Mendocino County Today: Wednesday 5/22/2024

SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES are forecast through the weekend. Gusty north and northwest winds are forecast for portions of the area today through Thursday before more typical breezes for late May return this weekend. (NWS)

STEPHEN DUNLAP (Fort Bragg): On the coast this Wednesday morning I have 51F with some overcast skies, not sure if higher clouds or fog? The wind forecast changes daily so I will go with some breezes today & into the weekend. Cooling temps into Saturday then warming on Sunday. It looks like fog returns next week.

Bittercress Patch, Reynolds Hwy (Jeff Goll)

LARRY BENSKY, THE SIGNATURE VOICE OF KPFA NEWS RADIO, DEAD AT 87

Berkeley-based activist journalist moderated live radio during some of the nation’s most turbulent times

by Lisa M. Krieger

Larry Bensky, who brought an activist’s level of devotion and a historian’s attention to detail to the work of radio journalism, died May 19 in Berkeley. He was 87.

The signature voice of the progressive station KPFA, Bensky was most famous for his live broadcasts of the Iran-Contra hearings of the late 1980s, which won him the prestigious George Polk Award.

But he also covered the confirmation hearings of four U.S. Supreme Court justices, the 9/11 Commission hearings and innumerable demonstrations and protests, earning the reverence of the San Francisco Bay Area’s large leftist community. From a San Francisco phone booth, he broadcast a live narrative of the historic “White Night” riots, sparked by the lenient sentencing of Dan White for the assassinations of San Francisco mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk.

Bensky was born into a Jewish family in Brooklyn on May 1, 1937. He was inspired to become a journalist and an activist as a youth while reading news of the extermination of European Jews in the six or seven newspapers that his father brought home every evening, he said in a 2007 interview that aired on KPFA. He graduated with departmental honors from Yale University, where he was managing editor of the Yale Daily News.

“When I realized I had the skills to be a writer, I wanted it to be for good, and I thought that bringing people information would stir things up,” he said during the on-air interview, called Larry Bensky Retrospective. “If you don’t do it, it’s certainly not going to change.”

His career in print journalism started at the Minneapolis-based Star-Tribune. Then he worked as an editor at Random House, offering writer Cormac McCarthy his first book contract, before moving to France in 1964 to become Paris editor of The Paris Review.

A lifelong pacifist, in 1968 he signed the “Writers and Editors War Tax Protest” pledge, vowing to refuse tax payments in protest against the Vietnam War.

He returned to New York to join The New York Times Sunday Book Review, but left in disgust after they killed several major pieces, including a review of Bertrand Russell’s book War Crimes in Vietnam and a major magazine article about the antiwar movement. “They said I didn’t have sufficient criticism,” he griped in a 2007 interview.

He arrived in the San Francisco Bay Area during the social upheaval of 1968 to join the staff of Ramparts magazine, the most militant and freewheeling publication on American newsstands of its era.

Then he found his calling in radio. He joined the staff of the legendary underground San Francisco rock station KSAN, the soundtrack of San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury scene, covering the Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island in 1969. On Thanksgiving Day, he motored out to the island by boat, dodging the U.S. Coast Guard to deliver a frozen turkey and other supplies. It was a story that was sent around the world.

His longtime home was Pacifica Foundation’s flagship Berkeley station KPFA, a pioneer of the countercultural airwaves, winning five Gold Reel awards from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. For years he hosted Sunday Salon, a public affairs show with an undisguisedly political mission. He also co-anchored, with Amy Goodman, the daily Pacifica Network news show, “Democracy Now!,” as well as other interview programs.

He found himself at the center of the news in the late 1990s during an ugly power struggle over who controls what goes on the airwaves. During a fight between KPFA and the Pacifica Foundation, which owns the station, he was dismissed from his programming position. Reinstated after much listener and staff protest, he was later fired again for his critical outspokeness. Instead of walking away, he helped build a national campaign that ultimately forced out network leadership.

In a graceful final act, he returned to KPFA on Sunday mornings to host a classical piano show.

Bensky continued to write throughout his career, contributing to the The Nation magazine, The Los Angeles Times Sunday Book Review and The East Bay Express.

