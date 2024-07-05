Valley People 7/5/2024

JIM JOHNSON has died.

Anderson Valley will remember him as an effective and highly regarded superintendent of our schools. Cindy and Jim Johnson are long-time residents of Elk.

LARRY FUENTE



Long-time Comptche resident and well-known artist, Larry Fuente, has died.

MARCO MCCLEAN: A Larry Fuente memory occurred to me: I'm not a bar person; it's just too kinetically social for me, but Juanita used to like to go to the Caspar Inn to dance when it was free to get in, and she won a contest and got to go to cover-charge shows there for free for a month, or maybe it was just Peter Lit being nice. You remember that big tiki-totem-pole wood sculpture thing they had by the north wall? One night Juanita was a few feet away from that, talking with Norton Buffalo, and Larry Fuente climbed up on top of it and it tipped over, bashed Juanita in the back of the head and knocked her flat. No real damage, just a bump and a headache and a funny story. Young people are made out of rubber.

ANN SIRI OF PHILO, HORSEWOMAN

MARTIN HAFLEY HAS DIED

On behalf of the Hafley family we wanted to let people who knew Martin Hafley that he passed away in his sleep last week. No services are planned at this time. Rest in peace, Martin.

TARWATER HILL, aka Octopus Mountain, Boonville (photo by Renee Lee)

HAPPY 60TH TO CHRIS 'CJ' JONES (now living in Oregon)

MEMORIES. I REMEMBER a guy handing me a flier that said Mendocino County was mobilizing for peace at the Philo Grange. By the time I'd finished reading the announcement I was fully mobilized for war, having noted that that the Philo mobilization would "gather in a rainbow circle in order to empower those that wish to speak to the group” and, then, from 5 to 8pm, another “rainbow circle of love will explore tactics of resistance to war.” The mobilizers also planned to “revisit the effective tactic of establishing ourselves into Affinity Groups in order to avoid being infiltrated by agent provocateurs that would work to discredit this movement for peace.” No clue, of course, that they were self-infiltrated.

HISTORICAL ASIDE: David Colfax and I called the first Greens meeting in Mendocino County in, I think, 1985. We assembled at the Anderson Valley Elementary School but, when every lunatic on the Northcoast showed up, we realized we'd created a monster and withdrew a few months later. I left when I found myself wrestling for a fern whose possession allowed the possessor to speak. At that particular gathering of the clinically deluded, a tiny fascist from Willits had appointed himself "vibes watcher," announcing he'd tootle his flute if he heard "inappropriate" or "abusive" speech. When I finally got full possession of the empowering fern, I was immediately tootled into silence.

A READER WRITES: “Regarding that family camping trip to Hendy Woods last August, we were surprised with the campground, which was in good order and remarkably quiet, even though every space appeared to be occupied. An attentive Campground Host may be responsible. The most curious aspect of our campout was the Hendy Woods Reserve itself. We chose the middle of Friday morning to walk down to it, and could hardly believe that we were the only — the only — people in the entire grove! My son noticed that neither did we see a single bird, ground squirrel or deer in which the nearby campground abounds. The thick, fibrous bark of the mature redwood is also an excellent sound absorber, so we were privileged to have one of the quietest walks I've ever experienced. Boonville was a good stop to make on the way home. I have nothing but raves for the Mosswood Cafe where we enjoyed the food, the decor, the service, and our fellow customers, all of them friendly.”

YORKVILLE COOLING CENTER: OH BABY! IT IS HOT OUTSIDE!

The Yorkville Cooling Center Is Here. With this week's record high temperatuires, the Yorkville Community Benefits Association would like to offer you a cooling solution. From 1:00-4:00 July 3-5 the Community Room (next to the Post Office) will be open and the AC turned on. We have WiFi and water, tables and chairs; come to work or just chill for a couple of hours. Let us know if you think this is a good idea for the YCBA to continue on with this summer. news@theYCBA.org.

EXCITED for the new burger place in Philo. Not sure when it will open or what days it will be open?

Update: Local sources tell us that Jumbo’s will open in the week following the Fourth of July. The owner/operators are related to Helen Papke of Philo and the cook is a well-known and popular man who has been cooking for the Lions Club and has a loyal local following already. The former Country Kitchen restaurant has been remodeled to serve 50s-style American fare with a modern flare.

