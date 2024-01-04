More Cubbison Case Questions

A question raised by acting Auditor Sara Pierce in Mark Scaramella's recent “No Smoking Gun” piece goes to the heart of District Attorney David Eyster's attempt to criminally prosecute suspended Mendocino County Auditor Chamise Cubbison.

Scaramella quotes from a recently released county document:

Pierce: “Cubbinson’s [sic] suspension and indictment was an awakening, but Eyester [sic] has a lot of baggage. We shall see. Why does Loyd [sic] Weer get off scot free?”

Many people are asking that question.

As a journalist working on the criminal filing last October, I immediately called Weer seeking comment on Cubbison's contention that the extra pay resulted from an agreement between him and Kennedy. I made repeated calls in the days that followed to his personal cell number and left numerous messages. Weer never responded.

Then DA Eyster in a document filed earlier this month with the Superior Court claimed that Weer and Kennedy denied any mutually agreed arrangement when questioned by investigators. Eyster declared that Weer and Kennedy instead blamed Cubbison for allowing an obscure county code to be used to make the officially unauthorized payments to Kennedy.

Those contentions raised immediate questions of why Cubbison would agree to what Eyster alleges is a “pay scheme” and to what end?

The extra pay began in October 2019 when Weer was still the elected Auditor, and Cubbison had been his assistant for about 18 months.

Cubbison's attorney Chris Andrian has repeatedly said there is no evidence Cubbison personally benefited from the extra salary paid to Kennedy for work done, a contention which also does not seem to be in dispute.

It also was Cubbison who placed Kennedy and Weer — who by then was retired and working as an outside consultant to the office — on administrative leave although not quickly enough, according to County administrators. Cubbison, by then Acting Auditor, acknowleded several weeks might have passed before she acted after learning of the pay dispute. It was during a time, however, when the office was swamped with incomplete audits, staff shortages, and a malfunctioning software system, according to the Auditor. Within a few months, payroll functions were shifted to the County Executive Office and Kennedy was eventually fired for her role in the unauthorized pay. Weer’s contract work apparently was terminated at the same time.

The public for now is left to wonder about former Auditor Weer’s role in a high profile criminal case that has roiled county politics, and raised the specter of substantial taxpayer expense if it goes to trial.

Cubbison has hired her own attorney. Weer reportedly has done the same. Kennedy, however, is represented by a County Public Defender. What it will cost taxpayers if DA Eyster brings his case against Cubbison and Kennedy to trial is unknown, as are the costs of the Sheriff’s office and DA investigations surrounding Cubbison, Kennedy, and the uncharged Weer.