In addition to his work as a journalist, Bensky taught classes in journalism and broadcasting at Stanford University, CSU East Bay, Berkeley City College and UC Berkeley’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

A longtime Berkeley resident, he could be glimpsed pedaling his bicycle around town. He stayed engaged in musical trends, sending friends YouTube videos that ranged from Paul Simon to Kacey Musgraves. And he returned to a lifetime avocation, French language and literature, producing and hosting the website “Radio Proust.”

After news of his death, colleagues and listeners hailed Bensky for his unflappable on-air intellectual commentaries.

“A force of nature and a true giant,” said David Gans, host and producer of the nationally syndicated Grateful Dead Hour.

Radio programmer and host Bonnie Simmons described him as “prickly as a cactus. But he was the most extraordinary news and commentary person I’ve ever heard,” she said. “I never saw anyone who was able to, on his feet, moderate news during life events with such a breadth of history. He could instantly bring up facts and weave them in so you understood what you were observing.”

From Bensky, “I learned the magic of live radio, the power of synchronizing the attention of a large audience on a single event,” wrote KPFA “UpFront” program host Brian Edwards-Tiekert, in a Facebook tribute.

“He always wanted KPFA to be better and bigger,” he said. “And because of him, we are.”

(San Jose Mercury News)

Western Gull, Mendocino Headlands (Jeff Goll)

IRAN-CONTRA (FOR LARRY BENSKY)

by Fred Gardner

Well-bred in the Capitol,

Her mother worked for a very big man

Stylish and beautiful

Like Goldwyn had the whole thing planned

We'll do a B movie called "Victory"

Or "History" I don't recall

I didn't even plan to go

Until I caught Fawn Hall

.

He'll be a fundamentalist pug at Annapolis

Welterweight class

Get him a daddy rabbit and get promoted

Perhaps a little bit too fast

Despite missing records Secord connections

soon have him holding forth

The Marine Corps man in the White House

Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North

.

Take a letter, Miss Hall, Better stay late tonight

"Dear Ayatollah, do ya need any help in your fight?"

Oh it might seem wrong to some, but oooh it feels so right

Honey, so let's do it more, let's do it for Old Glory

.

Jet-setting off to Jerusalem

He pursues the meshuganah plan

With Bibles autographed "Ronald Reagan"

To deal around old Tehran

Then he'll take the rap back in Babylon

Mini-cameras close on the myths

in the troubled eyes of America's Hero

as he takes the Fifths

.

And she's dating the playboy son of the Contra

leader Arturo Cruz

Then she calls it off on Thanksgiving

Did someone insist that she choose?

"Security reasons," she tells Arturito,

Safe sex means no sex at all

And out for a drink with a preppy in pink

goes beautiful Fawn Hall

.

Take a letter Miss Hall, better stay late again tonight

Lay a little WordStar down against Managua's might

Oh it might seem far out to some, but oooh it feels far right

Honey, so let's do it more, let's do it for Old Glory

.

Now ambitious officers from all the services check out the scene

They see factions of capital, Kissinger messengers

Behind every Bush, in every Wing

It comes right down to 12 Angry Persons

Who cannot let the Gipper fall

And who but the beautiful Rita Hayworth

could ever play Fawn Hall?

.

Take a letter Miss Hall better come back tonight

Help me shred Contra-dictions in a world that's all Red & White

Where everybody gets 15 minutes in the light

Honey let's do it more let's do it for Old Glory

(PS. Larry did more than "join the staff" of Ramparts in 68. He became managing editor and kept the ship afloat.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE ELEMENTARY STAFF

It was a great evening and wonderful to see the students and families discovering the joy and achievement in all the great learning. Well done!

Louise Simson

Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

FORT BRAGG COMPOST GIVEAWAY

The City of Fort Bragg will be hosting a compost giveaway event sponsored by Cold Creek Compost, Friday, May 24 from 2:00-7:00 PM & Saturday, May 25 from 10:00AM-2:00PM or until compost is gone. The event will take place on the East side of the CV Starr Center, 300 S. Lincoln Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437.

COUNTY NOTES: DELAY, CONFUSION, AVOIDANCE & DISTRACTION

by Mark Scaramella

If you want to understand the turmoil in the County’s Public Health and Behavioral Health departments, you won’t get far listening to comments at Supervisors meetings.

