Willits Frontier Days 2024: ‘Cowboys & Cadillacs’

Willits celebrated its 98th Frontier Days June 28- July 6. Home of the longest running continuous rodeo in California beginning in 1927. They may have a bone to pick with Salinas whose rodeo began in 1911, but maybe that rodeo has not been continuous…

With so much ranching history, Willits is proud of its western heritage. Each year many events are scheduled in addition to the rodeo including: a Beef BBQ, Cowboy Breakfast, Country Music Rodeola, Junior Rodeo, Horseshoe Contest, Tractor Pull, Sweetheart Contest, Street Dance, Carnival, Bulls and Broncos show, and an hour-long parade.

Organizers Heather Mia, Katie Cooley and Maddie Owen have full plates “riding herd” on such a wide range of happenings over a nine-day period.

The Parade alone is a major logistical assignment as (according to the Mendocino Voice) it includes horses, dancers, floats, balloons, gunfighters, bands, tractors, fire departments, Willits 2024 Sweetheart Elena Arkellian, Willits 2023 Sweetheart Hazel Cook and the Laytonville Sweetheart Emmi Bertolucci, a Grand Marshall, a Heritage Award winner, the Willits police department, the Nuestra Allianza de Willits dancers, emergency personnel, Willits Horsemen’s Association and some antique logging equipment in a red, white and blue extravaganza all rolling down Main Street (old Highway 101). The parade is enjoyed by 1000 or more onlookers each year despite the heat.

Early risers on Saturday the 6th were eating their “Cowboy Breakfasts” at 7 AM so that they could get to the Junior Rodeo at 8 AM. If they were having trouble waking up, the Rodeo provided a very loud musical wake-up including, “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Goin’ On” by Jerry Lee Lewis, “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard, and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. Pint-sized cowboys and cowgirls were rarin’ to go in events that included pulling ribbons off goats’ tails and riding sheep — “Mutton Busting.”

The names of contestants were interestingly androgynous. Can you tell which of these are boys and which are girls?- Piper, Monroe, Avery, Payton, Taylor and Brodie. Those of us from the Kathy, Susan, Linda, Bob, Bill and Jim generation notice the change. An interesting side note is how often the contestants’ hats flew off as they galloped onto the field to compete. Chinstraps must be considered uncool. Another note is just how beautiful the horses looked as they turned to gallop back with their manes and tails streaming. A horse running full speed is a truly thing of beauty forever.

As the Junior Rodeo continued the heat began to rise and it became clear who the veteran rodeo attenders were. As the grandstand had no shade, those in the know brought along their own shade pop-ups, which they huddled under to beat the heat. The rest of us sought out trees on the outskirts of the rodeo ground. This did not provide good sight lines but the potential for turning into a lobster was decreased.

The carnival in the background looked pretty modest compared to some other local fairs like the Mendocino County Fair and Apple Fair Show. Spread out over so many days, Frontier Days never reaches the fever pitch of a county fair.

Nevertheless, the town of Willits offers pleasures worthy of exploration beyond Frontier Days itself.

A one-of-a-kind bar called Shanachie Pub at 50 South Main is tucked away down an intriguing walkway that makes it a bit hard to find.

Inside there is nothing ordinary about the place laid out in a sort of three rooms across way, it is easy to carve out a spot for a conversation and the locals are friendly and inclusive. A guy with a beer who sat with us told something of his life and times. As the seventh child of seven children, his mother was 25 years old when she gave birth to him. It is hard to imagine that much responsibility in the hands of such a young woman.

Rural life is or at least was very different than the way most of us live now. The Brickhouse coffee bar built in an old bank building complete with vault is a good pit stop with strong coffee and good pastries.

Readers should check out the Book Juggler for uncommon used books, CD, DVDs etc. Mazahar Clothing for women is full of exotic looking items that will let you fulfill your wildest bohemian fantasy.

Willits Center for the Arts is a gallery that mounts shows regularly and offers art classes to youth.

This is only a sampling of the kind of thing you can find just wandering close to Main Street. Undoubtedly there are other treasures and unique experiences waiting in this lively and creative small town.

Willits’ old-fashioned archway sign that spans the main drag proudly proclaims, “Gateway to the Redwoods.”

Definitely worth a visit, and not just for Frontier Days.