You Must Not Remember This

Over the years we’ve noted a trend in the American language whereby two words are made to substitute for one. I’m sure we’ve missed some and would appreciate any additions you, dear reader, can provide. The list to date:

“Human resources” has replaced “personnel.”

“Reached out” replaces called, contacted, and the more informative emailed and phoned.

“Mission Statement” replaces Mission or Goals

fulfillment center — warehouse

administrative assistant — secretary

social anxiety — shyness

skill set — skills

Environmental technician. — Janitor or custodian

replacement workers — scabs

Public relations — publicity

Passed away — died

“strategic plan” — Either strategy or plan will do.

cancel culture — ostracism or blacklisting

clinical depression — melancholy

venture capitalist — financier

Advocate for — Advocate

Food insecurity — hunger, starvation

Neoliberal reforms. — Privatization

Supply chain — Inventory

Atmospheric river — Rainstorm

Inner city — Ghetto or slum

There are variants that would make the list less pure but illustrate the same trend towards euphemism, obfuscation and pseudo-science. The Defense Department replaced the War Department back in 1947. Underprivileged replaced poor in the ‘50s… Post-traumatic stress syndrome replaced shell shock when “we” were intervening in Vietnam’s civil war.

An exception that proves the rule is outsourcing, a vague, obscurantist word introduced in the 1970s to replace overseas production. Our corporate masters, who underwrite the creation of The Culture from above, did not and do not want US workers focusing on what’s really going on. By replacing inventory with supply chain they normalize the idea that what’s needed to manufacture or sell a product in, say, Toledo, Ohio comes from overseas. (A great band, homegrown in Toledo, sang “We are Devo, D-E-V-O!”)

In Men in Black Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, as they save the USA from aliens, use a gun-like device that erases the memory of civilian witnesses.

In real life the memory-erasing function is performed by The Culture (language being the very fabric of the culture).

Fortunately, not all the changes are imposed from above by management consultants, broadcasters, publishers, academics and influencers. Some of the changes come from below, from the street, from straight outta Compton.