On the one hand you have the line employees Union president demanding an investigation into a culture of fear, retaliation and intimidation in Public Health involving whoever may have pressured some employees to sign a hurry-up letter in support of the appointment of Dr. Jenine Miller as Health Director two weeks ago which would have made official an arrangement that has been informally in place since late last year.

On the other hand a number of current public health staffers, most of them saying they worked in finance and administration, came to the podium on Tuesday in support of the consolidation of the two departments headed by Dr. Miller. One of them, a youngish woman who spoke so quickly that it was hard to understand what she was saying as she nervously sped through a letter she had written, said that somebody had been “falsely accused” of something and perhaps been a victim of “gender discrimination.” She demanded to know which supervisor “leaked” the letter in support of Dr. Miller signed by over 40 of Dr. Miller’s staffers to “Julie Beardsley and the AVA,” concluding, “Who do we turn to when our leaders are constantly attacked?”

At the Board meeting on May 7 the Board voted to postpone a decision formalizing the Behavioral Health/Public Health consolidation until a presentation with more information and analysis of the consolidation was provided. No such presentation was provided on Tuesday and none of the supervisors responded to the somewhat heated comments about Dr. Miller’s appointment.

At the end of the discussion, Supervisor Gjerde proposed that the question of consolidation and the appointment of Dr. Miller be put over to the next Board meeting agenda for June 4 for “reconsideration.” That was approved 5-0.

MEANWHILE, the long-delayed Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF-‘Puff’) is moving along well below the radar without getting the attention such a substantial project deserves. There must be some pressure to get the Measure B-funded Psychiatric Health Facility — an overlarge 16-bed facility currently estimated to cost over $20 million — built in a hurry (by Mendo standards anyway) because Item 3p on Tuesday’s consent calendar was approved without discussion: “Approval of Finding that the New Measure B Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF) Project is Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act Pursuant to Section 15302 of the CEQA Guidelines…”

Section 15302 of the CEQA environmental review guidelines involves “Replacement and Reconstruction” of an existing structure. Since the “existing structure” (an old nursing home with a collapsed roof) was demolished last year, this could be legitimate. But the proposed new usage — a 16-bed secure mental health facility — is significantly different.

As the attached Planning memo says, “The project will be a one-story 12,884 square foot facility that will provide 24-hour inpatient care for individuals needing intensive therapeutic psychiatric services.” They are not replacing a nursing home with a nursing home; they are replacing a nursing home with a PHF which seems significant enough to require consideration of at least some of the environmental review criteria such as traffic/parking and security. But since they don’t want to do that, the implication is that the project is already starting to run further behind schedule and, by further implication, over its already extremely high estimated cost.

Item 3p further calls for “Approval of Plans and Specifications for the PHF Project and Direct the Chief Executive Officer or Designee to Advertise for Bids and Authorize Opening of Bids on or After June 27, 2024.”

Nobody asked about this major project or its schedule which is probably exactly what the staff wanted since they buried the “approval of the plans and specifications” deep in an innocuous item on the consent calendar.

The last time the PHF schedule was discussed back in January of 2022 the schedule was given in months, not in calendar dates. But according to that schedule, bidding and construction of the new facility was estimated to take around 30 months, or two and a half years. Which would translate to a projected completion date of late 2026. Whether this timing would allow the County to qualify for the $9-million-plus grant they previously expected to get is unclear, but end-of-2026 would probably be beyond the qualification date. If the County doesn’t get that $9 million-plus grant, the likelihood of repayment of the Measure B fund loan to the Jail Expansion overrun will be very low. PS. The current plans for the PHF include 28 parking slots for staff (plus about ten more for the public and miscellaneous others). Assuming that some staffing will be 24/7 positions, that indicates that there will probably be over 40 paid staff. Where they will get that many professional staffers, much less the money to pay them has never come up.

All these moving pieces and a major commitment of approving plans and specs for a long-delayed multi-million dollar project finally going out for bid should be worthy of at least a project status update. But no, nothing but a consent calendar item about waiving the environmental review.

