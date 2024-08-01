The Grange Fire

A series of fires broke out Thursday afternoon near the Anderson Valley Grange. Burning on both sides of Highway 128, the blaze, reported at 3:30pm, spread rapidly into the hills near Prather Camp to the west, Vista Ranch to the east.

Traffic was stopped in both directions of the busy throughway. Fanned by the usual westerly afternoon winds, the fires, designated the Grange Fire by Cal Fire, spread rapidly as area residents were urged to evacuate.

128 was closed in both directions.

Power was lost for the entire Valley at 5pm when the fires destroyed power lines on 128. There had also been an earlier power outage in Philo.

By nightfall the two fires were burning west and east of 128. Together, they were the first major fires in the Anderson Valley in many years, consuming some 150 acres, including structures, until they were fully suppressed around 8pm. The CHP opened the highway to one-way traffic at 8:20pm.

Eight air tankers, two choppers, upwards of 20 fire engines and some 150 firefighters fought the fast-moving blazes in hilly terrain and 100-degree heat.

Dragging chains from a coast-bound truck and boat trailer, piloted by an oblivious male driver, is assumed to have started the fires in the Anderson Valley. This vehicle was stopped by Sheriff’s deputies near Albion where small roadside fires on Highway One had also broken out.

Power was restored to the Anderson Valley by 11:20pm. KZYX radio offices were threatened but the station was undamaged.

(Mark Scaramella)

NORM CLOW

Ruth and I are asking for prayers for our family and friends back in our home community of Anderson Valley, a small ranching and agricultural community on the California North Coast a hundred miles north of San Francisco. A massive wildfire has broken out right along Highway 128 that runs through the tiny towns of Boonville and Philo, our hometown, on its way from Sonoma County through the redwoods along the Navarro River to the Mendocino Coast. So far, it has expanded to nearly 150 acres, and has destroyed numerous homes and homesteads between Philo and Boonville, where it is now headed.

My close cousin Lindsay Clow has confirmed to me by phone that his late parents’ property, where he lives, has been destroyed along with the barn and outbuildings along the highway. “Norman, I’ve lost everything.” Right past there to the south, Vista Ranch, a rural subdivision has reportedly been destroyed. At last report, it was within a couple of miles from the main town of Boonville, where an evacuation center has been set up at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in the heart of town. It will likely get much worse before it’s over.

Ruth has been talking to friends and family who are out of the path, getting as much updated information as she can. She can’t reach her sister in Philo, probably due to power loss, but who is likely not in danger barring any change in direction. Fire departments from all over Mendocino, Sonoma, and Lake Counties are likely arriving on the scene, as well as from Sacramento, three hours east. So, please pray for the good folks of Anderson Valley in all respects. Thanks. I’ll post more when I can. Following this from the Houston area is frustrating. I've also talked with my sister Janice in San Francisco and she is pretty nervous, too.

Photo of Hwy 128 in Philo on Thursday afternoon, with fire across the street from the Anderson Valley Grange. Photo via Jini Reynolds. The Grange building was unharmed.

GRANGE FIRE SUBDUED; HIGHWAY 128 REOPENED IN ANDERSON VALLEY

Anderson Valley turned a corner after the fast-moving, 80-acre Grange Fire near Philo that destroyed one structure Thursday afternoon. Evacuation orders were lifted and containment was growing.

An aggressive jump on the 80-acre Grange Fire in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley by air and ground crews Thursday afternoon and evening seems to have brought the wildfire under control, allowing life in the Philo area to return somewhat to normal on Friday, local residents said.

One residence along Highway 128 was lost and five structures were damaged in the 3:38 p.m. fire, which grew from a series of ignition sites along the highway between Boonville and Philo, near the Anderson Valley Grange.

But several residents said the smoke had subsided Friday and the fire, though smoldering, was basically out. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor the situation and put out hot spots.

“Everybody here was pretty lucky we didn’t have terrible winds, and it could have taken a real turn for the worse,” said Kevin Orr, who owns the Indian Creek Inn, located west of the fire, as well as several rental units on the fire’s east side, off Highway 128.