Philo Yacht Club Regatta

ANNE FASHAUER: Our Good Friends Jerry and Stephanie are leaving the Valley for the bright lights of New York. I'm lucky enough to be able to help them by listing their lovely Boonville home for sale.

13400 Ornbaun Road, Boonville, CA - $800,000 — North Country Real Estate

Nestled in the foothills just outside of central Boonville, this beautiful cedar home offers serene living on a highly desirable small parcel of land.

DONATING BOOKS TO SUPPORT OUR COMMUNITY.

The Yorkville Community wants your used BOOKS, CDs, DVDs for their annual Ice Cream Social coming up again this Labor Day. We appreciate your donations that help make our annual fundraiser a success. We have a drop box in front of the Yorkville Post Office. For larger donations email Casey Farber at cfarbs95@gmail.com we will arrange to pick them up.

(Bob Sites)

THE ELK VFD ANNUAL SUMMER BBQ.



The Elk Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 68 years of service at its 18th Annual Summer BBQ on Saturday, August 3, noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Greenwood Community Center in downtown Elk. Savory tri-tip, chicken or polenta and mushroom entrees plus sides, dessert and coffee. Donation: $30 for adults, $15 for kids 7-12; 6 and under are free. Enjoy a no-host bar featuring Elk’s famous Margaritas, live music with Bryn and Blue Souls, a silent auction, a raffle, and activities for kids. Gather wildfire and emergency preparation resources. Come out and support the firefighters who serve Elk and provide mutual aid to and share projects with Anderson Valley. Kindly leave the dogs at home. For more information, contact Sarah Penrod at 877-1607.

WATERMELON SEASON!



Look for a yellow spot on the bottom of the watermelon, known as the "field spot," to determine its ripeness. The yellower the spot, the riper the watermelon.

LOCAL FARM STANDS

Brock Farms (Boonville)

M-T-W closed

TH-F-Sat-Sun open 10-6

Right now, I have potatoes, onions, some tomatoes, basil, cabbage, shishito peppers, and cabbage.

Petit Teton Farm

Petit Teton Farm is open Mon-Sat 9-4:30, Sun 12-4:30. Right now we have stewing rabbits and beautiful sweet Candy spring onions $3.50lb.

Along with the large inventory of jams, pickles, soups, hot sauces, apple sauces, and drink mixers made from everything we grow, we sell frozen USDA beef and pork from our perfectly raised pigs and cows, as well as stewing hens and eggs. Squab is also available at times. Contact us for what's in stock at 707.684.4146 or farmer@petitteton.com. Nikki and Steve

Velma's Farm Stand at Filigreen Farm

Friday 2-5pm and Saturday 11-4pm

For fresh produce this week: blueberries, first peaches (limited!), summer squash, little gem lettuce, sprouting broccoli, romanesco, green cabbage, garlic scapes, fennel, kohlrabi, beets, carrots, kale, chard, and fresh herbs and flowers. We will also have dried fruit, tea blends, olive oil, frozen blueberries, tomato sauce, everlasting bouquets and wreaths available. Plus some delicious flavors of Wilder Kombucha!

All produce is certified biodynamic and organic. Follow us on Instagram for updates @filigreenfarm or email annie@filigreenfarm.com with any questions. We accept cash, credit card, check, and EBT/SNAP (with Market Match)!

SARA RYAN (facebook)

Hey there AV! I am offering a first aid/CPR training at my preschool on Saturday July 6th from 9-5 (with a lunch break). A Red Cross instructor is coming from Sonoma county. The cost will be approximately $100 depending on what type of training you need. Some folks will just be getting basic first aid, and CPR, and some folks will be also including pediatric first aid and CPR. I have a few spots open if anyone would like to join! Private message me to sign up.

PESTICIDE use is down in California, and down on the Northcoast except in Mendocino County where chemical use rose by 17 percent. According to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, production of wine grapes accounts for half of all pesticides deployed in the county.

BUT THE PESTICIDE ACTION NETWORK, a San Francisco-based non-profit whose staff includes chemists, says that pesticide sales figures don't jibe with the numbers reported to county ag offices; that there's about a ten percent discrepancy between pesticides sold and pesticide use reported, although many pesticides aren't required to be reported.

