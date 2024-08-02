AV Volunteer First Responders BBQ

The Anderson Valley Lion’s Club served over 300 Anderson Valley residents a delicious Tri-Tip BBQ dinner including Tri-Tip or chicken (or a few grilled Portobello mushrooms for vegetarians) served with coleslaw, baked beans, watermelon, and a roll and butter plus a homemade dessert (cupcake, cookie, brownie, or lemon bar).

The big event was last Sunday, July 28, between 4pm and 7pm. The Lions were prepared to serve 120 (based on prior years attendance) so it was really a fishes and loaves situation. Fortunately a last minute infusion of burger patties provided by Philip Thomas padded things out. People did not get quite as much meat as they were used to getting but, everyone seemed to take this in stride as it was for such a good cause.

The timing could not have been more perfect. The embers from the “Grange Fire” were still being monitored as everyone sat down to eat. How grateful are we? Really, really grateful. The big turnout reflected this fact and the final funds raised which included the $20 dinner fee, the Silent Auction, the beverages and the donation jars broke all previous records. Well done, First Responders; and well done Lions Club.

Our sympathy goes out to Lindsay Clow and family who lost their home and suffered additional damage at their ranch on Clow Ridge. If you would like to help this family recover from their loss, go to the “GoFundMe” website on the Internet.

https://www.gofundme.com/donate-to-jack-and-alishas-recovery

Also we are very happy to report that the Baynham family whose home was at ground zero of the fire was saved. Also so grateful that Vista Ranch and Indian Creek areas that were evacuated did not lose their homes. How can we ever thank the First Responders enough?

The Anderson Valley Volunteer Firefighters, our Anderson Valley Ambulance crew, Cal Fire and neighboring firefighting crews with their trucks and air equipment and the Anderson Valley Firefighters Association all did amazing jobs. What would we do without them?

If you would like to make a donation you can send a check to AVVFFA. PO Box 414. Boonville, CA 95415.