35th Annual Elk Rummage Sale

Last Saturday and Sunday from 10-4 downtown Elk was hopping as their 35th Annual Rummage Sale unfolded at the Greenwood Community Center. Sponsored by the Greenwood Civic Club all proceeds were earmarked for student scholarships, community projects and the upcoming children’s summer program. The Greenwood Civic Club is a non-profit that has been around for 107 years, which has to be some kind of a record. The poster for the event urged potential attendees to “Rummage with a purpose. Unbeatable prices for a treasure filled experience. Come for the deals, stay for a meal.”

Kids played softball on Sunday beginning at 1 PM and the adults followed. Margueritas and hotdogs were available to spice things up a bit for those who dared.

The best selection was obviously on Saturday morning when everything donated was fresh and ready for inspection. Sunday however had its own allure. On Sunday at noon all prices were slashed 50% and then at 2:00 you could buy everything you could fit into a grocery bag from what remained for only $4. Even on Sunday at 2:00 there was still plenty of really cool stuff worth way more than the $4 price tag just begging to be bagged up and carted home. All ages could find things to love. There were lots of games and toys for the younger set. Adults had the full run of the place with everything from guitar strings to Xmas decorations on offer.

On Sunday the breeze was brisk enough to keep blowing lighter items like hats and gloves off the tables. But the many pairs of shoes held steady on the picnic tables. You could feel the coastal influence. As an inlander I was struck by how different the climate in the Anderson Valley is from Elk.

A random list of items for sale included; bedding, housewares, beads, scarves, socks, hardware, antiques, furniture, luggage, collectibles, purses, office supplies, picture frames, artwork and clothes. There was literally something for everyone. When you needed a break from acquiring precious items there was fresh coffee, baked goods, pizza pockets and hotdogs on hand. Plenty of volunteer help was there to cash you out and even help carry your purchases to your car if need be. When 2pm rolled around they were there chanting, “Stuff a bag! stuff a bag!” One lady asked shoppers if anyone was willing to stick around until the end (4pm) to haul some stuff off to their local thrift store. “We’ve got a lot of stuff to get rid of when it’s over.” They definitely did. The clothes on racks in the community hall alone would amount to many truckloads. The housewares and such that were on tables outside along with the books and CDs would fill many more bags and boxes.

The most interesting thing I found was a large black and white photo of a very old woman dressed all in black with white collar and cuffs and very old-fashioned looking white organdy cap. She has a Mona Lisa smile on her face as she holds a spindle and hank of washed wool fleece that she is spinning into yarn. Her face radiates contentment of a sort we rarely see today. The price for that photo was $1. I bought it and will hang it on my wall for ongoing inspiration as I continue to age. She looks about 90 years old.

You just never know what you will find at a rummage sale and this annual sale is really such a good one. If you missed it this year be ready for next year. The discerning shoppers should attend on Saturday for sure. Bargain hunters will be blown away by the $4 bag deal as they walk away with so much for so little.

A special thank you to the Greenwood Civic Club for keeping this traditional sale going. It really is challenging to dispose of the leftovers once the customers have had their way.