As the County approaches an unprecedented general fund budget deficit and potentially significant staff cuts to deal with next month when the Board is supposed to approve the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget, there was again nothing on Tuesday’s agenda about the budget’s still large level of red ink. (By comparison, most local school and special districts have already prepared their budgets for their board approvals. The County is at least two months behind, waiting until the last minute to even propose a budget for board and public discussion when there will be little opportunity for discussion of alternatives or public input.

In other County budget/attorney news, the Board approved a comparatively generous 4% salary increase for all of the County’s lawyers effective in July, raising the cost of the County attorneys from about $2.74 million per year to an estimated $2.85 million per year. (Line workers got a minimal 1% raise.) And, in closed session, the Board was expected to consider the appointment a new County Counsel. No names or salaries were mentioned.

ON THE STREET AT AGE 74

Emergency Housing Situation

Please be advised that the supervisor at Building Bridges Homeless Resource Center just handed me a letter which reads:

"Hello Craig Stehr, Your extension request has been denied. You have utilized your full 6 months time allowed at B2. Your check out date is June 12th 2024. After 2 weeks you be eligible for One Night Only beds."

I have advised the supervisor that under no circumstances will I just walk out of the front gate with my belongings, and that this organization may call the police and have me taken into custody for my protection. He said that one of the reasons that my request was denied was because I did not agree to move into a room 20 blocks south of here some months ago. At 74, and being a high risk heart patient, it would have been worse than irresponsible for me to have moved into that unit. Otherwise, I was shown only one other apartment in the past two years, which was rented to somebody else.

I have an emergency survival problem as a consequence of the policies of the group which administrates the shelter where I presently am. Please do what you can to assist me in getting a place to go to for my survival as soon as possible. Thank You.

Craig Louis Stehr

1045 South State Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Telephone Messages: (707) 234-3270

Email: craiglouisstehr@gmail.com

TOP SHAPE RUNNER/SUPERVISOR ELECT BERNIE NORVELL: Lost two seconds per mile on my pace but still showed the Run Runners flatlanders what we are made of. First in my age group and second overall out of 148. Lost to an 18-year-old by 22 seconds.

ED NOTES

I USED TO BUY goldfish at Walmart, but the purchase was always such a hassle for the clerk stuck with trying to net them as they fled around the tank I quit WalMar fish just as I belatedly learned that Jennifer at Farm Supply also sold fish, tougher fish. The WalMart fish didn't outlast Boonville winters in their otherwise trauma-free horse trough while Jennifer's grew to small-trout size. One day, I stopped in at WalMart for goldfish where a clerk said she couldn't sell gold fish on Thursdays. “Fish trauma,” she explained. Fish trauma? How can you tell? “I dunno,” she replied, “but someone told us the fish need a day off from people dipping into their tanks every five minutes and scaring them.” I've wondered ever since if she was putting me on.

BOOK CHAT. A reader writes: “I didn’t like Orwell's Down and Out in London and Paris. I consider it a fraud. He spends his last money on some milk. A fly drowns in it. He throws the milk away. How fastidious! If he was REALLY hungry, he’d fish the damn fly out and drink the milk; I would. I have. One has as much respectability and fastidiousness as one can afford.”

RECOMMENDED READING always must include the highly entertaining “Kitchen Confidential” by the late Anthony Bourdain. If you’re like me, wholly ignorant of the world of high-end eating, you’ll learn a lot and laugh a lot reading this very funny account of what goes on in the kitchens of fancy-schmancy restaurants.

ALSO RECOMMENDED, especially for teachers struggling for the frazzled attentions of high school and college students, “The Greatest Story Never Told, A People’s History of the American Empire, 1945-1999” by Michael K. Smith. I zipped through its lively 431 big-print pages over the weekend. Arrayed in historically-accurate, Dos Passos-like vignettes, Smith covers the key events and personalities of the post-War period in a way that reads like a very good novel. Example: “1961: Washington. An Interesting, unhealthy Idea. A century after the Civil War, the abolition movement stirs anew. The Brown decision, the Montgomery bus boycott, and the sit-in movement fuel hope throughout the South. A new generation of college students discovers Gandhi and Thoreau, setting its sights on the abolition of Jim Crow. James Farmer, national director of the Congress on Racial Equality, pays a visit to his dying father in Freedman’s Hospital, telling him that there is going to be a ‘Freedom Ride,’ that blacks and whites are going to leave Washington D.C. on Greyhound and Trailways, deliberately violating the segregated seating rules on the buses and the segregated use of restrooms at stops throughout the Deep South. In the final stage of terminal cancer, his father tells him the plan is interesting and he hopes his son survives it.”