He also noted the assist from cooler weather, especially compared to several 105- and 107-degree days that prevailed a week earlier. The buffer provided by vineyards in the area also helped.

That’s small comfort to a friend who lost his childhood home to the fire just across the property line from one of Orr’s rentals, he said.

“Our neighbor’s house was burned to the ground, unfortunately,” he said.

But no injuries were reported despite the fire’s rapid growth and advance toward numerous rural homes in the area. Cal Fire called the fire’s forward progress stopped on Thursday evening.

One zone remained under mandatory evacuation order Friday, but all orders and warnings were lifted by 5 p.m., with repopulation of Vista Ranch Road scheduled for 6 p.m., according to Cal Fire PIO Scott Morgan.

Highway 128, restricted to one-way traffic for about a mile earlier Friday, also was opened by Friday afternoon.

“The power’s back on, and people are just going back to work and everything,” said Erika Valencia, a clerk at Lemons’ Philo Market.

Cal Fire, which at one point Thursday had put the fire at 150 acres before downsized it to 80 acres later that night, said Friday afternoon the fire was still just 25% contained.

Investigators were out and about examining the scene on Friday, locals said. One told Orr it might have been started by a vehicle towing a trailer and dragging a chain, he said.

Gideon Burdick owns the Boonville Barn Collective with his wife, who saw the flames in the moments after they ignited on her way home from the market. She called him, then called 911.

A volunteer with the Anderson Valley Fire Department, he said he quickly responded to help battle the blaze and was busy working when he realized it was headed toward his home and farm.

His home, he said, is now “covered with retardant,” and some of his pepper and bean plants have been burned. It also “was emotionally difficult to have it be right there,” he said of the fire.

“It’s unfortunate, but like I said, all our people and our structures are OK, and I serve with an awesome fire department and it was great to be working alongside them yesterday,” Burdick said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the work we did.”

The Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville had been set up as an evacuation center for people and livestock. Small animals can be evacuated to the Ukiah Animal Shelter at 298 Plant Road, in Ukiah, officials said.

GRANGE FIRE, PHILO: On Line Comments

CALFIRE (Friday, 7pm): Forward progress remains halted, containment increased to 25%, evacuation orders and warnings lifted. 128 fully open.

ERNIE PARDINI:

Devastating fire Thursday on 128 between Boonville and Philo. Frightenly close to where I live in Philo. I was working in Boonville and the highway was closed for hours making it impossible for me to get home. A lifetime friend, Lindsey Clow watched as his house burned to the ground. And all because some idiot pulling a boat behind him carelessly left the jack on his trailer hitch hanging down, periodically hitting the pavement, throwing a shower of sparks. He started a total of five fires before he could be stopped. Thank God, to the best of my knowledge, no one died or suffered any serious injuries.

The response by fire personnel from all over the county, the Sheriff's department, the California Highway Patrol was nothing short of heroic, bringing the fire under control when it could very easily have spread through thousands of acres of woodlands. And a special Hero's Salute to Amanda Hiatt who tirelessly made trip after trip rescuing horses from the fire scene and adjacent properties.

Those who would like to donate to the Anderson Valley Volunteer Fire Department can do so by mailing a check to the AV Volunteer Firefighters Association, AVVFFA, PO Box 414, Boonville, CA 95415 or via PayPal to @avvffa.org.

STEPHANIE BARTON:

I'm fundraising on behalf of life long valley residents, Jack ‘Lindsey’ Clow and his daughter, Alisha who heartbreakingly lost everything in the Grange Fire that devastated the valley Thursday afternoon. Thankfully, he and his animals got out safely just before losing it all. If you could find it in your heart to donate, absolutely anything helps. If you can't, that's ok too. Please share!