METHYL BROMIDE was reluctantly phased out by grape growers when it was found by non grape growers to be a major contributor to the destruction of the earth's ozone layer. It was instantly lethal to directly exposed humans, which is why the Mexican labor typically compelled to inject the evil substance into the earth was, presumably, protected by moon suits. The earth into which the deadly compound was injected was sheathed in thick black plastic to prevent its potentially lethal fumes from escaping, not always successfully. Methyl bromide cleansed the earth of all life to depths of ten to twelve feet. It was the ultimate in gopher control. The wine industry lamented its passing. Alternative earth poisons were soon developed and applied.

(Mark Scaramella: A former Chicago ambulance chaser lawyer named Jim Ball tried to start a vineyard in Philo in the 2000s, but he didn’t know anything about growing grapes and was quckly taken to the cleaners by local grape growing companies and suppliers. After investing millions of his hard-earned personal injury lawsuit winnings into his ill-fated vineyard and winery “vision” across the street from Goldeneye (former Obester vineyards), Ball filed for bankrupty before making any wine. When we reviewed his bankruptcy filings at the time we found that the bank loan he obtained to help finance his wine project had a provision which required that a Santa Rosa chemical testing outfit test the soil after it had been scraped of all biological matter and vegetation to be sure that there was no sign of life remaining in the soil before the rootstocks were planted. The testing company filed a bankruptcy claim for $150k for the testing they had done and became one of the many vendors that Mr. Ball didn’t pay.)

CONGRESSMAN MIKE THOMPSON, a wine industry gofer, as are his successors, was instrumental in getting the ban on methyl bromide extended into this century. Sulfur is the main chemical applied to grape vines these days. It's applied to vines to eradicate fungus and mildew. Asthmatics report it negatively affects them. Most wine grape enterprises are chemically dependent, Round-Up being a favorite method of weed control. Vineyards also use chemicals as insecticides.

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

3745 CA-128 Hwy, Philo, CA - $675,000

Unique opportunity to purchase two contiguous legal parcels, each 3.65 acres, situated on picturesque Mill Creek. Currently utilized as a licensed cannabis farm, it includes an older home that, with some renovations, could be transformed into a permitted residence. A Class K permitted barn adds to the value of the property. A good well and power on site the parcels are ready for further development. UR zoning potentially allows for two homes and two accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on each parcel, an attractive prospect for those looking to invest in real estate or expand their living space. The combination of natural beauty, existing infrastructure, and development potential makes this property a noteworthy consideration for a variety of uses. Cannabis license available for purchase separately.

https://mendocountry.com/real-estate-listings/3745-128-hwy-philo-ca

(Anne Fashauer)

SATURDAY NIGHT for the weekly family dinner. The Giants vs the Dodgers on the big screen TV, the stands an ocean of Dodger blue although the game is in San Francisco. It's the 9th inning with the game tied at 7-7. The Giants have the bases loaded with one out. Safety squeeze? Suicide squeeze? Steal home? Imagination? Of course not. The Giants don't score. I'm so uninterested in the outcome I didn't bother looking it up, but the Dodgers won. Nothing interesting happens in baseball anymore. Hitters are larded up with batting gloves, gloves for base runners, shin guards and stuff I don't recognize. Pitch counts. Throwers rather than pitchers. Outfielders who can't go back on fly balls. Electronic umpiring. Warriors basketball still gets my attention but not very often. I'm down to one sport — 49er football.

AV WINEGROWERS ASSOCIATION

Wanted to congratulate all wineries who won notice at the Sunset Magazine International wine competition but more specifically the AVWA Wineries who competed and won! Thank you for representing Anderson Valley so well - the accolades are well deserved! Congratulations!! Plan your Anderson Valley visit now to taste these award winners: Penny Royal Farm, Navarro Vineyards, MF Cellars, Husch Vineyards, Greenwood Ridge, Fathers and Daughters, Berryessa Gap Vineyards, Smith Story Wines.



The AV Historical Society board is hosting an afternoon of music and history at the Little Red School House Museum on Sunday, July 14 at 2pm. Bring your toe tapping boots (or dancing shoes) as The Coyote Cowboys will be serenading us with their wonderful music AND in the spirit of Anderson Valley history, they will be sharing how their long time Anderson Valley music playing began and some of the highlights of their many years of valley entertainment. All Welcome; Refreshments served. (Sheri Hansen)