I SEEM TO RECOMMEND Marshall Frady’s truly excellent mini-bio of Martin Luther King, Jr. published by Penguin about every six months; I like it that much. MLK achieved iconic status as soon as he was safely gone, but most people, especially people who have arrived since, have no idea what an interesting man he was, and certainly don’t know that King represented the strongest American voice for democratic socialism since the great Gene Debs. Martin Luther King put a lot more fear into the ruling class than the tough guys with the guns and the leather jackets ever did. If you don’t have the time or the inclination to plow through the real long (and real good) two-volume bio of King called America in the King Years by Taylor Branch, Frady’s little Penguin is the bio you want.

SO THE KANSAS CITY CHIEF'S kicker, a conservative Catholic, gives a speech to a Catholic women's college wherein he recommends that the ladies embrace traditional roles as mothers and homemakers. And the Woke battalions rush in guns blazing, demanding that Harrison Butker not only be fired by KC but kicked out of the NFL! Which is what actually happened to Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee for Black Lives Matter, but Kaepernick's collusive blackballing by the Maga owners of the NFL didn't rouse nearly as much animus from the pure of heart as Butker's retro recommendations to young women. Why Butker thinks he's in a position to pass out advice on any subject other than football is a mystery almost as big as why the women's college invited him as, of all things, a commencement speaker. (And Shakespeare thought his times were “out of joint…”

Bermudez, Garcia, Hernandez

JESUS BERMUDEZ, Fort Bragg. Use of minor for obscene matter-not commerce, possession of photo with intent, sending-possessing obscene matter with prior, controlled substance, paraphernalia, disobeying court order.

GERARDO GARCIA-CORREA, St.Helena/Ukiah. DUI.

SACRAMENTO HERNANDEZ, Ukiah. Vandalism.

Knight, Lyle, Miranda

EARL KNIGHT, Ukiah. Metal knuckles.

STEPHANIE LYLE, Ukiah. Shoplifting.

ALVINO MIRANDA, Fort Bragg. False report of emergency.

Moyer, Oneto, Reha

ROBERT MOYER, Willits. DUI, Domestic abuse, probation revocation.

FRANK ONETO, Dos Rios. Under influence, parole violation, resisting.

GARRETT REHA, Ukiah. Leaving scene of accident with property damage, concealed dirk-dagger.

Skaggs, Taylor, Zeissler

CHRISTOPHER SKAGGS, Lakeport/Ukiah. Parole violation.

LINDSEY TAYLOR, Redwood Valley. False personation of another, failure to appear.

HEATHER ZEISSLER, Durham/Ukiah. DUI-alcohol&drugs, controlled substance, paraphernalia, suspended license, failure to appear.

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY

These two photos, which I took in Albany near Berkeley, just about sum up where we are now as a nation.

But it makes me wonder if the gun guy has ever read a book. And if he had, would he still display this on his truck? I grew up with guns and still have an over and under Savage Shotgun/22rifle. I also have a 38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, mostly because that is what all the guys in movies carried.

I doubt that this "America gun guy" even owns a gun. All hat and no cattle as we used to say.

IMPOSSIBLE!

Through the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the comprehensive, multipoint plan, known as the 10-Point Plan to Beautify Bakersfield, outlines actionable steps the state is taking to work with local partners to increase litter collection in key areas, clear roadway encampments, update aging equipment, and keep the overall roadway system clean.

THE SURPRISING REASON STARVING PELICANS ARE FILLING A BAY AREA RESCUE FACILITY

by Tara Duggan

The aviary at International Bird Rescue in Fairfield is stuffed with brown pelicans. The gangly brown birds are spending their time preening, splashing in the pool and most of all, gulping down buckets of desperately needed fish.

The Bay Area rescue center and its Southern California counterpart together have treated 300 birds since April 20, all suffering from malnutrition and many with additional related injuries. Hundreds more have shown up dead on state beaches. It’s not for lack of sardines and anchovies, wildlife officials say. Rather, the theory is that a late spring storm made water visibility, and therefore fishing, extremely difficult for the birds.