Lindsay Clow

My husband saw the vehicle go by Lemon's Market (he and a few other folks said the guy was “flying through town”) and the tongue of the trailer wasn't attached to the hitch. So not only was it dragging the chain, that was barely holding on, but if the chain had broken? … And perhaps I'm being a jerk, but, wouldn't he have noticed something? I don’t know, like, handling, and damn. Why is this truck so gutless? As the tongue of the trailer is bouncing up and down onto the highway and sparking? I'm glad everyone is safe and my heart absolutely breaks for everyone who lost their homes. I set up a gofundme for Lindsey and Alisha. Anything helps. I realize times are hard.

https://www.gofundme.com/donate-to-jack-and-alishas-recovery

ROSSI HARDWARE:

Good morning all… Unfortunately yesterday one of our Hardware store family members lost their house in the fire. I know we will come together as a community to support them as best as we all can. That's the beauty of our small town. There has been a GoFundme page started, and we will have a donation jar at the store. Friday morning the store has been closed due to this tragedy. Mike will be opening the store Friday afternoon after lunch for anything you may need.

JENNIFER PASEWALK:

Vista Ranch is open. Yay, finally home.

TED WILLIAMS

I had the opportunity to respond to the Grange Fire in Anderson Valley on an Albion engine. I saw teamwork by firefighters from around the county, CalFire, law enforcement, CalTrans, PG&E, and AT&T. I also witnessed the destructive force of fire on a dry landscape. I am grateful for all the people involved at the scene and those supporting from afar. More than ever, we need to prevent ignition.

ALBION LITTLE RIVER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Engine 8160 fully staffed and headed off to Anderson Valley to help with the Grange Fire.

AV WINEGROWERS ASSOCIATION:

Not even 24 hours after the start of the Grange Fire we are back to clear skies. Thank you first responders and community volunteers for your efforts to protect our beautiful valley and community

No wineries or vineyards were compromised and the 2024 vintage will be a great one. Harvest is around the corner

The AV Fire Department is having a tri-tip fundraiser this Sunday at the Boonville Fairgrounds. They also accept donations online for anyone who may want to contribute.

KZYX:

No live shows or call in shows this weekend.

Just want to let everyone know that while the main studio in Philo thankfully made it through yesterday’s fire intact, unfortunately some damage to studio equipment occurred when the power surged back on. In addition, our internet and phone systems are down.

The production team is working behind the scenes as hard as they can to get everything in Philo operational soon. Thank you for your patience.

SENATOR MIKE MCGUIRE:

Thanks to our firefighters for their good work today and through the night. Thanks to Cal Fire and to the neighboring Fire Departments who sent engines over to support our community. Our thoughts are with the people of AV who have lost property and who are evacuated.

Stay safe out there!

AFTER ACTION NOTES FROM THE GRANGE FIRE

Calfire Friday night: “The Grange Fire is under full containment and has been concluded. 1 structure destroyed; 5 structures damaged.”

We finally had a chance to discuss last Thursday’s Grange Fire and response with AV Fire Chief Andres Avila. Here are some takeaways from that discussion.

Fire crews counted eight separate ignitions along Highway 128 south of Philo; within hours those fires had merged and became one lengthwise fire on both sides of Highway 128. The Clow home which was the only home destroyed by the Grange fire, was destroyed before responders arrived. A few other homes were damaged, but salvaged having been protected from destruction by fast acting fire crews.

Each ground crew was making minute by minute decisions on where to go and what to do and how to do it to protect an uncountable number of houses that were saved. It was an excellent response overall, especially considering the hot temperatures and dry, windy conditions as grasslands spotted with oak woods burned with moderate rates of spread.

Since the ground crews were prioritizing home protection, they needed a lot of water to cover the properties that were threatened. But it was hard get enough water that could be hooked up quickly and pumped in volume into tankers for delivery to fire engines. After the Fairgrounds’ available supply ran out, the water haulers switched to Hendy Woods campground which also has a pretty good local system. Other smaller sources were also tapped. The Hendy Woods water soon ran out as well as more engines arrived from neighboring towns and counties to help fight the fire and protect structures. Meanwhile Calfire’s air attack planes and choppers were dropping retardant and water (from their Ukiah base) on the fire lines. By luck a couple of Calfire aircraft which were loaded and in the air on their way to Lake County near the time of the first fire reports were re-routed to Philo to help with the first couple of hours of firefighting.

