Valley People (May 6, 2024)

THE HANES RANCH: An AV Historical Society Event

The AV Historical Society presents another Valley Chat featuring John Hanes sharing The History of the Hanes Family & Ranch (including the famous shootout).

Sunday May 5 2024 2p@ the Little Red Schoolhouse Museum. Refreshments served. Admission is free

BOONVILLE CLASSIC THIS SUNDAY. Less than one week until the 39th Annual Boontling Classic 5k Footrace! Come join us for a beautiful morning in Boonville! All ages welcome and encouraged to attend. Local t-shirts printed by the Anderson Valley SkatePark Project and lots of wonderful raffle prizes, courtesy of our generous Anderson Valley businesses! You can register at runsignup.com or in person starting at 8:30 am on the morning of the race.

LOVE YOUR PARK

Clean Up Day! We plan to address several Boonville Community park improvement needs including trash clean-up, a dump run, weeding, new gravel and wood chips, replacing shade cloths, repairing play area borders, and more. How much we get done will depend on how many volunteers we can gather and what resources we can bring.

If you have any resources you think may be helpful (weedwhacker, shovel, rake, wheel barrow, rototiller, redwood lumber, etc.) or if you'd like to help coordinate lunch for the volunteers, please let me know.

Please consider the dates below and COMMENT BELOW which work best for you & your family. (Even if you can only commit to 1-2 hours, anything would be helpful.) It Takes A Valley!

Saturday, May 4 : 9am-1pm

Sunday, May 5 : 9am-1pm

WYNNE NORD:

Scary experience yesterday - we were driving out of Boonville and turning left at Mountain View Road. We noticed two cars coming towards us going pretty fast. One of the cars was in our lane and the other car was right next to him. We quickly moved into the right lane. If we hadn’t, he would have hit us head on. I didn’t have the impression the cars were racing. The driver looked young to me. He had dark curly hair. It was a burgundy/red SUV with a lot of bumper stickers - including a Keep Tahoe Blue one. I don’t know if this was a local or a visitor.

THE BOONVILLE BEER FEST

The Brewery list For the legendary Boonville Beer Fest 2024

Our R2 unit has picked up a faint transmission from a galaxy far, far away. It’s a list of some of the best craft breweries you’ll find from here to Tatooine. And they’re all coming to AVBC for the Legendary Boonville Beer Festival on May the Fourth.

See who is pouring at this year’s Festival, and make sure to get your tickets soon!

Brewery List

Save when you buy tickets in advance.

Waiting to buy tickets at the gate? We find your lack of faith disturbing. But hey, didn’t you realize that you’ll also save $10 if you buy your BBF tickets in advance? Get them now and save your cash for that weird 3-D holographic chess game they play at the Cantina.

CHIPPER DAY IN PHILO

I've set up a tentative, Philo, chipper day with Bobbie and the Mendocino Fire Safety Council. The date is May 14th. If you need some chipping done please call her and jump on that date. 707-462-3662. (Kim Baxter)

AS A PERMANENT medical case, my life now involves lots of family time getting me to and from endless and often redundant testing sessions, the latest one Thursday morning at a bare bones medi-care and medi-cal "clinic" called Quest Diagnostics in a half-deserted office complex in Larkspur. A lopsided sign propped up against the outside wall featured an arrow pointing to a battered door through which and down a long, dimly lit, scuff-marked hall with sagging overhead sheetrock and protruding pink insulation, my sister and I arrived at a consistently stark room reminiscent of a commercial blood sales operation I once visited in Oregon. At the front of the room were two stanchions resembling parking meters with screens on top. A dozen resigned Americans peopled the waiting room. The two electronic stanchions were in lieu of a human receptionist and way beyond my technical abilities to negotiate. My sister checked me in. A sign on the wall read, “Please be kind to our line staff,” meaning unruly patients were common enough to warrant the Miss Manners reminder. The obviously lucrative blood and piss op is probably owned by a doctor's syndicate, as are the most depressing rehab facilities in Ukiah and probably everywhere. Confirming the posted plea to be kind to staff, a large man cursed his stanchion. “You son of a bitch, goddammit.” That could have, would have been me if my sister hadn't signed me in as two youngish women argued. “I'm going in next. I was here before you.” They both went in. We had a 9:30 appointment, as did the two ladies seated next to us. Nobody in the waiting room looked sick, but then neither do I. Behind flimsy partitions, two harried young Hispanic women not earning a living wage you can be sure drew blood, five vials in my case. I drew my own urine sample. We were in and out in twenty minutes. I bet the owners of this under-staffed, under-paid operation raked off lots and lots in a month.

MARK SCARAMELLA ADDS: In the days leading up to the above appointment, we got several messages left on our machine here in Boonville from “Quest Diagnostics” asking “Mr. Anderson” to call and make an appointment. The caller was a very polite young woman who seemed to be whispering, leaving nearly inaudible messages. I had no idea who “Quest Diagnostics” was, who she was, nor what they wanted. I happened to be near the phone one time and picked up, immediately requesting that the caller speak louder. She seemed physically unable to do that. I had to ask her over and over to repeat herself until I finally realized that she wanted “Mr. Anderson’s” phone number in Marin. Which I provided. The above visit thus was finally arranged.