“We know from previous experiences that pelicans take extra risks when they’re hungry,” said Rebecca Duerr, director of research and veterinary science at International Bird Rescue, the only facility set up to treat pelicans from Carmel to Mendocino County.

Many birds lost half their weight in that period, which is a lot on a 5-pound bird, and about 40% are showing up with injuries, likely from approaching fishing boats and getting tangled in equipment.

“They come in skinny,” Duerr said, after treating a pelican with a snapped mandible, or jawbone, at the organization’s facility in Los Angeles. “They need more food than usual because they’re replacing all that body mass they lost. They have the metabolism of a baby.”

A brown pelican made the news when it landed in left field at Oracle Park during a Giants game earlier this month. The pelican went viral after its surprise appearance was credited with helping the Giants win, but bird experts noted that it was unusual behavior, said Russ Curtis, communications manager at International Bird Rescue.

Brown pelicans were declared an endangered species in the 1970s and delisted from that status in 2009 but remain a protected species in California.

As of Friday, 466 ailing brown pelicans had been brought in to care facilities, and about 400 were either brought in dead or died shortly after arriving in facilities; some had to be euthanized, said Tim Daly, public information officer for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Daly said that a dozen birds have been brought in for testing by the department, and none showed signs of illness, only malnourishment, and in one case, traumatic injuries as well.

“They are so hungry that when they see fish brought up onto docks or piers, they’ll actually dive to get these fish,” he said. “These birds are getting tangled up in fishing lines and suffering pretty deep cuts.”

In the spring of 2022, a similar starvation event happened, when almost 800 pelicans were admitted into wildlife facilities and close to 400 were returned to the wild, according to the department.

Wildlife experts ask that people don’t approach the pelicans or try to remove fish hooks, which could make injuries worse. Instead, call a local wildlife rehabilitation facility.

The number of birds being brought in has slowed down, but the birds could need care for several more weeks, according to Duerr.

Each bird eats 5 pounds of fish per day, which along with medicine and other costs, add up to $2,000 per day to care for the pelicans, said Curtis. (He noted that donations can be made to International Bird Rescue.)

“We’re just hemorrhaging money for fish,” said Curtis.

ELEANOR COONEY: My latest piece for Mother Jones magazine. Originally titled “Indecent Rubber Articles,” and part of my essay collection ‘No Country For Old Women,’ it'll tell you more about the puritanical 19th century muttonchopped crusader for “decency” whose insidious influence reverberates down to this day:

motherjones.com/politics/2024/05/anthony-comstock-dildos-rubber-articles

MAUREEN CALLAHAN: Time's up for Sean 'Diddy' Combs - and he knows it. As must his longtime friends, associates, colleagues, employees, politicos and an entire celebrity industrial complex that propped up this monster for decades - Jennifer Lopez included. If there's any justice, Diddy won't be the only one held to account. Former NYPD investigator Derrick Parker, who worked a 1999 shooting involving Combs and J.Lo, has compared him to the Jeffrey Epstein of hip-hop. 'He escaped a lot because of who he was,' Parker said. 'Now a lot of stuff is just coming back to him.'

BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART

I’ve had a largemouth bass bust my line

A couple beautiful girls tell me goodbye

Trucks break down, dogs run off

Politicians lie, been fired by the boss

It takes one hand to count the things I can count on

No, there ain’t much, man, that ain’t never let me down

Long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart

Like diamond rings and football teams have torn this boy apart

Like a neon dream, it just dawned on me that bars and this guitar

And long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart

She was a Carolina blue jean baby

Fire in her eyes that drove me crazy

It was red taillights when she left town

If I didn’t know then, I sure know now

It takes one hand to count the things I can count on

But I got one hand that’s gripping down on a cold one

‘Cause long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart

Like diamond rings and football teams have torn this boy apart

Like a neon dream, it just dawned on me that bars and this guitar

And long neck ice cold beer never broke my heart, no

It never broke my heart

— Jonathan Singleton, Randy Montana, Luke Combs

IT’S HARD TO GET EXCITED about Julian Assange winning the right to a limited appeal against extradition to the United States. They’re still keeping him locked up and silenced. He’s already been in Belmarsh for five years now while the empire bats him around like a cat toying with a mouse, and five years would have been an obscenely long sentence for the crime of good journalism anyway. They’re just squeezing him and squeezing him and squeezing him in every way they can for as long as possible, all without having to secure an actual conviction.

