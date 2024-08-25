Dancing In The Street

The Little Tokyo area in Los Angeles just celebrated their 140th anniversary. It has been 140 years since the first Japanese business opened in downtown Los Angeles. To mark the occasion a street festival including a lively collection of events lasting several days unfolded. On the last day many different Taiko drumming groups provided a background of thunderous rhythms followed by a Japanese-style street dance. Groups from many locales traveled to Los Angeles to participate in both events upping the energy level and keeping the whole “Japangeles” area buzzing.

As a Los Angeles native (a rare species) I grew up on the West side of LA where many Japanese people lived and had established businesses. Because many of my schoolmates were Japanese I had a chance to visit Japanese homes. This early introduction planted a seed that grew into an interest in Japanese culture that has lasted a lifetime. Attending this festival was such a pleasure.

Especially interesting was the street dance leading up to the closing ceremony. All the groups that came to dance knew the same dances, which were called out as the music for each one began. Forming an oval that was as long a city block (on First Street) they “circled” continuously — one person following the next all doing the same steps in unison. The closest thing to this that we are familiar with is the conga line, but even that is very different. In the conga line people hold each other’s hips in a snake-like form. The Japanese dancers do not touch each other as they dance. Maybe this style developed out of a very communal culture where people have always been encouraged to co-operate and follow social norms closely. This seems a very adaptive strategy for a large population living on a small island. Anyway, the vibe was very positive and happy as they segued from one well-known dance to another.

The Taiko drumming groups also worked very much together as a unit all in matching uniforms with the many members in each troop pounding out the beats in unison. This created a VERY powerful noise. It was impossible not to be energized by the sound that literally shook the bones of all festival attendees.

Taiko drummers drum with their entire body while standing up, not just with their arms and hands while sitting down. It is something like a conga drum is played, but they use very big drumsticks and swing their arms down with great force. Exciting stuff.

Of course there was plenty of Japanese food on hand including BBQ squid on sticks, raw fish and rice Poke Bowls, rice flour and sweet bean cakes and much more. There is a small grocery store that features an imported all-Japanese inventory. The packaging is environmentally unsound but it is visually stunning with lots of neon colors, metallic inks and wild Anime style illustrations. Very fun to look at and those that these were sampled were very tasty - often sweet and salty at the same time.

Souvenir lovers had a field day as the shops sold every kind of sparkly, cute and amusing knick-knack imaginable. Lots of items were keyed to cartoon characters both American and Japanese. Tiny little collectible figures were so popular that they would only let people into the shops in limited numbers. Long lines waiting to get in were common and stretched all the way down the street.

The Los Angeles area is a great destination for multi-cultural experiences. In a five-day trip we had Scottish food at the Tam O’Shanter in Burbank (favorite restaurant of Walt Disney), fabulous croissants at La Princiere French bakery; also good Mexican, Italian and Japanese meals. Driving around we passed Korean, Greek, Armenian, Swedish, British, Jamaican, Hawaiian etc. businesses… You get the idea. So if you are looking for a refreshing dip into other worlds without an expensive and time-consuming plane ride consider a mini-vacation in LaLa land. Internet research really pays off. In fact that is how I found out that my visit to my family would correspond with the Japanese festival. There is always something going on in such a large metropolitan area.

Coming home to Northern California I am always struck by the beauty and the peacefulness of this area. Entering Highway 128 the difference between urban, suburban and rural life becomes starkly evident. We had to dodge a deer, a fox and a dead skunk on the 30-minute ride home from Cloverdale. The thousands of cars of Southern California dwindled to the dozens of cars here. Although I love the excitement and variety there, I am content with my county-mouse lifestyle. Leaving and coming back is a great way to renew your appreciation.

Dancing In The Street

(Martha & the Vandellas)

Calling out around the world

Are you ready for a brand new beat?

.

Summer’s here and the time is right

For dancing in the street.

.

They're dancing in Chicago (Dancing in the street)

Down in New Orleans (Dancing in the street)

In New York City (Dancing in the street)

.

[Pre-Chorus]

All we need is music, sweet music

(Sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet music)

There'll be music everywhere (Everywhere)

There'll be swinging, swaying

And records playing

Dancing in the street, oh

.

[Chorus]

It doesn't matter what you wear

Just as long as you are there

So come on, every guy, grab a girl

Everywhere around the world

They'll be dancing (Dancing in the street)

They're dancing in the street

(Dancing in the street)

.

[Verse 2]

This is just an invitation across the nation

A chance for folks to meet

There'll be laughing, singing, and music swinging

Dancing in the street

Philadelphia, PA (Dancing in the street)

Baltimore and D.C., now (Dancing in the street)

Can't forget the Motor City (Dancing in the street)

.

[Pre-Chorus]

All we need is music, sweet music

(Sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet music)

There'll be music everywhere (Everywhere)

There'll be swinging, swaying (Swaying)

And records playing (Playing)

Dancing in the street, oh

.

[Chorus]

It doesn't matter what you wear

Just as long as you are there

So come on, every guy, grab a girl

Everywhere around the world

They're dancing

They're dancing in the street

(Dancing in the street)

.

[Outro]

Way down in L.A., every day (Dancing in the street)

They're dancing in the street (Dancing in the street)

They form a big strong line, get in time (Dancing in the street)

We're dancing in the street (Dancing in the street)

Across the ocean blue, me and you (Dancing in the street)

We're dancing in the street, yeah (Dancing in the street)…