MARSHALL NEWMAN:

A couple of quick corrections and some additional notes regarding Terry Sites report on El Rancho Navarro…

The owners of El Rancho Navarro from 1947 to 1957 were Joe and Marian Selby (not Selwyn). Our neighbors across the river at Tumbling McD were the Archie and Alice MacDougall (not MacDonald). On the trips from Marin, was six to eight miles to camp when we got to Boonville (Art’s Apples was a lot closer and in the wrong direction).

Guy Worth and Bill Lawlor, who bought Highland Ranch from Frank and Goldie Ward, also deserve credit as great neighbors.

We hauled some interesting stuff across the swinging bridge in winter, including – one memorable day – two day-old calves from a dairy on the coast.

Since camp only ran nine weeks of the year and access to El Rancho Navarro was limited to spring, summer and autumn, Irv worked other jobs – among them teacher, substitute teacher and religious leader – to make ends meet. During our time in Philo, we had a milk cow that produced five or six gallons of milk a day, way more than we could use. So we bought a pasteurizer from the Sears, Roebuck catalog and Irv sold gallons of milk to his fellow teachers.

Lastly, a “Thank You” to the Anderson Valley Historical Society for inviting us to share our memories. It was fun. Personally, I also think these presentations are great and encourage local residents to attend. There is a lot of Anderson Valley history that isn’t in books, but is preserved in the family memories of those who have lived here for generations.

* * *

Three more notes.

I mixed the names of the people who bought Highland Ranch. They were Bill Worth and Guy Lawlor. My bad!

Andy Rooks, who lived on the Nunn property (where the Husch Tasting Room is now) helped us learn the intricacies of the property and worked periodically for my parents in those early years. I am pretty sure he was related to the Nunns, but do not know in what way.

Those misspelled names corrected in my previous comment are perfectly understandable. Transcribing and editing a recording is difficult, and names can be miss-heard. Kudos to the person [Terry Sites — Ed] who did the hard work that made this article possible.

OREGON MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN YORKVILLE

On Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 12:31 A.M., a Mendocino County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Deputy was working uniformed patrol in the 31000 block of Highway 128 in Yorkville. The Deputy observed a vehicle parked on the side of Highway 128 and contacted the occupant of the vehicle.

John Kelley

The sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as John Kelley, a 49-year-old male from Eugene, Oregon.

A records check revealed an active warrant for Kelley's arrest out of Lane County Oregon for homicide. Kelley was ultimately placed under arrest without incident for his out-of-state homicide warrant. Neither Kelley nor any Law Enforcement personnel were injured during the apprehension and arrest.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is currently assisting the Lane County Sheriff's Office from Oregon with this investigation. The vehicle occupied by Kelley was seized as evidence to be processed at a later date.

Kelley was subsequently booked into the Mendocino County Jail where he was to be held on a no-bail-status awaiting extradition back to the State of Oregon.

SIERRA NEVADA WORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL

Friday- Sunday — June 21- 23, 2024

Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville, CA

Summer Solstice, Peace Celebration and Full Moon Gathering

Top Reggae and World Music Artists Perform in a Relaxed, Family-Friendly Atmosphere with Camping, Vendors, Workshops, Kidzone and More

Featuring: Steel Pulse, Third World, Beres Hammond, Koffee, Busy Signal, Barrington Levy, David Rodigan and many others!

THAT WAS AN ODD TAKE on the Sierra Nevada Music Festival’s upcoming appearance at the Boonville Fairgrounds over the June 21-23 long weekend from the Independent Coast Observer last week: “Cash strapped Mendocino County Hopes To Stimulate Local Economy With Large-Scale Music Festival.” The ICO seems to think that the Supervisors deserve some credit for their routine rubberstamping of the $32,000 permit for the nearly annual (it skipped a couple of years during covid) festival because it will magically stimulate the “local economy.” The Festival will certainly help the Fairgrounds finances and the County typically get a upwards of $30k for “security,” i.e., whichever cops and probation officers want a few OT hours. But we doubt that the Festival amounts to much of a boost to the economy because it is mostly self-contained. The ICO claims that festivalgoers will rent rooms in Ukiah and Hopland and pay some sales tax for “supplies, gas and other expenditures.” Hmmm. Most of the festivalgoers rent space for camping at the Fairgrounds backlot and a couple of days worth of sales tax won’t amount to much either. As the ICO’s own “report” says, the Festival offers various merchandise vending booths which include some pretty good traveling food trucks, but those are part of the self-contained aspect of the festival as well. The ICO’s report concludes with a quote from Fair Manager Jim Brown who notes that “If the businesses go out of business, there’s no money for the County.” Well. We don’t think the Festival will keep local businesses from going out of business either. Their success or failure has very little to do with the Festival and certainly has nothing to do with the Supervisors who have never expressed any interest in the festival and have never claimed that their consent calendar approval was based on a hoped for economic boost to the County.