— Caitlin Johnstone

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY #2

And I recall in early March 2020, Fauci stated publicly, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

I had been reading about the Wuhan virus and stocking up on supplies for two months by that time, so I already wasn’t expecting much truth.

What made it completely clear to me though was when the CDC put out its list of things to do to stay safe. Not one of them was traditional centuries (or at least decades)-old common sense human knowledge on general health. No mention of Vitamins C and D3, sunlight, fresh air, exercise, healthy diet, or socialization. Only masks, stay away from other people, stay inside, take your shots (when they became available), order in your meals, and stay home if you have a cold (the only reasonable one in the list).

JEFF BLANKFORT: 76.6% of the organized Jewish community, polled by the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent, support the US sanctioning the ICC for daring to consider an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, almost exactly the same percentage that have supported Israel's war on Gaza from the beginning.

PRESIDENT TRUMP ON COVID CURES:

The full quote. “Frankly it’s just that he’s an idiot and talks about injecting disinfectant or zapping the body with UV that folks were using to point out his utter lack of knowledge on the topic.

“A question that probably some of you are thinking of if you’re totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So, supposedly we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. (To Dr. Bryan) And I think you said you’re going to test that, too. Sounds interesting, right?”

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.”

THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT was established in 2002 as the permanent court of last resort to prosecute individuals responsible for the world’s most heinous atrocities — war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression. The U.N. General Assembly endorsed the ICC, but the court is independent, hence the entirely warranted indictment of two Israelis and three members of Hamas.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL on the ICC warrants:

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/05/israel-opt-icc-applications-for-arrest-warrants-for-netanyahu-sinwar-and-other-senior-israeli-and-hamas-officials-crucial-step-towards-justice

REUTERS:

Fact Check: ICC has requested, not issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leaders

https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/icc-has-requested-not-issued-arrest-warrants-netanyahu-hamas-leaders-2024-05-21

EUROPEAN LEADERS DIVIDED on ICC arrest warrant bid for Netanyahu. (Politico-Europe)

https://cssh.northeastern.edu/european-leaders-divided-on-icc-arrest-warrant-bid-for-netanyahu

What the ICC arrest warrants mean for Israel and Hamas (BBC)

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cw4490z75v3o

…”Mr. Khan, a British King’s Counsel, makes his interpretation crystal clear. Israel, he says, has chosen criminal means to achieve its war aims in Gaza — ‘namely, intentionally causing death, starvation, great suffering, and serious injury’ to civilians.”

Germany calls ICC arrest warrant request for Israeli Premier Netanyahu “serious”

Allegations of International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor “must be substantiated,” says German government spokesperson.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/germany-calls-icc-arrest-warrant-request-for-israeli-premier-netanyahu-serious/3226258

INTEGRATED VISION

by Tom Stevenson

The military protection of Saudi Arabia has been the centrepiece of US power in the world’s major hydrocarbon-producing region for decades. For most of that time the US has also committed itself to the protection and support of Israel. American strategic planners have usually managed this balancing act without trouble, but on occasion it has posed problems.

In June 1948, the US ambassador to the kingdom, James Rives Childs, warned that support for Israel might provoke ‘vigorous counteraction’ from Saudi Arabia, including threats to the Aramco concession, then owned by American oil companies. During the Six Day War in 1967, King Faisal deployed Saudi troops in Jordan. In 1973, the Yom Kippur War precipitated the Opec oil embargo.

Israel’s current attack on Gaza has not prompted a return to the mood of 1973. The Houthis in Yemen have targeted US ships in the Red Sea, but neither Saudi Arabia nor any other major regional state has altered its policy towards the US because of the part the US has played in helping Israel kill of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

On the contrary, Saudi Arabia continues to seek a more formal affirmation of American protection. In 2019, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was perturbed by what he saw as the muted US response to major drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais. During the 2020 US election campaign, Joe Biden made more than MBS had expected of the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Biden no longer voices many criticisms of MBS. The demands of global competition with China have convinced US leaders they need to reinforce their position in the Persian Gulf. Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to Riyadh in December 2022 was a warning. The deal that Saudi Arabia made with Iran in March 2023 to re-establish diplomatic relations, brokered by China, was probably the decisive turning point. It wasn’t, as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had claimed, an ‘end to US hegemony in the region’. But it was embarrassing to American pride.

