two new restaurants. “Jumbo’s Win-Win” in Philo in the former Libby’s, former Country Kitchen building — a high-end burger joint with all the fixings. Also “Lauren’s at the Buckhorn” is morphing into a newer entity “The Boonville Distillery” with a new chef: Chris, and a new menu with the return of that well-known perennial star-chef Libby cooking on some nights.

So if you’ve got the time and the money there’s plenty to do and see. Before you know it we will be in the lull that precedes Thanksgiving and Xmas. Then it will be a race to the finish line for 2024. Have fun.