The water problem, Chief Avila emphasized, is another good reason to get on with the water system project now underway by the Community Services District.

Communications and notifications could have been better. It didn’t help that the internet went down an hour or so after the fires started because lines had been burned along the highway in the area of the burns. Reportedly the County’s Local Office of Emergency Services is reviewing the notification system and evacuation procedures. The Boonville Fairgrounds remains a primary evacuation point. But, since they ran out of water filling up local engines, their ability to house large numbers of people and animals became limited.

Chief Avila said that it’s always a good idea to have a “go bag” and plan possible evacuation routes in advance to give yourself options depending on conditions.

Calfire is still working on the exact cause. Most observers say it was a heedless truck driver towing a boat toward the coast. The driver was identified and questioned in Albion where more sparks had been seen. But the specific spark source could have been a chain, the trailer hitch, or even the propeller on the boat. No arrest has been made so far and the investigation proceeds.

The final acreage came in at about 92 acres on both sides of Highway 128 over several miles south of Philo.

Local law enforcement, including the Highway Patrol, was very helpful in helping people who needed help evacuate and in overall traffic control.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the troops,” said Avila. “They saved a lot of houses. This could have been much worse.”

CONFUSING FIRE ALERTS

Editor,

Below is the content of an email I sent to Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services, Supervisor Ted Williams and the Mendocino Fire Safe Council

Confusion: Evacuation Orders for Grange Fire-Review from an Affected Homeowner

As one of the affected homes I would like to respond to the notices I received. I live at 10301 Hwy 128, my house was saved by the fire fighters-though I lost most of my outbuildings, 10300 is the home that was destroyed.

Confusion:

It should have been a Zone #. The location description, “Denmark Creek Road”? Denmark Creek is on my property but no one in the area knows the name with the exception of a few old timers. I just found a Denmark Creek Road on a Google map, is it Vista Ranch Road or something else? Possibly when the fire department was required to name all the private lanes? But no one knows what/where it is.

As I evacuated from my house to Anderson Valley Way I was pretty sure I was going the correct direction and correct location, but there was no evacuation point listed.

The number of notices I got, close to 25, slowed down my evacuation- and they provided no further information. I finally started ignoring my phone, maybe if I stopped and clicked on each and every one of the acknowledgements it would have stopped the incoming traffic from your notices that was interfering with my evacuation and locating my family.

When I got to a safer location I tried to look up the evacuation map to see if I was in a safe area. It wouldn’t load. It would not load for anyone around me. Or there was no information with guidance. There were no notices of evacuation zone numbers, I never saw a notice of an evacuation point. After many moves I ended up in Boonville on the street feeling that the fire was far enough away. But that was after several moves of several cars, and a tractor..

In general, the frequent ‘Situational Alerts’ related to fires are not providing sufficient information as to location so that citizens are truly informed.

I think we might all have zone numbers attached to our residences, and the notices should refer to them. We would then know if we are in a Ready, Set or Go Zone. We should know our zones and the zone numbers should show up in the alert or a link that will easily load to a map.

I just tried the “Mendocino County Know Your Zone” link on the county page, after several redirects on my computer, I got the message that there are no zones,

https://www.mendocinocounty.gov/government/executive-office/office-of-emergency-services/know-your-zone

Look at Butte County’s alert system. It has an easy sign-up that links to notifications and the ArcGIS system for zones. It has a good public sign-up campaign.

Community Evacuation Maps | Butte County, CA

I volunteer for the Red Cross, and the ARCGIS linked system Butte and other California counties is using is superior. It provides me with timely and accurate information when I am tracking evacuation areas for just in time disaster response planning.

Thank you for your consideration,

Laura Baynham

Philo