The Saudi strategy has been to use the threat of China to provoke the US into reaffirming its commitment to the Saudi monarchy, and it has worked. In April 2023, the commander of CENTCOM, General Michael Kurilla, admitted the US was ‘worried that we have to integrate the region before China can penetrate the region’. In September 2023, MBS gave a public interview in which he stressed that the US ‘alliance’ with Saudi Arabia strengthened the US globally. A more formal agreement, he said, would ‘save effort from the Saudi side of not switching to other places’.

For the US, the prospect of a formal pact presented an image-management problem. If it was to be a treaty, how to ensure it passed Congress, and how to prevent it looking like a climb-down from past rhetoric about ‘bone saw’ MBS?

The answer from the National Security Council was that a military pact with Saudi Arabia could be packaged into a ‘deal’ under which Saudi Arabia would make its de facto normalisation of relations with Israel official. Rather than a climb-down it was, according to the national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, ‘an integrated vision’ for the Middle East. After 7 October, a requirement that Israel make some concessions to the Palestinians was bolted on. The result was a proposed ‘mega deal’ consisting of a reformulated US-Saudi alliance, some face-saving in the form of Saudi-Israel diplomatic normalisation, and scraps for the Palestinians.

Sullivan has insisted that the US-Saudi deal is inextricable from Saudi Arabia normalising diplomatic ties with Israel, even as Gaza is flattened. But why tie independent strategic goals together in this way? The hope is to produce echoes of the US-brokered normalisation of relations between Egypt and Israel in the 1970s: Camp David 2.0. But Saudi Arabia has never been a threat to Israel in the way that Egypt with an independent foreign policy was, and in any case Saudi leaders long ago made peace with Israel in practice.

The emphasis on the mega deal is more reminiscent of Trump and the Abraham Accords. In September 2023, Stephanie Hallett, then interim chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Jerusalem (she’s now deputy chief of mission), described Saudi Arabia as the ‘pre-eminent target of the expansion of the Abraham Accords’.

The Saudi foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan, has been briefing for weeks that Riyadh and Washington are ‘very close’ to an agreement. But there is no sign that Israel’s government will agree to anything meaningful for the Palestinians, let alone a Palestinian state.

In 1980, in a memorandum to President Jimmy Carter, Zbigniew Brzezinski described the Middle East as the missing piece in the ‘great architectural task’ undertaken by the US after the Second World War. Europe had Nato; military commitments in the Far East were clear; but the Middle East had no real ‘framework for regional security’. One of Brzezinksi’s suggestions was a ‘permanent US naval presence’. That now exists, in Bahrain. American officials have also played a quotidian role in managing political affairs in the Middle East. US forces shoot down Iranian missiles, whether fired from Iran or by the Houthis. But US diplomats also organise secret (and widely known about) back channel talks in Oman, usually through Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani. American envoys have also been trying to gin up local allies for a scheme to deploy a multinational force in Gaza.

The three most senior US foreign policy and national security figures – Sullivan, the CIA director, Bill Burns, and secretary of state, Anthony Blinken – are all working on this project in one form or another. On 28 April, Blinken visited Riyadh as part of the effort to move the normalisation talks forward. Little resulted. On 18 May, Sullivan travelled to Dhaharan to meet MBS. The Saudi government said they had worked on a ‘semi-final draft’ of the pact. The following day Sullivan flew to Israel to brief Benjamin Netanyahu.

Aside from diplomatic difficulties, there is the risk of catastrophic success. In 1980 Brzezinksi warned that a US-orchestrated alliance in the Middle East would have to avoid ‘excessive formality’. The Saudi monarchy was co-opted by American power several generations ago. Grand designs to commit the fact to writing were always liable to open the Saudi government up to internal threats. Perhaps the improbability of the scheme will save the parties from themselves.

(London Review of Books)